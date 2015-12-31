Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

Name Description

Carlos Brito Mr. Carlos Alves Brito has served as Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since December 2005. He joined AmBev in 1989. He held positions at Shell Oil and Daimler Benz prior to joining Ambev in 1989. At AmBev, he held various positions in Finance, Operations, and Sales, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he served as Zone President North America from January 2005 to December 2005. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UNIRIO) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Felipe Dutra Mr. Felipe Dutra serves as Chief Financial & Technology Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He is Chief Financial & Technology Officer at the firm since 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Management of the Company as of January 2005. He joined AmBev in 1990 from Aracruz Cellulose. He holds a Major in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Controlling from the University of Sao Paulo. At AmBev, he held various positions in Treasury and Finance before being appointed General Manager of AmBev’s subsidiary, Fratelli Vita. In 1999, he was appointed AmBev's Chief Financial Officer.

Joao Castro Neves Mr. Joao M. Giffoni Castro Neves serves as Neves Zone President North America at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since October 8, 2008. He joined AmBev in 1996. He holds a degree in Computer Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois. He held positions in various departments such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Treasury, Investor Relations, Business Development, Technology and Shared Services. He was AmBev's Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer before being appointed Zone President Latin America South on January 1, 2007.

Jan Craps Mr. Jan Craps serves as Zone President Asia Pacific South at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He joined InBev in 2002 following two years as an associate consultant with McKinsey & Company and subsequently acquired a range of international experience in a number of senior marketing and sales executive positions in France and Belgium. In 2011, he relocated to Canada to lead the Quebec Sales Region and was then appointed Head of Sales for Canada followed by his appointment as Business Unit President in 2014. He received a Degree in Business Engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Brussel and a Masters Degree in Business Engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, both in Belgium.

Carlos Eduardo Lisboa Mr. Carlos Eduardo Lisboa has been appointed Zone President Latin America South at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV effective January 2017. He is currently Marketing Vice President for Global Brands at the firm since 2015. He received a Degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Catolica De Pernambuco and a Marketing specialization from Faculdade de Engenharia Sao Paulo - FESP, both in Brazil. He joined Ambev in 1993 and has built his career in Marketing and Sales. He was responsible for building the Skol brand in Brazil in 2001 and after that became Marketing Vice President for our Latin America North Zone. Carlos then led the International Business Unit in our Latin America South Zone for two years prior to becoming Business Unit President for Canada.

Jean Jereissati Mr. Jean Jereissati has been appointed Zone President for Asia Pacific North at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV effective January 2017. He is currently Business Unit President China at the firm since 2013. He joined Ambev in 1998 in the commercial area. Prior to his current appointment in 2013, he served as Business Unit President Hispanic Latin America during which time he led the integration of Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana. He also integrated Corona and Modelo Especial into our portfolio in Guatemala. He holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Brazil.

Mauricio Leyva Arboleda Mr. Mauricio Leyva Arboleda serves as Zone President Middle Americas at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He joined SABMiller Colombia in January 2005 as Commercial Vice President. His background includes senior roles in Sales and Marketing. In 2009, he was appointed President of SABMiller Honduras and later moved to Peru as the President and CEO. In 2013 he was named Chairman and Managing Director for South Africa. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia and an International Management Diploma from ICN Postgraduate Business School, University de Nancy in France.

Stuart MacFarlane Mr. Stuart MacFarlane serves as Zone President Europe of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since January 2014. Prior to this, he served as Zone President Central and Eastern Europe, Member of the Executive Board of Management of the Company since January 2012. He received a degree in Business Studies from Sheffield University in the United Kingdom. He is also a qualified Chartered Management Accountant. He joined the company in 1992 and since then has held senior roles in Finance, Marketing, Sales and was Managing Director for the Company’s business in Ireland. He was appointed President of AB InBev UK & Ireland in January 2008 and, in January 2012, he became Zone President Central and Eastern Europe.

