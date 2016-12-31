Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)

Name Description

Nancy Southern Ms. Nancy C. Southern serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Atco Ltd. Ms. Southern was appointed Chair of ATCO and Canadian Utilities effective December 1, 2012 and has been President and Chief Executive Officer of ATCO since January 1, 2003. Ms. Southern has also been Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Utilities since January 1, 2003 and was President of Canadian Utilities from 2003 to 2015. Previously, she was Deputy Chair of each of ATCO and Canadian Utilities from 2008 until 2012, Co-Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer of each company from 2000 until 2002, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of each company from 1998 to 1999, and Deputy Chair of each company from 1996 to 1999. Ms. Southern has full responsibility for the strategic direction and the operations of ATCO, reporting to the Board of Directors. Ms. Southern is a founding director and is a member of the Board of Directors of AKITA Drilling Ltd. She is also a director of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. and an Honorary Director of the Bank of Montreal. She is a member of The U.S. Business Council, a member of the American Society of Corporate Executives, and a Canadian member of The Trilateral Commission. She is also a member of the Business Council of Canada and the Premier of Alberta's Advisory Committee.

Linda Southern-Heathcott Ms. Linda A. Southern-Heathcott serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. since November 10, 2016. She was Not Independent Director of Atco Ltd. Ms. Heathcott is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd. an internationally recognized equestrian facility. A former professional equestrian rider, Ms. Heathcott was a member of the Canadian Equestrian Team for nine years and competed in the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Ms. Heathcott is a founding director and currently serves as Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Heathcott also serves on the Board of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. In 2010, Ms. Heathcott received her ICD.D certification from the Director Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Brian Bale Mr. Brian R. Bale serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Atco Ltd. Mr. Bale serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited, since December 1, 2009. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Taxation, Risk Management, Regulatory Affairs, Office of the Chief Information Officer and the administration of Internal Audit. He joined ATCO Gas in 1981 and has held progressively senior roles in Canadian Utilities. He was appointed to his current role in 2009.

Siegfried Kiefer Mr. Siegfried W. Kiefer serves as Chief Strategy Officer of ATCO Ltd. & Canadian Utilities Limited and President, of Canadian Utilities Limited. Mr. Kiefer is President & Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Utilities Limited and is responsible for the operations of the Electricity and Pipelines & Liquid Global Business units. He joined ATCO in 1983 and has held progressively senior roles in ATCO and Canadian Utilities. Mr. Kiefer was appointed to his current role in 2015.

Erhard Kiefer Mr. Erhard M. Kiefer serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of ATCO Ltd. Mr. Kiefer is Senior Vice President & Chief Administration Officer, ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities and is responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Secretarial, Marketing and Communications, Security, Real Estate, Aviation, Administration and Special Projects. He is Chair of ATCO Group’s Crisis Management and Donation & Sponsorship Committees. Mr. Kiefer was Vice President, Human Resources, ATCO Group from 2005 to 2008, Group Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Services from 2008 to 2013, and then Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Services from 2013 to 2014. He was appointed to his current role in June 2014.

Clint Warkentin Mr. Clint G. Warkentin serves as Vice President - Finance & Risk of the Company. Mr. Warkentin was Vice President, Treasurer of Atco Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited.

Alan Skiffington Mr. Alan M. Skiffington serves as Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Atco Ltd. Mr. Skiffington is also a Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Canadian Utilities Limited.

A.L. Maher Mr. A.L. Maher serves as Vice President, Controller of the Company. Mr. Maher is also a Vice President, Controller of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Carson Ackroyd Mr. Carson J. Ackroyd serves as a Vice President - Marketing and Communications of the Company. He also serves as Vice President - Marketing and Communications Canadian Utilities Limited.

C.M.D. Field Mr. C.M.D. Field serves as a Vice President - Pension and Benefits and Human Resources Information Systems of the Company. Mr. Field is a Vice President - Pension and Benefits and Human Resources Information Systems of ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited.

Robert Neumann Mr. Robert C. Neumann serves as a Vice President - Internal Audit of Atco Ltd. Mr. Neumann is also a Vice President - Internal Audit of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Patrick Tait Mr. Patrick C. Tait serves as Vice President - Real Estate Strategies of the company. He is Vice President, Real Estate Strategies of Canadian Utilities Limited.

Deborah Toole Ms. Deborah J. Toole serves as Vice President - HR Services of the company. She is Vice President, HR Services of Canadian Utilities Limited.

George Lidgett Mr. George J. Lidgett serves as Managing Director - ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines and ATCO Energy Solutions of ATCO Ltd. Mr. Lidgett is also a Managing Director, ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines and ATCO Energy Solutions of Canadian Utilities Limited

Settimio Policicchio Mr. Settimio F. Policicchio serves as Managing Director - Shared Services of Atco Ltd. Mr. Policicchio is Managing Director, Shared Services, ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited, and is responsible for establishing a ‘shared services’ model that delivers exceptional value to our Global Business Units ("GBUs"), for their non-core, but necessary needs such as Global Procurement, Facilities Management, Fleet Management, etc. He joined Canadian Utilities in 1979, and has held progressively senior roles throughout his career. Mr. Policicchio was appointed President, ATCO Electric - Capital Projects Division in 2010, President, ATCO Electric - Transmission Division in 2013, President, ATCO Electric in early 2015, and was appointed to his current role in December, 2015.

