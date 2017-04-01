ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)

Name Description

Shinichiro Ito Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion, Manager of Marketing Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyushu University in March 1974.

Shinya Katanozaka Mr. Shinya Katanozaka has been serving as President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Osamu Shinobe Mr. Osamu Shinobe has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Technology in Main Maintenance Unit, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Manager of B787 Introduction Project and Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion in the Company.

Yuji Hirako Mr. Yuji Hirako has been serving as Director in ANA Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD., since April 2017. He is also working for ALL JAPAN AIR TRANSPORT AND SERVICE ASSOCIATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Director of Planning in Planning Office in the Company.

Toyoyuki Nagamine Mr. Toyoyuki Nagamine has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Labor in the Company.

Naoto Ishizaka Mr. Naoto Ishizaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Investigation in the Company.

Naoto Takada Mr. Naoto Takada has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Communication Office and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Public Relations Office Director of Group Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Izumi Kobayashi Ms. Izumi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since July 1, 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. and Osaka Securities Exchange, Inc., and working for NHK(Japan Broadcasting Corporation). She used to work for other companies, including a company now known as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. She used to serve as President and Representative Director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. She graduated from Seikei University with a Bachelor's degree in Literature in March 1981.

Shosuke Mori Mr. Shosuke Mori has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2006. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. and THE ROYAL HOTEL, LIMITED, and working for THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.