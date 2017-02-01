SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)

Name Description

Shinji Takada Mr. Shinji Takada has been serving as President and Representative Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, since April 2011. He previously served as Vice President in the Company. He used to work for PRESENTCAST inc. and Nippon Television Network Corporation.

Shinji Yokomizu Mr. Shinji Yokomizu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director and Treasurer in another subsidiary, JSAT International Inc. He used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.

Jiro Komaki Mr. Jiro Komaki has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect Entertainment Corporation, since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. and mmbi, Inc.

Koki Koyama Mr. Koki Koyama has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Absolute & Satellite Business in Absolute & Satellite Business Division, Manager of Absolute & Satellite Business and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in another subsidiary, Satellite Network, Inc. He used to work for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and JSAT IOM Limited.

Mitsunoru Komori Mr. Mitsunoru Komori has been serving as Chief Technology Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Satellite Technology, Manager of Technology Operation and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC. and DOCOMO CS, Inc.

Masao Nito Mr. Masao Nito has been serving as Executive Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2008. He is also in charge of Business Strategy and Internal Control of the Company. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Strategy and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in an associated company, NIKKATSU CORPORATION. He used to work for Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., JSAT CORPORATION, Data Network Center Corporation, OptiCast Inc., Index Corporation and OptiCast Marketing Inc.

Atsuhiko Oe Mr. Atsuhiko Oe has been serving as Executive Officer of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since February 1, 2017. He used to work for SKY Perfect Customer Relations Co., Ltd.

Kazunobu Iijima Mr. Kazunobu Iijima has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Cool Japan Fund Inc., President and Representative Director in The Sankei Building Company, Limited, as well as Director in WOWOW Inc. and Gree Inc. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION and SKY Perfect Communications Inc.

Kiyoshi Kosaka Mr. Kiyoshi Kosaka has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and NTT BUSINESS ASSOCIE Corporation.

Iwao Nakatani Mr. Iwao Nakatani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Director in WDI Corporation, and working for Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. and Fushiki-an. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University, TAMA University, Sony Corporation and a company that is under the new name, SKY Prefect JSAT Corporation.