Edition:
United Kingdom

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)

9501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

470JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥466
Open
¥466
Day's High
¥471
Day's Low
¥465
Volume
10,814,700
Avg. Vol
7,450,830
52-wk High
¥566
52-wk Low
¥385

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Kawamura

77 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tomoaki Kobayakawa

54 2017 President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce, Director

Naomi Hirose

64 2017 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board

Yoshinori Kaneko

54 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Toshihiro Kawasaki

51 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Seiji Moriya

54 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Seiichi Fubasami

57 2017 Vice President, Representative Executive Officer

Shigenori Makino

48 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Nuclear & Location, Director

John Crofts

69 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office

Shinichiro Kengaku

52 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Growth Taskforce

Masaya Kitta

53 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Niigata, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location

Naohiro Masuda

59 2014 Managing Executive Officer, President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Yoshihito Morishita

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Makoto Ohkura

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fukushima, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location

Mitsushi Saiki

54 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power &Location

Tomomichi Seki

53 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of System Planning Office in Business Planning Unit

Hiroshi Arima

Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Chisa Enomoto

Executive Officer, Manager of Social Communication Office

Takayuki Hayashi

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Fukushima

Hideo Kojima

Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Technology Strategy Research Institute

Michitaka Kondo

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Fukushima Nuclear Power Compensation Consulting Office in Main Fukushima Unit

Hideki Masui

2016 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location

Jun Matsumoto

2016 Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Yoshikazu Murabe

Executive Officer, Senior Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Masashi Nagasawa

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office in Business Planning Unit

Katsumi Ogawara

2016 Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Hiroyuki Ohkubo

2016 Executive Officer, President of Business Solution Company

Takehiko Ohta

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location

Chikashi Shitara

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station in Main Nuclear Power & Location Unit

Shigemitsu Suzuki

Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Takuji Takayama

Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company

Toshiji Tomikura

Executive Officer, Vice President of Business Solution Company

Shunji Uchida

2016 Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company, Manager of Fukushima 1st Nuclear Power Station

Ryuichi Yamashita

2017 Executive Officer

Keiichi Yoshida

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Organization & Labor & Human Resources Office in Business Planning Unit

Keita Nishiyama

54 2017 Manager of Nuclear Power Damage Compensation & Decommissioning Support Organization Liaison Coordination Office, Director

Noriaki Taketani

57 2017 Director

Junji Annen

61 2017 Independent Director

Hideko Kunii

69 2014 Independent Director

Hideo Takaura

68 2017 Independent Director

Kazuhiko Toyama

57 2017 Independent Director

Shoei Utsuda

74 2017 Independent Director

Makoto Kato

2017 Manager of Finance Planning Group in Accounting Office
Biographies

Name Description

Takashi Kawamura

Mr. Takashi Kawamura has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.

Tomoaki Kobayakawa

Mr. Tomoaki Kobayakawa has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and President of Customer Service Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1988.

Naomi Hirose

Mr. Naomi Hirose has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Fukushima Nuclear Power Victim Support Policy and Manager of Kanagawa Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Science from Hitotsubashi University in March 1976, and his Master of Business Administration from Yale University, the United States in May 1983.

Yoshinori Kaneko

Mr. Yoshinori Kaneko has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated, since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of Equipment in Saitama Office and President of Musashino Office in Tama Office in the Company.

Toshihiro Kawasaki

Mr. Toshihiro Kawasaki has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Seiji Moriya

Mr. Seiji Moriya has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Seiichi Fubasami

Mr. Seiichi Fubasami has been serving as Vice President and Representative Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1985.

Shigenori Makino

Mr. Shigenori Makino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Nuclear & Location and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1992. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment Technology Group in Nuclear Equipment Management Unit and Manager of Nuclear Human Resources Development Center in the Company.

John Crofts

Mr. John Crofts has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2015. He used to work for Central Electricity Generating Board, UK Atomic Energy Authority, SBB Nuclear and NNB Generation Company.

Shinichiro Kengaku

Mr. Shinichiro Kengaku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of New Growth Taskforce in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Social & Communication Office in the Company.

Masaya Kitta

Mr. Masaya Kitta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Niigata and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Public Relations and Deputy Chief Director of Niigata in the Company.

Naohiro Masuda

Mr. Naohiro Masuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Fukushima 2nd Nuclear Power Generation Center in Main Nuclear Power & Location Unit and Assistant Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in the Company.

Yoshihito Morishita

Mr. Yoshihito Morishita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Accounting Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Makoto Ohkura

Mr. Makoto Ohkura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fukushima and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Reconstruction Accommodation in Main Fukushima Unit in the Company.

Mitsushi Saiki

Mr. Mitsushi Saiki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power &Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Tomomichi Seki

Mr. Tomomichi Seki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of System Planning Office in Business Planning Unit in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Keita Nishiyama

Mr. Keita Nishiyama has been serving as Manager of Nuclear Power Damage Compensation & Decommissioning Support Organization Liaison Coordination Office and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He used to work for Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Noriaki Taketani

Mr. Noriaki Taketani has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to serve as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated.

Junji Annen

Mr. Junji Annen has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Chuo University. He used to work for Hokkaido University and Seikei University.

Hideko Kunii

Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2014. She is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also a Professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd. and RICOH Company, Ltd.

Hideo Takaura

Mr. Hideo Takaura has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Kazuhiko Toyama

Mr. Kazuhiko Toyama has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. He used to work for The Boston Consulting Group and Corporate Directions, Inc.

Shoei Utsuda

Mr. Shoei Utsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for MITSUI & CO., LTD.

Makoto Kato

