Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)

Name Description

Saad Hasan Mr. Saad Ibrahim Abu Al Maati Hasan serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co, representing Egyptian National Petroleum Corporation since January 1, 2012. He holds a Degree in Chemistry.

Said Zamzam Mr. Said Mohammed Zamzam serves as Head of Financial Sectors at Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.