SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)
9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
529JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥527
Open
¥527
Day's High
¥531
Day's Low
¥524
Volume
905,400
Avg. Vol
662,710
52-wk High
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Shinji Takada
|64
|2011
|President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
Shinji Yokomizu
|62
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
Jiro Komaki
|58
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Koki Koyama
|62
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Mitsunoru Komori
|64
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer, Director
Masao Nito
|62
|2008
|Executive Director
Kazuhiko Aoki
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of New Business Promotion
Atsuhiko Oe
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer
Kazunobu Iijima
|70
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Iwao Nakatani
|74
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Michiaki Ogasawara
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Tatsushi Shingu
|53
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Shinji Takada
|Mr. Shinji Takada has been serving as President and Representative Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, since April 2011. He previously served as Vice President in the Company. He used to work for PRESENTCAST inc. and Nippon Television Network Corporation.
Shinji Yokomizu
|Mr. Shinji Yokomizu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director and Treasurer in another subsidiary, JSAT International Inc. He used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.
Jiro Komaki
|Mr. Jiro Komaki has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect Entertainment Corporation, since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. and mmbi, Inc.
Koki Koyama
|Mr. Koki Koyama has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Absolute & Satellite Business in Absolute & Satellite Business Division, Manager of Absolute & Satellite Business and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in another subsidiary, Satellite Network, Inc. He used to work for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and JSAT IOM Limited.
Mitsunoru Komori
|Mr. Mitsunoru Komori has been serving as Chief Technology Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Satellite Technology, Manager of Technology Operation and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC. and DOCOMO CS, Inc.
Masao Nito
|Mr. Masao Nito has been serving as Executive Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2008. He is also in charge of Business Strategy and Internal Control of the Company. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Strategy and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in an associated company, NIKKATSU CORPORATION. He used to work for Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., JSAT CORPORATION, Data Network Center Corporation, OptiCast Inc., Index Corporation and OptiCast Marketing Inc.
Kazuhiko Aoki
Atsuhiko Oe
|Mr. Atsuhiko Oe has been serving as Executive Officer of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since February 1, 2017. He used to work for SKY Perfect Customer Relations Co., Ltd.
Kazunobu Iijima
|Mr. Kazunobu Iijima has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Cool Japan Fund Inc., President and Representative Director in The Sankei Building Company, Limited, as well as Director in WOWOW Inc. and Gree Inc. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION and SKY Perfect Communications Inc.
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|Mr. Kiyoshi Kosaka has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and NTT BUSINESS ASSOCIE Corporation.
Yoshinobu Kosugi
Iwao Nakatani
|Mr. Iwao Nakatani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Director in WDI Corporation, and working for Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. and Fushiki-an. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University, TAMA University, Sony Corporation and a company that is under the new name, SKY Prefect JSAT Corporation.
Michiaki Ogasawara
|Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and The ITU Association of Japan.
Tatsushi Shingu
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Shinji Takada
|--
Shinji Yokomizu
|--
Jiro Komaki
|--
Koki Koyama
|--
Mitsunoru Komori
|--
Masao Nito
|--
Kazuhiko Aoki
|--
Atsuhiko Oe
|--
Kazunobu Iijima
|--
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|--
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|--
Iwao Nakatani
|--
Michiaki Ogasawara
|--
Tatsushi Shingu
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Shinji Takada
|0
|0
Shinji Yokomizu
|0
|0
Jiro Komaki
|0
|0
Koki Koyama
|0
|0
Mitsunoru Komori
|0
|0
Masao Nito
|0
|0
Kazuhiko Aoki
|0
|0
Atsuhiko Oe
|0
|0
Kazunobu Iijima
|0
|0
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|0
|0
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|0
|0
Iwao Nakatani
|0
|0
Michiaki Ogasawara
|0
|0
Tatsushi Shingu
|0
|0