Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

Name Description

Manuel Barragan Morales Mr. Manuel L. Barragan Morales serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He joined the Company's Board in 2001. From 2003 to 2005, he served as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Index and Member of the Board of Directors of Proccor, Banco Regional and Papas y Fritas Monterrey. He was also Executive Member of a financial institution for 15 years.

Francisco Garza Egloff Mr. Francisco Garza Egloff serves as Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since January 2003. He is Member of the Boards of Directors of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Banco Banregio, Banco Holandes Rabobank and the ITESM School of Engineering and Architecture. He was Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Alimentos, Akra, Petrocel-Temex and Polioles, part of Grupo Alfa's petrochemical division, where he worked for 26 years. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and has attended to the High Management Program of IPADE.

Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez Mr. Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2016. Previously, he served as General Director Mexico from December 2008. He was also Secretary of the Board of Directors from 2001 to 2009, as well as Vice President of the Mexico Beverages Division, Director of Human Resources, Director of Corporate Planning and General Counsel, of Embotelladoras Arca. Before joining the Company, he served as General Counsel for Alfa. He holds a degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and a Masters degree in Law from the Harvard University.

Luis Arizpe Jimenez Mr. Luis Arizpe Jimenez serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Embotelladoras Arca from 2008. He is Member of the Company's Planning & Finance Committee. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Saltillo Kapital and Hotel Camino Real Saltillo, Member of the Board of Grupo Industrial Saltillo and Grupo Financiero Banorte Zona Norte, Chairman of Cruz Roja Mexicana, Delegacion Saltillo, Director of Tecnologico de Monterrey Campus Saltillo and Chairman of Consejo Civico and Instituciones de Coahuila. He is also Chairman of the Offering Committee for the Diocese of Saltillo and Vice Chairman of COPARMEX Coahuila Sureste.

Tomas Alberto Fernandez Garcia Mr. Tomas Alberto Fernandez Garcia serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He has been on the Company's Board since 2005. Moreover, he is Member of the Planning & Finance Committee of the Company.

Miguel Angel Rabago Vite Mr. Miguel Angel Rabago Vite serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Planning and Finance Committee and Human Capital and Sustainability Committee. He was previously CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Continental and occupied diverse positions in that company for more than 35 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting and Auditing from Universidad Autonoma de Tamaulipas.

Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna Mr. Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He has been on the Company's Board since 2001. He also acts as Member of the Company's Human Capital and Sustainability Committee. He is Chief Executive Officer of Grupo San Barr and Treasurer of Asociacion de Engordadores de Ganado Bovino del Noreste. He was member of the Board of Directors of Procor, CAINTRA Nuevo Leon and Papas y Fritos Monterrey. He was Vice President of Confederacion USEM, Board member of the Red Cross and Chairman of the Board of USEM Monterrey. He holds a Public Accounting from Universidad de Monterrey and a Management degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Emilio Jesus Marcos Charur Mr. Emilio Jesus Marcos Charur serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since October 1, 2012. Previously, he acted as Vice President of Complementary Businesses of the Company from January 1, 2007, to 2010, and he was responsible for Topo Chico, Interex (export), Vending Machine, Bokados, Industrial de Plasticos Arma (IPASA) and Jug Water operations. In the past, he served as Treasurer and Purchasing Manager of the Company. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois.

Guillermo Aponte Gonzalez Mr. Guillermo Aponte Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer of South America at Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2014. He also served 25 years at the Coca-Cola company in Asia and Latin America, Previously he served as President and CEO of the Coca-Cola company in the Philippines and managing director in Colombia. He holds a degree in Engineering in systems and computing with a specialization in marketing from Universidad de Los Andes and he is a graduate of the program for Executive Development at the school of business at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton.

Jose Borda Noriega Mr. Jose Borda Noriega serves as Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental Lindley, which is a subsidiary of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since January, 2015. He previously served as General Manager of Coca-Cola Central America and Vice President of Coca-Cola Mexico carbonated drinks operations. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Kellogg School of Management.

