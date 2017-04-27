Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)

Name Description

Shinji Kushiro Mr. Shinji Kushiro has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Executive President, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Tsutomu Nagaoka Mr. Tsutomu Nagaoka has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Development Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Akihiro Yamazumi Mr. Akihiro Yamazumi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Director of Shop In in the Company.

Ryusuke Nomura Mr. Ryusuke Nomura has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to serve as Director of Operation and Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Yoshiyuki Taniguchi Mr. Yoshiyuki Taniguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business and Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. His previous titles include Director of Auditing & Legal Affairs and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Akira Nishikatsu Mr. Akira Nishikatsu has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Marketing in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Tokyo Dome and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshitaka Odagiri Mr. Yoshitaka Odagiri has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Administration in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tomofumi Akiyama Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2003. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, as well as Director in Imperial Hotel, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Showa Denko K.K. and Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.

Yoshihisa Inoue Mr. Yoshihisa Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2007. He is also working for Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company where he used to serve as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director. He also previously served as Director in Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.