Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)

Kagemasa Kozuki

76 1987 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Takuya Kozuki

46 2012 President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Junichi Motobayashi

48 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting

Osamu Nakano

58 2017 Executive Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Satoshi Sakamoto

68 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Director

Kimihiko Higashio

57 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director

Hideki Hayakawa

Executive Officer

Akira Ochiai

Executive Officer

Katsunori Okita

Executive Officer

Kazuhiko Uehara

52 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Shinichiro Yoneyama

Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Yoshihiro Matsuura

34 2017 Manager of President's Office, Director

Akira Gemma

82 2004 Independent Director

Kimito Kubo

60 2017 Independent Director

Kaori Yamaguchi

52 2014 Independent Director
Kagemasa Kozuki

Mr. Kagemasa Kozuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 1987. He is also working for KOZUKI FOUNDATION. He established the former entity of the Company in March 1973. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kansai University in March 1966.

Takuya Kozuki

Mr. Takuya Kozuki has been serving as President and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Konami Corporation of America, since June 2012. He used to work for another subsidiary, Konami Computer Entertainment Hawaii, Inc.

Mr. Osamu Nakano has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in May 2015. His previous titles include Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Satoshi Sakamoto

Mr. Satoshi Sakamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Konami Australia Pty Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, Konami Gaming, Inc., since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kimihiko Higashio

Mr. Kimihiko Higashio has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in December 1997. He previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Okayama Prefectural University in March 1986.

Mr. Yoshihiro Matsuura has been serving as Manager of President's Office and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 2005.

Akira Gemma

Mr. Akira Gemma has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2004. He is also working for SHISEIDO Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1952.

Mr. Kimito Kubo has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also working for Educational Corporation Shobi Gakuen and Shobi University. He used to work for Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan.

Kaori Yamaguchi

Ms. Kaori Yamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2014. She is also and Associate Professor of University of Tsukuba. She used to work for Musashi University.

