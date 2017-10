NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

Name Description

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa Mr. Kazuhiro Yoshizawa has been serving as President and Representative Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 16, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of 2nd Corporate Sales, Director in charge of Business Planning and Director in charge of Human Resources Education in the Company. He used to work for NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION.

Hirotaka Sato Mr. Hirotaka Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 19, 2014. His previous titles include Director of First Corporate Sales and Director in charge of 3rd System Sales Unit in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Hiroyasu Asami Mr. Hiroyasu Asami has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Consumer Service in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Toshiki Nakayama Mr. Toshiki Nakayama has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Smart Life Business, Executive Officer and Director of Frontier Service in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Hiroshi Tsujigami Mr. Hiroshi Tsujigami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 24, 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Hiroshi Furukawa Mr. Hiroshi Furukawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Business, Manager of Tohoku Reconstruction Support Office and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Coordination Office and Director of 1st Corporate Sales in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and NTT DoCoMo Hokuriku, Inc.

Kyoji Murakami Mr. Kyoji Murakami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Smart Life Business and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Chiba Office and Director of Life Support Business Promotion in the Company. He used to work for Docomo Healthcare, Inc. and its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Hiroshi Nakamura Mr. Hiroshi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of R&D Innovation and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 20, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Kiyohiro Ohmatsuzawa Mr. Kiyohiro Ohmatsuzawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Hozumi Tamura Mr. Hozumi Tamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Network and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 20, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Seiji Maruyama Mr. Seiji Maruyama has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. His previous titles include Director of Product and Director in charge of Business Planning Unit in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Kaoru Kato Mr. Kaoru Kato has been serving as Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 16, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and President in the Company. He previously served as Managing Director in NTT DoCoMo Kansai, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co., Ltd. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Noriko Endo Ms. Noriko Endo has been serving as Independent Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 2016. She is also working for The Waseda University Environmental Research Institute and Policy Alternatives Research Institute in The University of Tokyo. She is also a Specially Appointed Professor of Keio University. She used to work for DIAMOND, Inc. and Kyushu University.

Teruyasu Murakami Mr. Teruyasu Murakami has been Independent Director of NTT DOCOMO, INC. since June 18, 2013. He is also working for Research Institute for Industrial Strategy. He used to work for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. and Benesse Holdings, Inc.