Ricardo Moreira Mr. Ricardo Moreira serves as Zone President Latin America COPEC at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. In the US Ricardo joined Ambev in 1995 and held various positions in the Sales and Finance organizations prior to becoming Regional Sales Director in 2001. He subsequently held positions as Vice President Logistics & Procurement for Latin America North, Business Unit President for Hispanic Latin America (HILA) and Vice President Soft Drinks Latin America North. In 2013, Ricardo moved to Mexico to head the Sales, Marketing and Distribution organizations and lead the commercial integration of Grupo Modelo. He received a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in Brazil and a specialization in Management from University of Chicago.

Bernardo Pinto Paiva Mr. Bernardo Pinto Paiva Zone President Latin America North of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2014. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. He joined AmBev in 1991 as a Management Trainee and, during his career at the Company, he has held leadership positions in Sales, Supply, Distribution and Finance. Within the Company, he served as Member of the Executive Board of Management, Zone President North America between January 2008 and January 2009; Zone President Latin America South, Member of the Executive Board of Management between January 2009 and January 2012; and Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Management between January 2012 and 2014.

Ricardo Tadeu Mr. Ricardo Tadeu serves as Zone President Africa at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He was Zone President Mexico, Member of the Executive Board of Management of Anheuser-Busch Inbev S.A. He joined AB InBev in 1995 and has held various roles across the Commercial area. He was appointed Business Unit (BU) President for our operations in HILA (Hispanic Latin America) in 2005, and from 2008 to 2012, served as BU President, Brazil. He received a Law Degree from Universidade Candido Mendes in Brazil and a Master of Law from Harvard School of Law.

Claudio Garcia Mr. Claudio Garcia serves as Chief People Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief People and Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Management of the Company since September 2006. He joined AmBev as a Trainee in 1991 after receiving a degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual do Rio de Janeiro. He held various positions in Finance and Operations before being appointed Information Technology and Shared Services Director in 2002. He took the position of Chief Information and Services Officer of the Company in January 2005.

Miguel Patricio Mr. Miguel Patricio serves as Chief Marketing Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since July 2012. Prior to this, he served as Zone President Asia Pacific, Member of the Executive Board of Management of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA since January 1, 2008. Within the Company, he was Vice President Marketing, before being appointed Vice President Marketing North America in 2005. He then assumed the position of Business Unit President for Belgium and Luxembourg and then Zone President North America in January 2006. He joined the Company in 1998. He previously worked at Philip Morris, the Coca-Cola Company in the United States, and Johnson & Johnson in Brazil, Central America and the United States. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Sabine Chalmers Ms. Sabine Chalmers serves as Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. She joined the Company in December 2004 from Diageo plc, where she has held a number of senior legal positions in various geographies since 1993, including most recently as General Counsel for Diageo North America. Prior to Diageo, she was an Associate at the law firm of Lovells in London, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and in commercial property transactions. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the London School of Economics. She is qualified as solicitor in England and is Member of the New York State Bar.

Michel Doukeris Mr. Michel Doukeris has been appointed as Chief Sales Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV effective January 2017. He served as Zone President Asia Pacific, Member of the Executive Board of Management of Anheuser-Busch Inbev S.A. from January 2013 to January 2017. He joined the Company in 1996 and held sales positions becoming Vice President Soft Drinks for Latin America North Zone in 2008. He was appointed President, AB InBev China in January 2010. He holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina and a Masters Degree in Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

David Almeida Mr. David Almeida serves as Chief Integration Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, he served as Vice President, US Sales, a role he took on in 2011, having previously held the position of Vice President, Finance for the North American organization. Prior to that, he served as InBev's head of mergers and acquisitions, where he led the combination with Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and the subsequent USA integration activities. Before joining InBev in 1998, he worked at Salomon Brothers in New York as a financial analyst in the Investment Banking division.