Alejandro Rodriguez Saenz Mr. Alejandro Rodriguez Saenz serves as Executive Director of Complementary Businesses of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. Previously at Embotelladoras Arca, he served as Director of Bokados and General Manager of Topo Chico. He also held managerial roles within Orion and Akra. He is a Chemical and Systems Engineer and holds a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and also studied Senior Management at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Mark Schortman Mr. Mark Schortman serves as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola Sales and Services Company LLC, responsible for purchases of raw materials (packaging and ingredients) as well as indirect goods and services for all bottlers in North America and Coca-Cola in North America. With a trajectory of more than 34 years in the company Coca-Cola. He has previously served as a member of the Global Customers and Revenue Growth Management Councils for The Coca-Cola Company, served as Director of Customer Service for North America and has held various positions at The Coca-Cola Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Cal Poly University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from St. Mary's College.

Alejandro Molina Sanchez Mr. Alejandro Molina Sanchez serves as Technical and Supply Chain Executive Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. He served for more than 15 years at Coca-Cola de Mexico in the areas of Quality, Environmental Sustainability and Supply Chain. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad la Salle and a Diploma in Supply Chain from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Jaime Miguel Sanchez Fernandez Mr. Jaime Miguel Sanchez Fernandez serves as General Counsel, Secretary of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2009. Prior to this, he acted as Corporate Legal Manager of Embotelladoras Arca. Prior to joining the Company, he served for eight years at Alfa and practiced law independently. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Law from the University of Michigan.

Gabriel Meneses Jones Mr. Gabriel Meneses Jones serves as Executive Director of Human Resources of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2015. He collaborated with The Coca-Cola Company for 17 years in different leadership positions in the Human Resources area for North America, Mexico and Central America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific Group in Singapore where he was Vice President. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Tecnológico de Monterrey and has postgraduate studies in Human Resources at the London Business School.

Guillermo Garza Martinez Mr. Guillermo Garza Martinez serves as Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communication of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2016. He is a member of different industry councils and has more than 27 years of experience in journalism, communication, social responsibility and public affairs. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication from the Universidad Regiomontana, a Master's in Science from the Tecnológico de Monterrey, as well as executive specialization studies at Boston College and Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Alejandro Gonzalez Quiroga Mr. Alejandro Gonzalez Quiroga serves as Executive Director of Sales - Beverages Mexico of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He has served as General Director of Arca Continental South America within Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. He was previously Vice President of Arca's Argentina Division and Manager of the Nuevo Leon Region of Embotelladoras Arca. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Regiomontana and a Management Diploma from ITESM (Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey).

Manuel Gutierrez Espinoza Mr. Manuel Gutierrez Espinoza serves as Executive Director for Planning of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2008. He has 30 years of experience at Alfa and Hylsa in the areas of planning, control, information, procurement, acquisitions and divestitures, strategic alliance development and expansion projects. In the past, he worked at Alfa and Hylsa. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Guillermo Estuardo Alvelais Destarac Mr. Guillermo Estuardo Alvelais Destarac serves as Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He is Member of the Planning Committee of the Company.

Juan Manuel Barragan Trevino Mr. Juan Manuel Barragan Trevino serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He was a Director of Embotelladoras Arca from 2009. He also acts as Member of the Company's Human Capital and Sustainability Committee. He is Mechanical Engineer with a Masters degree in Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey.

Juan Carlos Correa Ballesteros Mr. Juan Carlos Correa Ballesteros serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Executive Committee, and Committee of Human Capital, of Ark Continental South America from 2010. Work for 14 years in Ecuador Bottling Company, bottler of Coca Cola for Ecuador, occupying various positions. The past 3 years as Corporate Vice President of the bottler. He is currently advisor to CORMA GROUP Family Office. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Miami.

Jaime Ignacio Echegaray Villegas Mr. Jaime Ignacio Echegaray Villegas serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2017. He was Director of IT at Manpower Mexico and Director of Information of The Coca-Cola Company for Latin America, company of which Retired after 25 years of professional career. He is Member of Educational & Instructional Technology Association. At present, he is practicing as a Technology management, innovation and logistics in the public and private sector.

Alejandro Elizondo Barragan Mr. Alejandro M. Elizondo Barragan serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He is Member of the Planning & Finance Committee of the Company. Moreover, he acts as is Senior Vice President of Business Development of Alfa. He has held various positions in the corporate, steel and petrochemical areas during his 39-year career at Alfa. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Regional de Monterrey, Nemak, Indelpro, Polioles and Alestra. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Roberto Garza Velazquez Mr. Roberto Garza Velazquez serves as Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Industria Carrocera San Roberto SAB de CV, as well as Partner and Board Member of Promotora Octagonal del Norte SAB de CV. In addition, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Index and Banca Afirme.

