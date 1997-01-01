Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)

Name Description

Kagemasa Kozuki Mr. Kagemasa Kozuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 1987. He is also working for KOZUKI FOUNDATION. He established the former entity of the Company in March 1973. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kansai University in March 1966.

Takuya Kozuki Mr. Takuya Kozuki has been serving as President and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Konami Corporation of America, since June 2012. He used to work for another subsidiary, Konami Computer Entertainment Hawaii, Inc.

Osamu Nakano Mr. Osamu Nakano has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in May 2015. His previous titles include Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Satoshi Sakamoto Mr. Satoshi Sakamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Konami Australia Pty Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, Konami Gaming, Inc., since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kimihiko Higashio Mr. Kimihiko Higashio has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in December 1997. He previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Okayama Prefectural University in March 1986.

Yoshihiro Matsuura Mr. Yoshihiro Matsuura has been serving as Manager of President's Office and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 2005.

Akira Gemma Mr. Akira Gemma has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2004. He is also working for SHISEIDO Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1952.

Kimito Kubo Mr. Kimito Kubo has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also working for Educational Corporation Shobi Gakuen and Shobi University. He used to work for Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan.