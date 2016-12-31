Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)

Name Description

Ronald McIntosh Mr. Ronald A. McIntosh is Independent Chairman of the Board of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., since February 4, 2014. He is Chairman of North American Energy Partners Inc., a publicly traded corporation and a former director of Fortaleza Energy Inc., previously known as Alvopetro Inc., formerly named Fortress Energy Inc. Mr. McIntosh has extensive experience in the energy business. His previous roles included President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigo Energy, Chief Operating Officer of Gulf Canada, Vice President Exploration and International of PetroCanada and Chief Operating Officer of Amerada Hess Canada.

Andy Mah Mr. Andy J. Mah is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. He is President since April 21, 2011. Chief Executive Officer since January 27, 2009. President and Chief Operating Officer from June 23, 2006 to January 27, 2009. Chief Operating Officer of Longview Oil Corp. ("Longview") from December 15, 2010 to November 7, 2013. Prior thereto, President of Ketch Resources Ltd. from October 2005 to June 2006. Chief Operating Officer of Ketch Resources Ltd. from January 2005 to September 2005. Prior thereto, Executive Officer and Vice President, Engineering and Operations of Northrock Resources Ltd. from August 1998 to January 2005.

Craig Blackwood Mr. Craig Blackwood is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. He is Chief Financial Officer of Advantage since August 1, 2013. Vice President, Finance of Advantage since January 27, 2009. Chief Financial Officer of Longview from March 4, 2010 to February 4, 2014. Mr. Blackwood is a Chartered Accountant and was the Director of Finance of Advantage from November 2004 to January 27, 2009.

Neil Bokenfohr Mr. Neil Bokenfohr is Senior Vice President of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., since March 27, 2014. Vice-President, Exploitation of Advantage from June 23, 2006 to March 27, 2014. Vice-President, Exploitation of Longview from May 13, 2011 to November 7, 2013. Prior thereto, Vice President Exploitation and Operations of Ketch Resources Ltd. from January 2005 to June 2006; Vice President, Engineering of Bear Creek Energy Ltd. (and Crossfield Gas Corp. prior thereto) from March 2002 to January 2005. Prior thereto, Director of Exploitation for Calpine Canada Natural Gas Company from December 2000 to March 2002.

Jay Reid Mr. Jay P. Reid is Corporate Secretary of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. He is a Partner at the Calgary based law firm of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and has practiced corporate and securities law since 1990. He has served, and continues to serve, as a director or officer of a number of private and publicly listed issuers.

Jill Angevine Ms. Jill T. Angevine is Independent Director of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. She has been Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Matco Financial Inc. (an independent, privately held asset management firm) since October 2013. Independent businesswoman from September 2011 until October 2013 and prior thereto, Vice President and Director, Institutional Research at FirstEnergy Capital Corp. (a financial advisory and investment services provider in the energy market).

Stephen Balog Mr. Stephen E. Balog is Independent Director of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. He is a President, West Butte Management Inc., a private consulting company that provides technical and business advisory services to oil and gas operators. Formerly Principal of Alconsult International Ltd., and prior thereto President, Chief Operating Officer and a Director of Tasman Exploration Ltd. from 2001 to June, 2007. Mr. Balog has extensive oil and gas industry experience in the management and operation of senior and junior production companies. He was a key contributor to the development and use of the Canadian Oil & Gas Evaluation Handbook as an industry standard for reserves evaluation, and has previously served on the Petroleum Advisory Committee, Alberta Securities Commission. Mr. Balog is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta and holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Grant Fagerheim Mr. Grant B. Fagerheim is Independent Director of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. He is a Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitecap Resources Inc., a public oil and gas company, since June 2008. Mr. Fagerheim has over 30 years of diverse experience in both the upstream and downstream areas of the oil and gas business. Prior to establishing Whitecap Resources Inc., Mr. Fagerheim was the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Cadence Energy Inc. (formerly Kereco Energy Ltd.), a public oil and gas company, from January 2005 to September 2008. Mr. Fagerheim received his Bachelor's degree in Education (Economics Minor) from the University of Calgary in 1983 and attended the Executive MBA program at Queen's University in 1995.