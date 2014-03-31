Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

Name Description

Munir Ahmed Shaikh Mr. Munir Ahmed Shaikh is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Abbott India Limited. He has 39 years of experience with Abbott International and is a seasoned Abbott veteran. He has knowledge of the industry and is a consummate team player with an entrepreneurial flair. He is Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Rajiv Sonalker Mr. Rajiv Sonalker serves as Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Director - Finance of Abbott India Ltd. Rajiv joined Abbott India as Director Finance in 2006 with nearly 26 years of experience in various organisations in the Pharmaceutical, FMCG and Engineering sectors. Before joining Abbott, he worked with Bristol-Myers Squibb as Director- Finance. He has also worked with Voltas Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi - Aventis in India and Germany. Rajiv holds a Bachelors Degree in Science from the University of Bombay, and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India.

Krupa Anandpara Ms. Krupa Anandpara is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED.

Vishwanath Swarup Mr. Vishwanath Swarup Director - Commercial, Sales Excellence and Operations of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED. Mr. Vishwanath had 15 years of diverse experience across management consulting, operations, sales strategy and product innovation. Prior to joining Abbott India, he held leadership positions at McKinsey & Company, Unilever, Pfizer and Max Bupa. Vishwanath has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University, a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Purnajit Gupta Mr. Purnajit Gupta is Director of Human Resources of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED. Mr. Purnajit joined Abbott India as Director - HR in November 2014 with 15 years of experience in human resources roles across organisations such as ICICI, Diageo and Piramal Healthcare Limited. Prior to joining Abbott India, Purnajit was Director- HR of Abbott True Care business. Purnajit has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a Masters degree in Human Resources from Viswa Bharati University.

Rashmi Hegde Dr. Rashmi Hegde is Director - Medical & Regulatory Affairs of Abbott India Limited. Dr. Rashmi joined Solvay in January 2001 as General Manager, Medical. She assumed responsibility as Medical Director for SE Asia in 2002 and as Pharmacovigilance Director for Asia, Middle East, Australia and Canada in 2007. She assumed her current position of Medical Director for Abbott India in August 2012. Dr. Rashmi has an MBBS and Masters degree in Pediatrics from Mumbai University and has practiced as a paediatrician for 3 years.

Rumy Kanga Rumy Kanga is a Commercial Director - Group Marketing & Consumer Care of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED., he joined Abbott India as Group Marketing Director in 2013. Rumy has 17 years of experience in Marketing Strategy and Operations in India and across Asia Pacific spanning the Healthcare & FMCG sectors. He has held positions of Regional Head of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Regional Category Head - Asia Pacific with CibaVision Singapore. During his ten year association with Johnson & Johnson, Rumy served as Business Manager - Vision Care India and as Marketing Manager for Johnson’s Baby Business. Rumy has done Bachelors in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Mahadeo Karnik Mr. Mahadeo Karnik is Director - Financial Planning and Analysis of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED. Mr. Mahadeo was subsequently appointed as Director - Financial Planning and Analysis in September 2014. Mahadeo has 19 years of experience, having previously worked in Roche Diagnostics, Unilever and United Phosphorus. Mahadeo has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Bombay, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Cost Accountant from the Institute of Costs and Management Accountants of India.

Sandeep Khandelwal Mr. Sandeep Khandelwal is Commercial Director - Women’s Health & Gastroenterology Hepatic Care of Abbott India Limited. Sandeep joined Abbott India in February 2013 as Director- Commercial Excellence where he is accountable for SFE, SFA, Training, OTC and IT. He comes with 13 years of diverse experience geographically & functionally in Sales & Distribution. Prior to joining Abbott India, he was with Marico as Head Sales for Nature & Personal Care for 12 plus years. Sandeep has completed his B.E (Electronics) from Mumbai University and MMS from NMIMS.

Ashok Nair Mr. Ashok Nair is Commercial Director - General Care and Vaccines of Abbott India Limited. He joined Abbott India in January 2012 as the Business Unit head for General Care division. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Commercial Director for General Care in Jan 2013. Ashok brings with him over 25 years of pharmaceutical marketing and sales experience. He started his career as a medical representative in Cipla and then assumed senior management roles in companies such as Sun and Torrent. Ashok graduated in Science from Bhopal University and an MBA from the National Institute of Business Management.

Ramanathan V. Mr. Ramanathan V. is Commercial Director - Specialty Care of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED. Mr. Ramanathan joined Abbott India in February 2012 as Associate Director - Metabolics division and was subsequently appointed as Commercial Director - Specialty Care in April 2015. Ram has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in companies such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ranbaxy and Zydus Cadila. Prior to joining Abbott, Ram was with Zydus Cadila as Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the Cardiva division. Ram has a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Mangalore University and a Post Graduate degree in Management from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

Nagesh Voleti Mr. Nagesh Voleti is Director - QA/QC of Abbott India Ltd. He joined Abbott India in September 2008 as the Head of Quality with a focus on collaborating with Operations, R&D, Regulatory , Marketing , NPI and Global Abbott as well as with external regulatory bodies to ensure compliance in products, systems & practices. Prior to Abbott India, Nagesh was with Dr. Reddys Laboratories for 6 years and with GlaxoSmithKline for 13 years in various Quality related roles. Nagesh completed his Masters in Organic Chemistry from Mumbai University and Masters in Business Management from NMIMS.

Nancy Berce Ms. Nancy Berce is Additional Director of ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED.

Bhasker Iyer Mr. Bhasker Iyer is Non-Executive Additional Director of Abbott India Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for a number of companies including Glaxo, ICI Pharmaceuticals, Nicolas Piramal India Ltd., AstraZeneca and, most recently, in Wockhardt where he held the position of President India and Emerging Markets. He holds degrees of Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Marketing from Bombay University.

Kaiyomarz Marfatia Mr. Kaiyomarz M. Marfatia is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Director - Legal & Secretarial, Whole - Time Director of Abbott India Ltd. Kaiyomarz joined Abbott India as Manager - Legal in 1996 and assumed responsibility for the Legal & Secretarial function in 2002. In 2011, he was appointed to the Board of Abbott India Limited. Prior to joining Abbott India, he was associated with Siemens Limited for 16 years in various Legal and Secretarial roles. Kaiyomarz is a Commerce graduate and holds a Law degree from Government Law College Mumbai.

Ranjan Kapur Mr. Ranjan Kapur is Non-Executive Independent Director of Abbott India Limited. Mr. Kapur is an ex-Citibanker. He is a veteran of the advertising business having spent 40 years with Ogilvy and credited with its turnaround and accelerated growth. He was also involved in his personal capacity in the development of technology based online and mobile service company. He holds Masters Degree in English from St Stephens College, Delhi. He is also the Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd. MIRC Electronics Ltd. Hitech Plast Ltd. Nimbus Communications Ltd. Tagit (India) Private Ltd. Annik Technology Services Private Ltd. GroupM Media India Private Ltd. Bates India Private Ltd. Sercon India Private Ltd. Quasar Media Private Ltd. Ray & Keshavan Design Associates Private Ltd.