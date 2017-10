Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)

Name Description

Tsuyoshi Okamoto Mr. Tsuyoshi Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Executive President, President, Director of Document, Director of General Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project and Chief Director of Corporate Communication in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1970.

Michiaki Hirose Mr. Michiaki Hirose has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Living Energy, Executive Officer and Director of General Planning in Main Planning Unit in the Company.

Takashi Uchida Mr. Takashi Uchida has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Living Service and Representative Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Living, Chief Director of Resources Business and Director of General Planning in the Company.

Satoru Yasuoka Mr. Satoru Yasuoka has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Energy Solution and Representative Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT and Director of Raw Material in Main Resource Business Unit in the Company.

Takashi Anamizu Mr. Takashi Anamizu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas and Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Sales Innovation Project, Senior Director of Project Promotion and Chief Director of Resource & Overseas in the Company.

Fumio Murazeki Mr. Fumio Murazeki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Living Planning in Main Living Energy Unit and Director of Energy Planning in the Company.

Kunio Nohata Mr. Kunio Nohata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electric Power and Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Equipment Planning Project, Director of Raw Material in Main Resources Business Unit and Director of General Energy Business in Main Energy Solution Unit in the Company. He used to serve as Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Masaru Takamatsu Mr. Masaru Takamatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Planning and Director of Lifeval Promotion in Main Living Energy Unit in the Company.

Akihiko Ide Mr. Akihiko Ide has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi Materials Corporation.

Chika Igarashi Ms. Chika Igarashi has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. She used to work for Nishimura & Asahi and another law firm.