Claudio Braz Ferro Mr. Claudio Braz Ferro serves as Chief Supply Integration Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since March 2016. He served as Chief Supply Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Management of the Company between January 1, 2007 and March 2016. He joined AmBev in 1977. He holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria and studied Brewing Science at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. At AmBev, he held several key positions, including Plant Manager of the Skol brewery and Industrial Director of Brahma operations in Brazil. He also played a role in structuring the Supply organization when Brahma and Antarctica merged to form AmBev in 2000.

Pedro Earp Mr. Pedro Earp has served as Chief Disruptive Growth Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since February 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Economics from the London School of Economics. Mr. Earp joined the Company in 2000 as a Global Management Trainee in the Company's Latin America North Zone. In 2002, he became responsible for the Zone’s M&A team and in 2005 he moved to Leuven, Belgium to become Global Director, M&A. Later, he was appointed VP, Strategic Planning in Canada in 2006; Global VP, Insights and Innovation in 2007; Global VP, M&A in 2009 and VP, Marketing for the Latin America North Zone in 2013.

Peter Kraemer Mr. Peter J. Kraemer serves as Chief Supply Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since March 2016. He joined AB InBev 27 years ago and has held various brewing positions over the years, including Group Director of Brewing and Resident Brewmaster of the St. Louis brewery. In 2008, Peter became VP, Supply, for AB InBev’s North America Zone, leading all brewery operations, quality assurance, raw materials and product innovation responsibilities. Peter holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University and a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

Tony Milikin Mr. Tony Milikin serves as Chief Procurement Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Tony joined our company in May 2009 from MeadWestvaco, where he was Vice President Supply Chain and Chief Purchasing Officer, based in Richmond, Virginia, since 2004. Prior to joining MeadWestvaco, he held various purchasing and supply chain positions with increasing responsibilities at Monsanto and Alcon Laboratories. He holds an undergraduate Finance degree from the University of Florida and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Maria Aramburuzabala Ms. Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala serves as Non-Executive Director at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. She has served as CEO of Tresalia Capital since 1996. She is currently chairman of the Boards of Directors of Tresalia Capital, KIO Networks, Abilia and Red Universalia. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of Grupo Modelo and was formerly a member of the Grupo Modelo Board of Directors, and is currently on the Boards of Consejo Mexicano de Negocios, Médica Sur, Fresnillio plc and Calidad de Vida, Progreso y Desarrollo para la Ciudad de México, and is an Advisory Board member of ITAM School of Business. She holds a degree in Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Martin Barrington Mr. Martin J. Barrington serves as Non-Executive Director at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Altria Group. During his more than 20 years at Altria Group, he has served in numerous executive roles – business and legal, domestic and international – for virtually all the companies in the Altria family. These include Vice Chairman of Altria Group; Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Altria Group; Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Philip Morris International (a separate public company spun-off from Altria Group in 2008); and Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Philip Morris USA.

Alexandre Behring Mr. Alexandre Behring serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2014. He was nominated by the holders of class B Stichting InBev certificates. He is Member of the Finance Committee of the Company. He is a co-founder and the Managing Partner of 3G Capital, a global investment firm with offices in New York and Rio de Janeiro, since 2004. Mr. Behring has served as Chairman of Restaurant Brands International since 3G Capital’s acquisition of Burger King in October 2010 and following Burger King’s subsequent acquisition of Tim Hortons in December 2014. Mr. Behring also serves as Chairman of the Kraft Heinz Company following the acquisition of H.J. Heinz Company by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital in June 2013 and subsequent combination with Kraft Foods Group in July 2015. Additionally, Mr. Behring formerly served as a Director of CSX Corporation, a leading U.S. rail-based transportation company, from 2008 to 2011. Previously, Mr. Behring spent approximately ten years at GP Investments, one of Latin America’s premier private-equity firms, including eight years as a partner and member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He served for seven years, from 1998 through 2004, as a Director and CEO of one of Latin America’s largest railroads, ALL (America Latina Logistica). He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1988 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1995.

