Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)

9681.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,057JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,054
Open
¥1,051
Day's High
¥1,058
Day's Low
¥1,047
Volume
246,200
Avg. Vol
293,127
52-wk High
¥1,232
52-wk Low
¥980

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinji Kushiro

76 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer

Tsutomu Nagaoka

61 2016 President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kohei Sasaki

Director of Finance

Akihiro Yamazumi

63 2017 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director

Ryusuke Nomura

61 2017 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business, Representative Director

Yoshiyuki Taniguchi

58 2017 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business, Director

Akira Nishikatsu

58 2017 Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing

Yoshitaka Odagiri

59 2017 Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration

Kaoru Shibata

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Food and Beverages & Sales

Koichiro Hisaoka

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Business Development Office

Yuhei Nagata

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Entertainment Planning

Takayuki Iwase

Executive Officer, Manager of Development Office

Daisaku Ohkawa

Executive Officer, Director of Amusement

Ryuta Ohtsubo

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Operation

Yasuhiko Teshima

Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Dome in Main Sales Unit

Tomofumi Akiyama

81 2003 Independent Director

Yoshihisa Inoue

65 2007 Independent Director

Nobuhiro Mori

71 2005 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shinji Kushiro

Mr. Shinji Kushiro has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Executive President, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Tsutomu Nagaoka

Mr. Tsutomu Nagaoka has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Development Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kohei Sasaki

Akihiro Yamazumi

Mr. Akihiro Yamazumi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Director of Shop In in the Company.

Ryusuke Nomura

Mr. Ryusuke Nomura has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to serve as Director of Operation and Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Yoshiyuki Taniguchi

Mr. Yoshiyuki Taniguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business and Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. His previous titles include Director of Auditing & Legal Affairs and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Akira Nishikatsu

Mr. Akira Nishikatsu has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Marketing in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Tokyo Dome and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshitaka Odagiri

Mr. Yoshitaka Odagiri has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Administration in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kaoru Shibata

Koichiro Hisaoka

Yuhei Nagata

Takayuki Iwase

Daisaku Ohkawa

Ryuta Ohtsubo

Yasuhiko Teshima

Tomofumi Akiyama

Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2003. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, as well as Director in Imperial Hotel, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Showa Denko K.K. and Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.

Yoshihisa Inoue

Mr. Yoshihisa Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2007. He is also working for Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company where he used to serve as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director. He also previously served as Director in Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.

Nobuhiro Mori

Mr. Nobuhiro Mori has been serving as Independent Director of TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2005. He used to serve as Chairman of the Executive Board of TOKYO LEASING Corporation, as well as Vice President of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Daichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd. He also used work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited.

