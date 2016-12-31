ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

Name Description

Narotam Sekhsaria Mr. Narotam S. Sekhsaria serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of ACC Ltd. Mr Sekhsaria is a doyen of the Indian Cement Industry and one of the most respected business personalities in India. He introduced new standards in management, marketing, efficiency and corporate social responsibility to an industry he helped transform. A first generation industrialist, Mr Sekhsaria obtained his Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering with honours and distinction from the University of Bombay. He is the Principal Founder-Promoter and current Chairman of Ambuja Cements Limited. Mr Sekhsaria was invited to join the ACC Board in 1999 and was appointed Deputy Chairman in January, 2000. In 2006, Mr Sekhsaria took over as Chairman of the Board. Mr Sekhsaria built Ambuja Cements Limited into a benchmark for Indian Cement Industry. His acumen as an entrepreneur and technocrat turned that Company into the most efficient and profitable cement company in India and redefined industry practices by changing the perception of cement from a commodity to a branded product. Mr Sekhsaria championed community development by establishing the Ambuja Cement Foundation and guiding it into a model of excellence in social responsibility. With his considerable wealth of experience, Mr Sekhsaria brings immense value to the Board of ACC. Under his leadership, ACC has achieved significant improvements in the areas of project management, logistics and overall cost-competitiveness. The impact of this guidance is visible in the high growth trajectory ACC has experienced since 1999.

Neeraj Akhoury Mr. Neeraj Akhoury serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr Akhoury takes over as MD&CEO of the Company w.e.f. February 4, 2017. Mr. Akhoury has a successful track record in the core sector industries of steel and cement and has held leadership roles in India and other emerging markets. He started his career with Tata Steel in 1993 and in 1999, joined the former Lafarge group in India. He was a member of the Executive Committee of Lafarge India, heading Corporate Affairs followed by Sales. In 2011, he moved to Nigeria as CEO & Managing Director of Lafarge AshakaCem PLC. Thereafter, he was appointed Strategy & Business Development Director for Middle East & Africa at the Lafarge headquarters in Paris. His previous appointment was as the CEO of Lafarge Surma Cement Limited and Country Representative of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.

Sunil Nayak Mr. Sunil K. Nayak serves as Chief Financial Officer of ACC Limited. He is responsible for Corporate Finance & Treasury, Business Controlling, Tax, Investors Relations and Business Risk Management. He has over 33 years experience in both strategic and operational aspects of management. Prior to joining ACC, Sunil worked with the Clariant Group, a Swiss speciality chemicals company, for 15 years in various capacities including general management. He has also worked in leadership positions with Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticals, Abbott & Corn Products. Sunil is (1) Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; (2) An Associate of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India; (3) Fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries and (4) a Law Graduate. He attended an Global Advanced Management Program from ISB/ Kellogg, Chicago, USA, in 2004 and also Turnaround Management from Harvard Business School in 2009. In 2013, Sunil was awarded 'The Best CFO in India' by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Sunil is a member of the CFO National Leadership Committee of CII.

Jayanta Gupta Mr. Jayanta Datta Gupta serves as Chief Marketing Officer of ACC Limited. He heads the overall sales and marketing functions of the company’s Cement and Ready Mixed Concrete businesses. A B.Tech (Honours) in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur graduating in the year 1976, he joined ACC as a Graduate Engineering Trainee. Over the next decade he worked in the Maintenance Department of several cement plants of the company including Shahabad, Chaibasa and Kymore Works and rose to the position of Manager Engineering. After acquiring well-rounded exposure to production, he opted to move to the marketing function and served in different Regional Marketing Offices at Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Chandigarh and Pune.

Ramaswami Kalidas Mr. Ramaswami Kalidas serves as Head - Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a MBA, Finance.

Philip Mathew Mr. Philip Mathew serves as Chief Manufacturing Officer of the Company. He is the Chief Manufacturing Officer at ACC, with more than 30 years of rich and diverse experience in the cement industry in India and overseas. A Chemical Engineer from IIT Madras, he began his career with ACC where he worked for ten years in its Jamul and Gagal cement plants and later in the Process Division of the erstwhile Research & Consultancy Division at Thane. He left ACC to join Lafarge SA where he spent the next 20 years in overseas assignments in countries such as France, India, Philippines and China in a variety of roles including leading technical centres, country industrial teams and cement plants. His last position was as Director – Performance and Progress based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he oversaw the performance of the group’s cement plants in Asia.

