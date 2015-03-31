Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)

Name Description

Shashi Shetty Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mr. Shetty started his career in the Logistics industry in 1978 with Intermodal Transport and Trading Systems Private Limited, Mumbai. Subsequently, he moved to Forbes Gokak, a TATA Group Company where he gained experience in port operations.In 1993 he founded Allcargo Logistics as freight forwarding privately held company.Over the years the company built capabilities in the NVOCC business and Multimodal Transport business. Acquisition of ECU Line- a Belgium based company, in 2005 helped the company evolve into a global player with over 142 offices in over 62 countries. Today the company operates in 5 continents, and is known as the second largest LCL consolidator globally. With a view to be the leading integrated logistics service provider the company has expanded businesses by acquiring two Hong Kong based freight forwarding companies, and also diversifying into shipping with the purchase of two general cargo vessels. With his charismatic leadership skills, Mr. Shetty has led Allcargo Logistics Ltd. to newer heights and it has been conferred with the prestigious "Logistics Company of the Year Award" in 2009 by NDTV Profit and also has been the finalist of Lloyd's List awards. Mr. Shetty was one of the finalists for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2007 and 2009. Mr. Shetty has been conferred with the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award in services category in the year 2010 and has also won the ‘Face of the year’ award at the 4th Express Logistics and Supply Chain awards (ELSC) organized by the Economic Times & Future Group.

Jatin Chokshi Mr. Jatin Chokshi is Chief Financial Officer of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mr. Jatin Chokshi heads the Group's investment division. He is a Chartered Accountant & Company Secretary with 27 years of work experience in industries like Shipping, Consumer Durables and Industrial Chemicals. He joined Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Group in 2001 and worked in capacity of Financial controller, CFO & CEO of a business vertical before taking over as Group Chief Investment Officer. He is responsible for building all new Projects of the Group, Investment & Treasury functions and Taxation matters.

Adarsh Hegde Mr. Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mr. Adarsh Hegde holds a Mechanical Engineering degree. He Worked with Eastern Ceramics Pvt. Ltd. as Assistant Maintenance Engineer for a period of 2.5 years. Joined Transindia Freight Services Pvt. Ltd., one of the group companies in 1988. Mr. Hegde has a tremendous experience in MTO, CFS and Project Cargo Division of the Company and has played a role in the growth of the Company through his business acumen and leadership qualities.

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Mr. Kalyaniwalla a Solicitor and Advocate of the Bombay High Court and a Partner of the law firm of Maneksha & Sethna in Mumbai. He has been in practice for over 20 years. Mr. Kalyaniwalla is enrolled as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales. He is on the board of various Indian and foreign companies and advises private sector corporates, multinational banks, transport and logistics companies and some of India’s property development companies and business houses. His practice is predominantly in the field of corporate laws, property laws, tax laws and general commercial laws. Mr. Kalyaniwalla has been an active member of the Managing Committee of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society.

Arathi Shetty Mrs. Arathi Shetty is Non-Executive Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mrs. Arathi Shetty holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bhavan’s College, University of Mumbai and is associated with the group since 1988. She has a vast experience of over twenty four years in the business of logistics and has a good understanding of the intricacies of logistics business. Mrs. Arathi Shetty handles customer relations and related issues which are of paramount importance in the service industry. She actively participates and contributes to various policy decisions at Board Meetings of the Company and other forums.

Mohinder Bansal Mr. Mohinder Pal Bansal is a Non Executive Independent Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mr. Bansal is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Punjab. He has over 25 years of experience in Mergers & Acquisitions, strategic advisory, capital markets, portfolio company integration as well as post-acquisition performance management in India, Asia and Europe.

Keki Elavia Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession having more than 40 years of rich experience in the fields of accounting, audit, finance and taxation. He was associated with M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry, a Chartered Accountancy firm for a period of more than 37 years.

Hari Mundra Mr. Hari Lakshminarayan Mundra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Mr. Hari L. Mundra, B. A. in (Economics) from Bombay University and post-graduate in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (1971) carries with him more than 37 years of working experience. Mr. Mundra was associated with Hindustan Lever Limited, India for about 24 years till 1994, joining them as Management Trainee, Accounts in 1971. In Levers, he worked through two countries (India and Indonesia), three businesses (Personal Products, Detergents and Exports) and held several positions both in the Financial and General Management Areas. In 1979, he was seconded to Unilever’s subsidiary in Indonesia for three years. In 1985, he became the Company Treasurer in Charge of Corporate Finance and Taxation and later moved to the ` 2,000 crore Detergents Division as Group Commercial Controller in charge of its Buying / Purchasing, Planning / Logistics and Accounts Departments. Mr. Mundra was appointed in the Management Committee of Hindustan Lever in April 1990 as the youngest Vice President (Commercial) reporting to the Chairman and when he left Levers, Exports had become a substantially larger business with turnover of ` 500 crore due to investments in export oriented manufacturing businesses such as Personal Products, Foods, Marine Products, Textiles and Leather.