Jose Roberto Gavilano Ramirez Mr. Jose Roberto Gavilano Ramirez serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He worked as a corporate Manager for business development of Pandora, one of the leading corporate groups in Peru. Previously, he worked at JPMorgan in New York in the Department of mergers and acquisitions for Latin America, where he served as Executive Director. Member of the Board of Corporación Lindley S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Luis Lauro Gonzalez Barragan Mr. Luis Lauro Gonzalez Barragan serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He has acted as Member of the Planning & Finance Committee of the Company. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Logistico Intermodal Portuaria, and Member of the Board of Directors of Index, Berel, Cabal and Universidad de Monterrey. In the past, he served as E cutive Director of Procor.

Cynthia Grossman Ms. Cynthia H. Grossman serves as Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. She had been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Continental since 2000 and a member of the Board of Directors since 1983.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez Fuentes Mr. Jose Antonio Rodriguez Fuentes serves as Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. Moreover, he was Member of the Planning Committee of the Company. He is Chairman and Sole Administrator of Avicola Ganadera La Pasta and Arrenda Saltillo. He was Director of Fondo Inmobiliario Trilenium 1 and Director of Monterrey Plant of Agribands Purina Mexico, Union de Avicultores de Saltillo, Federacion Agronomica, Colegio de Ingenieros Agronomos de Coahuila and of CANACO Saltillo. He is Founding Director of Caritas Diocesano de Saltillo, Casa del Sacerdote Emerito and of Casa de Ninos y las Ninas. In addition, he was Secretary of the Board of Casa Hogar de los Pequenos, Chairman and Founder of Jovenes Unidos and Treasurer of Cruz Roja Saltillo.

Alberto Sanchez Palazuelos Mr. Alberto Sanchez Palazuelos serves as Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He was Director of BBVA Bancomer, Probursa and Grupo Martí Cityexpress Hotels, among others. Currently he serves as President of ASP y Asociados, S.C. He is member of the Advisory Board at Purdue University.

Jesus Viejo Gonzalez Mr. Jesus Viejo Gonzalez serves as Directors of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He acts as Member of the Planning & Finance Committee of the Company. He also serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Centro Convex, Board member of CAINTRA, COPARMEX, Filantrofilia and of the Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector, and Chief Economist of Alfa SAB de CV. In the past, he served as Vice President of Economic Research for Emerging Markets at Goldman Sachs, New York. He holds a degree in Economics from ITESM (Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey), a Masters degree in Public Policy from the Harvard University and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the Boston University.

Eduardo Raul Arrocha Gio Mr. Eduardo Raul Arrocha Gio serves as Independent Director of Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is also Professor in the Law Schools of Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and Universidad Anahuac. He was General Counsel for Laboratorio Syntex for seven years and Legal Vice President for Latin America in The Coca-Cola Company, retiring from the latter company after 25 years of service. He was President of the Mexican National Association of Corporate Lawyers and is a member of the Mexican Bar Association. He holds a Degree in Law.

Felipe Cortes Font Mr. Felipe Cortes Font serves as Independent Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2015. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Founding Partner of Auric, He worked for over 28 years in Grupo Alfa, in the areas M&A, co-investments and project development. He later became CEO of Hylsamex for eight years, working in the Petrochemical sector. He has served as Board member of several Mexican and international companies in Mexico, including Vicepresident of Canacintra, President of Canacero, Centro de Productividad of Nuevo Leon and Instituto Latinoamericano del Hierro y del Acero. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and studied at Columbia University and University of Chicago.

Ulrich Guillermo Fiehn Rice Mr. Ulrich Guillermo Fiehn Rice serves as Independent Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2011. He is also a Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alto Espacio Residencial. He previously occupied diverse positions in Corporate Finance at Cemex and he was a risk analyst at Vector Brokerage House.

Ernesto Lopez de Nigris Mr. Ernesto Lopez de Nigris serves as Independent Director of Arca Continental, S.A.B de C.V. since 2001. He also acts as Member of the Company's Human Capital and Sustainability Committee. He is member of the Consulting Council of Telmex and in the Board of Directors of Grupo Industrial Saltillo. He was Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Vice President of Operations of Grupo Industrial Saltillo. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Texas at Austin.