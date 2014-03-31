Edition:
Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)

ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

186.80INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.85 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs182.95
Open
Rs183.70
Day's High
Rs189.60
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Volume
1,175,734
Avg. Vol
1,116,671
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Murari

82 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Reji Abraham

47 Managing Director, Executive Director

P. Venkateswaran

63 2007 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Balaji

2014 Senior Manager - Legal & Secretary

Deepa Abraham

2014 Non-Independent Director

Pradeep Khosla

2017 Nominee Director

Subhashini Chandran

2014 Additional Independent Director

K. Bharathan

64 2003 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashok Rout

2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

C. Gopalkrishnan

58 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Deputy Managing Director
Biographies

Name Description

P. Murari

Shri. P. Murari has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aban Offshore Ltd., effective November 01, 2012. He is a chairman of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. He is a Retd. Civil servant and held several senior positions in the Government of India and State Government of Tamil Nadu. His other Directorships include: Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd, Credit Capital Asset Management Co.Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., HEG Limited, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, Moving Picture Company (India) Ltd., South Asian Petrochem Ltd, Xpro India Limited, Great Eastern Energy, Corporation Limited, Adayar Gate Hotel Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited and Strategic Weighing Systems Ltd.

Reji Abraham

Mr. Reji Abraham is Managing Director, Executive Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He is a graduate in Engineering and a Post Graduate in Management Studies. Promoter and has over 1 years of experience in business. His other directorships include: Saipem Aban Drilling Co. Pvt. Ltd, Ratan Plantations Limited, Perunad Plantations Ltd, Dectra Controls (India) Private Limited., Aban Power Company Limited, Aban Energies Limited, Aban Ventures Private Limited, Aban Informatics Private Limited, West Mountain Power Limited, Haryana Aban Power Company Limited, North Chennai Power Company Limited, Mahanadhi Aban Power Company Limited, Hydril Pressure Control Private Limited and Vembanad Estates Private Ltd.

P. Venkateswaran

Mr. P. Venkateswaran is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He holds a B.Tech. He has experience in Operation and Management. His other directiorships include Aban Energies Limited, Perunad Plantations Limited, North Chennai Power Company Limited and Mahanadhi Aban Power Company Limited.

S. Balaji

Deepa Abraham

Pradeep Khosla

Subhashini Chandran

K. Bharathan

Mr. K. Bharathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification, is a career Banker with experience in commercial and development banking and insurance and a Director of Tamilnadu Urban Development Fund Ltd.

Ashok Rout

Mr. Ashok Kumar Rout is a Non-Executive Independent Director of ABAN OFFSHORE LIMITED., Mr.Rout is a Graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

C. Gopalkrishnan

Mr. C.P. Gopalkrishnan is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Deputy Managing Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He holds a Bachelors in Commerce, is ACA, ACS and LLB. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary & law graduate with over 30 years of experience in finance. His other directorships includes Aban Investments Private Ltd, Ratan Plantations Ltd, Tyford Tea Ltd, Aban Informatics Private Ltd, West Mountain Power Ltd, North Chennai Power Company Ltd, Mahanadhi Aban Power Company Ltd, Aban Infrastructure Private Ltd, Tuticorin Power Company Private Ltd, Ernakulam Estates Private Ltd, Plasma Estates & Developers Private Ltd, Ginger Estates & Developers Private Ltd, Jamin Estates & Developers Private Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

P. Murari

115,000

Reji Abraham

81,700,000

P. Venkateswaran

6,326,400

S. Balaji

--

Deepa Abraham

--

Pradeep Khosla

--

Subhashini Chandran

--

K. Bharathan

115,000

Ashok Rout

75,000

C. Gopalkrishnan

6,326,400
As Of  31 Mar 2014