Behram Sherdiwala Mr. Behram Sherdiwala serves as Chief People Officer of ACC Limited. He heads the Human Resources function at ACC as its Chief People Officer, overseeing the HR matters of Cement and Concrete Business. He joined ACC in 1984, working initially in the HR functions of the company’s diversified businesses of Refractories, Tyre Machinery, Heavy Engineering, Castings, Agro-business, Overseas Projects, Research and Consultancy. He then moved to the corporate HR function, acquiring deep understanding about all aspects of people-related matters in the company’s cement operations including HR processes and systems, talent management, industrial relations, working with management teams, employees and communities. His hands-on approach to employee engagement has helped in securing the support of employees and unions in all of the company’s recent change and transformation initiatives as well as being instrumental in ACC being ranked consecutively as "The Best Employer To Work For" in the cement sector.

Christof Haessig Mr. Christof Haessig serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr Christof Hassig heads the Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions function in LafargeHolcim, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Before joining the former Holcim Limited in 1999, Mr Christof Hassig worked for twenty five years at UBS in many different functions, including Global Relationship Manager and Investment Banker for multinational corporates in Switzerland and abroad. Within the former Holcim Limited, he was reporting directly to the Chief Financial Officer with many direct links to all other Executive Directors including Chief Executive Officer. For the past fifteen years, he built and led the department Corporate Financing & Treasury. This function spans across all the geographic regions and includes a matrix organization with the finance department of the operating companies in the various countries. In December 2012, he took over additional responsibilities as head of the newly created Mergers & Acquisitions function at Group level. In March 2013, the Group’s Insurance Department was moved and integrated into the Corporate Finance & Treasury Department. He started his career with a three year apprenticeship in Banking followed by a Master in Banking and Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2006.

Martin Kriegner Mr. Martin Kriegner serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr Martin Kriegner is a Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim Limited and is responsible for the Groups operations in India and South East Asia. Mr Kriegner is a graduate from Vienna University with a Doctorate in Law and an MBA from the University of Economics in Vienna. Mr Kriegner joined Lafarge in 1990 and became the CEO of Lafarge Perlmooser AG, Austria in 1998. He moved to India as CEO of the Lafarge Cement operations in 2002 and later served as Regional President Cement for Asia, based in Kuala Lumpur. In 2012, he was appointed CEO of Lafarge India Private Limited and was responsible for Lafarge’s cement, RMX and aggregates business in India. In July 2015, he became Area Manager Central Europe for LafargeHolcim operations and was appointed Head of India, effective March 1, 2016.

Vijay Sharma Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of ACC Ltd. Shri Vijay Kumar Sharma who was the Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), was promoted as Chairman of LIC in December, 2016. Prior to his taking charge as Managing Director, LIC, on November 1, 2013, he was Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL), a premiere housing finance provider in the country with loan portfolio exceeding ` 83,000 crore. Mr Vijay Kumar Sharma is a post-graduate (M.Sc.) in Botany from Patna University. Shri Sharma joined LIC as Direct Recruit Officer in 1981 and has grown with the Company since then. During his stint as Senior Divisional Manager, Karnal, a rural division, had catapulated to Number One position in the country in premium income ahead of all other metro centres. As Executive Director of Pension & Group Schemes, he pioneered the launch of various prestigious pension schemes in the country. As Zonal Manager in-charge of Southern Zone, he successfully turned around its operations and put it on growth trajectory, making it No. 1 zone in 2010. Shri Sharma’s focused leadership, proficiency in invigorating staff performance, re-organizing teams and developing talent, enabled LICHFL maintain its growth momentum despite volatile markets and adverse macro-economic conditions. During his tenure, LICHFL was adjudged as “Best Housing Finance Company 2011” by CNBC-TV 18. His key areas of expertise have been Business Strategy, Business Development, Processes & Systems, Leadership Development, Branding & Product Development and Risk Mitigation & Compliance. A strategic leader, recognized for making sweeping improvements to efficiency, product development and marketing and identifying areas of opportunity, he is acclaimed as a “Crisis Manager” for stabilizing operations and leading turnaround growth strategies in uniquely challenging situations.

Ashwin Dani Shri. Ashwin S. Dani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of ACC Ltd. Mr Dani holds a BSc (Hons) degree from the Institute of Science, University of Mumbai. He completed B.Sc. (Tech) - Paints, Pigments and Varnishes from U.D.C.T. (now known as Institute of Chemical Technology), University of Mumbai. He holds a Masters Degree in Polymer Science (USA) and a Diploma in Colour Science (USA). Mr Dani started his career in 1967, as a Development Chemist with Inmont Corp. (now known as BASF), Detroit, USA, a major supplier of automotive OEM and refinishes. He joined Asian Paints Ltd. in 1968 as Senior Executive and moved through successive senior positions like Director - R&D, Works Director, Whole-time Director and as Vice Chairman and Managing Director from December, 1998 to March, 2009. Mr Dani has in-depth knowledge of supply chain management and is mainly responsible for the strong and committed dealer network at Asian Paints Limited which interalia has contributed to that company’s superior performance. Currently, he is the Non Executive Vice Chairman of Asian Paints Limited. Mr Dani is the past President of the Indian Paint Association (IPA) and has received a number of awards for his contributions to the Paint Industry. He was the Vice President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He was a member of the Central Board of Trustees - Employees Provident Fund of the Government of India and was also the President of the Board of Governors of the UDCT (presently ICT) Alumni Association, Mumbai. Currently, he is a member on the Board of Management of ICT Mumbai.