W.K. Stensby Mr. W.K. Stensby serves as Managing Director - ATCO Power and ATCO Electric of ATCO Ltd. Mr. Stensby is also a Managing Director - ATCO Power and ATCO Electric of Canadian Utilities Limited

Carol Gear Ms. Carol Gear serves as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gear is a Corporate Secretary of Atco Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited. She was Assistant Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Charles Wilson Mr. Charles W. Wilson serves as Lead Independent Director for the Board of Atco Ltd. Mr. Wilson is Lead Director for the Boards of ATCO and ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd. and is on the Board of ATCO Australia Pty Ltd. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada from 1993 to 1999, and Executive Vice President, U.S. Downstream Oil and Chemical of Shell Oil Company from 1988 to 1993. Before 1988, Mr. Wilson was Vice President U.S. Refining and Marketing of Shell Oil Company and held various positions in the domestic and international natural resource operations of Shell. Mr. Wilson holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering and an M.Sc. in Engineering.

Robert Booth Mr. Robert T. Booth, QC. serves as Not Independent Director of Atco Ltd. Mr. Booth is a partner in the law firm Bennett Jones LLP, based in Calgary, Alberta. He is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association. Mr. Booth is honorary counsel to the Royal Military Colleges of Canada Foundation, the Conference of Defence Associations and the CDA Institute. Mr. Booth obtained a B.Eng. degree from the Royal Military College of Canada, Kingston, Ontario, in 1974, and an LL.B. from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1977. In 2009, he obtained his ICD.D certification from the Director Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Susan Werth Ms. Susan R. Werth serves as Not Independent Director of Atco Ltd. In June 2014, Ms. Werth retired as Senior Vice President & Chief Administration Officer, ATCO and Canadian Utilities, responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Secretarial, Marketing and Communications, Security, Real Estate, Aviation and Administration. Ms. Werth was Chair of ATCO Group’s Disclosure, Management Pension, Crisis Management, and Donation & Sponsorship Committees. She was Vice President, Administration, ATCO Group from 1995 to 2000. Ms. Werth is also on the Board of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

Denis Ellard Mr. Denis M. Ellard serves as Independent Director of the company. Before his retirement in 2003, Mr. Ellard was Senior Vice President Business Development, ATCO Group. Over his 35 year career, Mr. Ellard held several senior positions within the organization, including Senior Vice President and General Manager, Northwestern Utilities Limited; Senior Vice President, Canadian Utilities Limited; and President, ATCO Singlepoint Ltd. Mr. Ellard has served in various capacities on several community and industry boards, including the Alberta Economic Development Authority. Mr. Ellard has a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA with a major in Finance from the University of Alberta.

C. Anthony Fountain Mr. C. Anthony Fountain serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fountain is the Chairman elect for Sellafield Ltd. effective April 1, 2016. Sellafield is the centre of the U.K. nuclear industry with core activities in reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, storage and decommissioning. The company has over 10,000 employees with its principal site located in West Cumbria. Prior to this role, until March 2016, Mr. Fountain was Chief Executive Officer of Refining & Marketing within Reliance Industries Limited ("Reliance"), which includes the Jamnagar Refinery - the largest and most complex refinery system in the world. Before joining Reliance, Mr. Fountain spent two years with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority ("NDA") in the U.K. In his role as Chief Executive Officer at NDA, Mr. Fountain was responsible for running the U.K.'s nuclear facilities, leading efficiency drives, and was accountable for decommissioning and continued operations. Mr. Fountain was with BP for 25 years prior to NDA. His last role at BP was Group Vice President, COO, Fuels Value Chains (London). Mr. Fountain graduated in Economics and International Studies from Warwick University and also holds an M.Phil. in Economics from Oxford University. Mr. Fountain has also attended several Executive Education Programs at Stanford, Harvard and Cambridge.

Michael Rayfield Mr. Michael R.P. Rayfield serves as an Independent Director of Atco Ltd. Mr. Rayfield was Vice Chair, Investment and Corporate Banking, BMO Capital Markets until January 2013. He was responsible for senior corporate relationships in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., and management of BMO’s investment banking business in China and India. Mr. Rayfield was also on the Canadian Management Committee. He has extensive international banking experience in Latin America, Australia and Japan. Mr. Rayfield is also a director of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd. Mr. Rayfield is a graduate of The Chartered Institute of Bankers, U.K.; the Senior Manager’s Program at Harvard University; and the Advanced Executive Program at J.L. Kellogg Graduate School, Northwestern University. Mr. Rayfield studied at Cambridge University and is a graduate of the Director Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Robert Routs Dr. Robert J. Routs, Ph.D. serves as an Independent Director of Atco Ltd. From 2004 until his retirement in 2008, Dr. Routs was an Executive Board Member at Royal Dutch Shell plc. He was responsible for the global refining, chemical, marketing, trading and renewables businesses. Before that, he held various senior management positions at Royal Dutch Shell in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands. He was Chairman of the Board of Shell Canada in the years preceding the buyout of the public shareholding by Royal Dutch Shell plc. Dr. Routs is also a director of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd. and ATCO Australia Pty Ltd. Dr. Routs is an emeritus member of the International Advisory Council to the Economic Development Board of Singapore and received the Distinguished Citizen of Singapore medal. Dr. Routs graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Eindhoven in The Netherlands, where he also obtained a PhD in Technical Sciences. He completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1991.