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira Mr. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira has served as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2004. In this position he represents holders of class B Stichting InBev certificates. He has been Chairman of Lojas Americanas since 1981, where he served as Chief Executive Officer until 1992. He has been Board Member of AmBev since 1990, Board Member of Quilmes since 2002, and Member of the Board of Dean's Advisors of Harvard Business School since 1998. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Gregoire de Spoelberch Mr. Gregoire de Spoelberch serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2007. In this position he represents the holders of class A Stichting InBev certificates. He is a private equity shareholder. Recent activities include shared Chief Executive Officer responsibilities for Lunch Garden. He is Board Member of several family-owned companies, such as EPS (InBev), Verlinvest, Amantelia (Restel), Orpar (Remy Cointreau) and Cobehold (Cobepa). He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Corporate Finance from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Paul de Ways Ruart Mr. Paul Cornet de Ways Ruart serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since April 26, 2011. He was nominated by the holders of class A Stichting InBev certificates. For five years, he was with Yahoo! EMEA as Chief of Staff, Senior Financial Director responsible for Audience and EMEA Director of Corporate Development. Prior to joining Yahoo!, Mr. Cornet was Director of Strategy for Orange UK and spent seven years with McKinsey & Company in London and Palo Alto, California. He is also a member of the Boards of Directors of EPS, Rayvax, Adrien Invest and several venture capital backed technology companies. He holds a Masters Degree as a Commercial Engineer from Leuven University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Stefan Descheemaeker Mr. Stefan Descheemaeker has served as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since April 29, 2008. He was nominated by the holders of class A Stichting InBev certificates. He joined Interbrew in 1996. He began his professional career with the Belgian Ministry of Finance, from where he moved on to Banque Paribas. At Interbrew, he led Business Development and External Growth Strategy from 1996 to 2004. He was appointed Zone President United States and Latin America in September 2003. In January 2005, he became Zone President Central and Eastern Europe. In December 2005, his responsibilities shifted to the Western European Zone and he was also appointed Member of the Convergence Committee. He has also served as Member of the Finance Committee of the Company since April 29, 2008. He holds a Masters degree in Commercial Engineering from Solvay Business School.

William Gifford Mr. William F. Gifford, Jr. serves as Non-Executive Director at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He serves as Chief Financial Officer, Altria Group. In this role, he is responsible for the Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Audit, Investor Relations, Finance Decision Support and Strategy & Business Development organizations. He also oversees the financial services business of Philip Morris Capital Corporation. Prior to his current position, Mr. Gifford was Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. Since joining Philip Morris USA in 1994, he has served in numerous leadership roles in Finance, Marketing Information & Consumer Research and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris USA. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Treasurer for Altria where he led various functions including Risk Management, Treasury Management, Benefits Investments, Corporate Finance and Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining Philip Morris USA, Mr Gifford worked at the public accounting firm of Coopers & Lybrand, which currently is known as PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Paulo Lemann Mr. Paulo Alberto Lemann serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2014. He was nominated by the holders of class B Stichting InBev certificates. He is Member of the Finance Committee of the Company. Mr. Lemann interned at PriceWaterhouse in 1989 and was employed as an Analyst at Andersen Consulting from 1990 to 1991. Mr. Lemann also performed equity analysis while at Banco Marka and Dynamo Asset Management (both in Rio de Janeiro). From 1997 to 2004, he developed the hedge fund investment group at Tinicum Inc., a New York-based investment office that advised the Synergy Fund of Funds, where he served as Portfolio Manager. In May 2005, Mr. Lemann founded Pollux Capital and is currently the Portfolio Manager there. Mr. Lemann is a board member of Lojas Americanas, the Lemann Foundation and Ambev. He holds B.A. in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes.