Arunkumar Gandhi Mr. Arunkumar Ramanlal Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Director of ACC Ltd. Mr Arunkumar Gandhi is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, London. He was with N. M. Raiji & Co., Chartered Accountants, as a partner from 1969 and in 1993 became a Senior Partner upto July, 2003. As partner, Mr Gandhi audited several public sector and private sector entities. He is an expert on share valuation and corporate restructuring (i.e. mergers/demergers etc.). He was the Executive Director of Tata Sons Ltd. from August, 2003 till August, 2008 and was thereafter appointed Director of Tata Sons Ltd., on whose Board he served upto March, 2013. Currently, he is an Advisor to the Tata Group. Mr Gandhi has been assisting the Tata Group in acquiring diverse assets and companies across the globe. This has enabled the Tata Group to acquire critical assets, resources and access to world class R&D facilities. In these transactions, he advised on business valuation, financial due diligence, counter-party negotiations, financing and merger control. Over the last 20 years, Mr Gandhi served on the Board of Directors of various Indian and foreign companies.

Shailesh Haribhakti Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of ACC Ltd. Mr Shailesh Haribhakti is the Founder & Chief Mentor of Baker Tilly DHC Pvt. Ltd. and of Haribhakti & Co. LLP (Chartered Accountants); Chairman, New Haribhakti Business Services LLP and Chairman, Mentorcap Management Pvt. Ltd. Evolving from a background in Audit, Tax and Consulting, he now seeks to create enduring value for companies and organizations he is involved with by being a deeply engaged Independent Director. His strong belief is that good governance creates a sustainable competitive advantage. He is a strong supporter of a clean and green environment and is pioneering the concept of ‘innovating to zero’ in the social context. Mr Haribhakti is currently Chairman of the National Pension Scheme Trust and a Member of the Pension Advisory Committee (PAC) of Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA). He serves on several large Boards of multinational and Indian companies and ‘Not for Profit’ organizations. He is also a member on several Advisory Boards. Mr Haribhakti has participated in creating Indian Multinationals in the services sector. His passion for teaching, writing and public speaking have made him an associate with IIM-A, many management institutions and several industry & professional forums. He has led BMA, IIA (Mumbai), ICAI (WIRC), IMC, FPSB and Rotary Club of Bombay over the last several decades. For two years, he served on the Standards Advisory Council of the IASB in London.

Farrokh Kavarana Mr. Farrokh K. Kavarana serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of ACC Ltd., since May 03, 2013. Mr Kavarana holds a B.Com. (Hons.) degree from the University of Bombay and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr Kavarana retired in 2014 as a Director of Tata Sons Limited and Tata Industries Limited, the apex holding companies of the Tata Group, after a career spanning four decades with the Group. He was Chairman of several Tata Companies in India and abroad - Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd., Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd., Tata Projects Limited and Trent Limited. He was Executive Chairman of Tata Asset Management Ltd. from 2005 to 2009 and of Tata Infotech Ltd. from 2000 to 2005. He served as Executive Director of Tata Motors Limited from 1994 to 2000. He was Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Tata International AG, Switzerland and Tata Ltd., U.K., from 1975 to 1994 responsible for Tata Sons’ overseas operations and investments. Prior to his association with Tata Group, Mr Kavarana was with McKinsey & Co. Inc. in London and Washington D.C. from 1970 to 1974. Mr Kavarana is involved with several social and charitable institutions and is Chairman - Lady Tata Memorial Trust, Trustee - Nani Palkhivala Memorial Trust and the National Centre for the Performing Arts. He was a founder Trustee of Childline India Foundation from 1999 to 2014. He is a recipient of the Dadabhai Naoroji International Millennium Award 2005 and the Wharton India Alumni Award 2009.

Falguni Nayar Mrs. Falguni S. Nayar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of ACC Ltd. Ms Falguni Nayar is a Graduate from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics and Post Graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Ms Nayar has a rich experience of over two and half decades. She started her career as a Manager and Consultant at A F Ferguson & Company. In 1993, she joined Kotak Mahindra Group to lead the M&A and Project Advisory Initiatives. She has held senior positions in various capacities and was the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Investment Bank from 2006 to 2012. Ms Nayar is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nykaa, which is an on-line shopping website. Ms Nayar was recognized as Top Woman in Business by Business Today in 2009 and 2011. She has also received FICCI Ladies Organization Award for Top Woman Achiever in the field of banking in 2008.