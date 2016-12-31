AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)

Name Description

Steven Landry Mr. Steven J. Landry is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior thereto, and since June 2014, he was the Chief Development Officer of ATCO Ltd. Prior thereto and since 2011, Mr Landry was the Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Australia. From 1982 to 2009, Mr. Landry held several progressively senior positions with Chrysler LLC and its predecessor's entities in Canada, USA and Europe. Positions held during this time include President and Chief Executive Officer of DaimlerChrysler Canada, President of Chrysler Europe as well as Executive Vice President, North America Sales & Marketing, and Global Service & Parts of Chrysler LLC. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University in 1982 and his Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University in 2000.

Christopher Burrows Mr. Christopher T. J. Burrows, CPA is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of AutoCanada Inc since September 2, 2014. Previously Mr. Burrows was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of K-Bro Linen Systems, a publicly traded company specializing in providing laundry and linen services to industries such as healthcare and hospitality. During this time, Mr. Burrows was responsible for all financial, administrative and corporate services functions including controllers, treasury, tax, financial risk and enterprise reporting, information technology, human resources, strategic planning and legal and regulatory compliance. Prior thereto Mr. Burrows was the Vice-President Finance, Administration & Tax with Stuart Olson (formerly The Churchill Corporation), a publicly traded construction and contracting company. Mr. Burrows holds Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from the University of Alberta and a Masters of Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Burrows is a Chartered Accountant, a US (Illinois) Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Human Resource Professional. He is also accredited as a Certified Director by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mark Warsaba Mr. Mark Warsaba has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company, effective April 1, 2017. Mark Warsaba joined AutoCanada in 2013 as dealer principal with Audi Winnipeg & St. James Volkswagen in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Under his leadership, both stores have received numerous awards including the "Audi Canada Presidents Club" award in 2016, presented to the top Audi dealership in Canada. Prior to joining AutoCanada, Mark Warsaba served in various leadership roles for 11 years with Volkswagen Canada. Previously, he spent nine years in logistics operations management. Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Manitoba, and is currently a member of the National Dealer Advisory Council with Volkswagen Canada, as well as a member of the AutoCanada Dealer Council.

Erin Oor Mr. Erin D. Oor is a Vice President - Corporate Development and Administration of AutoCanada Inc since January 1, 2015. Prior thereto Vice President, Administration & General Counsel since June 2, 2014; General Counsel and General Manager at Unified Alloys (Ontario) Ltd. From 2012 to 2014; Vice President and General Counsel at Voodoovox Inc. from 2007 to 2012 Š Member of Law Society of Alberta; Member of Law Society of Upper Canada.

Gordon Barefoot Mr. Gordon R. Barefoot is an Lead Independent Director of AutoCanada Inc. Mr. Barefoot is a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Barefoot was, until November, 2005, the Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Terasen Inc. where he served in various senior executive positions since July 1998. Mr. Barefoot is currently a member of the audit committee of one other private entity. Mr. Barefoot also served on the board of directors of Nventa Biopharmaceuticals Corporation until June 2008 and the board of directors of ISE Limited until February 2010, both reporting issuers. Prior to joining Terasen, Mr. Barefoot was a partner of Ernst & Young, where, during a 20 year career, he worked with a variety of clients in a broad range of industries. Each of the foregoing positions required Mr. Barefoot to have an understanding of, and assess, accounting principles, including in the context of estimates, accruals and reserves, as well as have an understanding of internal controls and procedures for financial reporting. The positions also required Mr. Barefoot to prepare, analyze and evaluate financial statements and supervise others who prepared analyzed and evaluated financial statements. Mr. Barefoot also participates in accounting seminars and programs to help maintain the skill and knowledge necessary to perform his duties as the chair of the audit committee.

Dennis DesRosiers Mr. Dennis S. DesRosiers is an Independent Director of AutoCanada Inc. since December 31, 2009. He was the Former Trustee of the Fund and Trust from May 9, 2007 to December 31, 2009. He is the President, DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. (an automobile manufacturer consultant) , Board Governor, University of Windsor.

Barry James Mr. Barry L. James is an Independent Director of AutoCanada Inc. since November 6, 2014. Mr. James is the President of Barry L James Advisory Services and is currently contracted as the Chief Corporate Development Officer to Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers Ltd. Mr. James was previously Managing Partner of the Edmonton office of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a position he held for ten years. Barry received a Bachelor of Commerce (with Distinction) degree from the University of Alberta in 1980, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1983 and became a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants in 2007. He joined PwC in 1977 and was admitted to the partnership in 1989. He was the Managing Partner of the Edmonton office from July 2001 to June 2011. Mr. James is currently a Minister-appointed member of the University of Alberta Board, the University of Alberta Senate and the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Province of Alberta, a member of the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation Board and the Alberta Chapter of the World Presidents’ Organization. He also sits on the Boards of Corus Entertainment and ATB Financial, serving as Audit Committee Chair to both organizations. He has served as Chair of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and on the Board of Directors of the Edmonton Convention Centre Authority, the Forest Industry Suppliers’ Association of Alberta, the Edmonton Space and Science Foundation (TELUS World of Science) and the Support Network Foundation. Mr. James’ education and experience provide him with the necessary knowledge and ability to fulfill the requirements of a member of the audit committee.

Maryann Keller Ms. Maryann N. Keller is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Keller has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry. She is a Board member of DriveTime Automotive Group, a national dealership group in the USA, and Lee Auto Malls, a regional dealership group in Maine, USA, and is the Principal of Maryann Keller & Associates LLC, an automotive consultancy company. Previously she served on the Board of Directors of Sonic Automotive and Lithia Motors, public dealership groups in the USA. She has a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from Baruch College.