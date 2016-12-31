Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)
AALB.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
41.38EUR
24 Oct 2017
41.38EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€41.38
€41.38
Open
€41.33
€41.33
Day's High
€41.40
€41.40
Day's Low
€41.33
€41.33
Volume
819
819
Avg. Vol
325,734
325,734
52-wk High
€41.76
€41.76
52-wk Low
€27.22
€27.22
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henk Scheffers
|69
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wim Pelsma
|54
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board
|
John Eijgendaal
|53
|1999
|Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board
|
Oliver Jaeger
|2014
|Member of the Management Board, Executive Director
|
Jan van der Zouw
|63
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin van Pernis
|72
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Piet Veenema
|62
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Henk Scheffers
|Mr. Henk S. Scheffers serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. He is former Management Board Member of SHV Holdings NV. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Flint Holding NV, Member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal BAM Group NV and Heineken N.V., among others.
|
Wim Pelsma
|Mr. Wim A. Pelsma has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since April 26, 2012. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries NV from September 2008 until April 26, 2012. He joined the Group in 1999.
|
John Eijgendaal
|Mr. John Eijgendaal has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 1999. He joined the Company in 1989.
|
Oliver Jaeger
|
Jan van der Zouw
|Mr. Jan van der Zouw has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 2015. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Eriks Group N.V. and Transmark International. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grontmij N.V. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Van Wijnen Holding N.V.
|
Martin van Pernis
|Mr. Martin C. J. van Pernis has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 2010. He previously served as President of Siemens Group Netherlands and Chairman of the Management Board Siemens Nederland NV. He has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Batenburg Techniek N.V. He has also been Member of the Supervisory Board of ASM International, among others.
|
Piet Veenema
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Henk Scheffers
|50,000
|
Wim Pelsma
|1,301,000
|
John Eijgendaal
|1,028,000
|
Oliver Jaeger
|770,000
|
Jan van der Zouw
|40,000
|
Martin van Pernis
|40,000
|
Piet Veenema
|30,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Henk Scheffers
|0
|0
|
Wim Pelsma
|0
|0
|
John Eijgendaal
|0
|0
|
Oliver Jaeger
|0
|0
|
Jan van der Zouw
|0
|0
|
Martin van Pernis
|0
|0
|
Piet Veenema
|0
|0