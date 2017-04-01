Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

Name Description

Akihisa Mizuno Mr. Akihisa Mizuno has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive President, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategies, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree of Civil Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1978.

Satoru Katsuno Mr. Satoru Katsuno has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman in The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of Engineering Work, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Manager of Okasaki Office, Manager of Tokyo Office and Director of Facility and Investment Planning Group in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree of Electrical Engineering from Keio University in March 1977.

Akinori Kataoka Mr. Akinori Kataoka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Manager of Mie Office in the Company.

Chiyoji Kurata Mr. Chiyoji Kurata has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power and Representative Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Hamaoka Area Business Center in the Company.

Yoshinori Masuda Mr. Yoshinori Masuda has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Information Communication Business Group, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanori Matsuura Mr. Masanori Matsuura has been serving as Executive Vice President, President of Electrical Power Network Company and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work and Director of System Operation in the Company. He graduated from Kyoto University with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in March 1978.

Kozo Ban Mr. Kozo Ban has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Power Generation Company and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since July 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Generation in the Company.

Hiromu Masuda Mr. Hiromu Masuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Hamaoka Nuclear Power General Business Center and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Nuclear Energy in Main Nuclear Energy Unit in the Company.

Taisuke Misawa Mr. Taisuke Misawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Gifu Office and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Shigenobu Shimizu Mr. Shigenobu Shimizu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Marketing Company and Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nagoya Office and Chief Director of Customer in the Company.

Takayuki Hashimoto Mr. Takayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He is also working for IBM Japan, Ltd.