Alejandro Santo Domingo Mr. Alejandro Santo Domingo serves as Non-Executive Director at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. He is a Senior Managing Director at Quadrant Capital Advisors, Inc. in New York City. He was a member of the Board of Directors of SABMiller Plc. He was also Vice-Chairman of SABMiller Plc. for Latin America. Mr. Santo Domingo was Chairman of the Board of Bavaria S.A. in Colombia, and Chairman of Backus & Johnston, in Peru. He is Chairman of the Board of Valorem, a company which manages a diverse portfolio industrial & media assets in Latin America. Mr. Santo Domingo is also a director of Millicom, JDE (Jacobs Douwe Egberts), Keurig Green Mountain, Florida Crystals, the world's largest sugar refiner, Caracol TV, Colombia's leading broadcaster, El Espectador, a leading Colombian Daily, and Cine Colombia, Colombia's leading film distribution and movie theater company. In the non-profit sector, he is Vice Chairman of the Wildlife Conservation Society, a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Educational Broadcasting Corporation (WNET Channel Thirteen). Mr. Santo Domingo is a Member of the Board and Treasurer of Aid for AIDS, a foundation dedicated to helping HIV and AIDS patients. Furthermore he is Chairman of Alas; a foundation focused on early childhood development which was founded by artists such as Shakira & Alejandro Sanz. Mr. Santo Domingo is a Member of the Board of DKMS Americas; a foundation dedicated to finding donors for leukemia patients. He is a Member of the Board of Endeavor Colombia and Fundacion Pies Descalzos. Mr. Santo Domingo is a graduate of Harvard College.

Marcel Telles Mr. Marcel Herrmann Telles serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 2004. He was nominated by the holders of class B Stichting InBev certificates. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Burger King Worldwide Holdings; a member of the Advisory Board of Itau/Unibanco; a member of the Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors; co-founder and Board member of Fundacao Estudar, and a founder and Chairman of Ismart. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, and attended the Owners/Presidents Management Program at the Harvard Business School. He is Chairman of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committees. He also serves as Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company.

Alexandre Van Damme Mr. Alexandre Van Damme serves as Non-Executive Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since 1992. He was nominated by the holders of class A Stichting InBev certificates. Until 1991, he held various operational positions within InBev, including Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy. He has managed several private venture holding companies and currently is Director of Patri SA (Luxembourg). He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). He also serves as Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company and as Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the Company.

Michele Burns Ms. Michele Burns serves as Non-Executive Independent Director at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since April 29, 2015. Ms. Burns was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mercer LLC from 2006 until 2012. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, where she chairs the Risk Committee, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she chairs the Strategy and Risk Committee and Cisco Systems, as well as two private companies, Etsy and Circle Online Financial. From 2003 until 2013, she served as a director of Wal-Mart Stores, where she chaired the Compensation and Nominating Committee and the Strategic Planning and Finance Committee. She also serves as the Center Fellow and Strategic Advisor to the Stanford Center on Longevity at Stanford University. Ms. Burns is on the Executive Board of the Elton John Aids Foundation, where she serves as Treasurer. Ms. Burns began her career in 1981 at Arthur Andersen, where she became a partner in 1991. In 1999, she joined Delta Air Lines, assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2004. From 2004 to 2006, Ms. Burns served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of Mirant Corporation, an independent power producer. From March 2006 until September 2006, Ms. Burns served as the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh and McLennan Companies. She is graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree in Accountancy.

Olivier Goudet Mr. Olivier Goudet serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV since April 26, 2011. He is Partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Joh. A. Benckiser Group which is active across the consumer goods sector. He started his professional career in 1990 at Mars Inc., serving on the finance team of the French business. After six years, he left Mars to join the VALEO Group, where he held several senior executive positions. In 1998, Mr. Goudet returned to Mars, where he later became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2004. In 2008, he was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO. On June 2012, he became an Advisor to the Board of Mars Incorporated. Mr. Goudet holds a Degree in Engineering from Ecole Centrale de Paris and graduated from the ESSEC Business School in Paris with a major in Finance. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Nomination Committee, and Member of Remuneration Committee of the Company.