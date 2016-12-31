Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

Name Description

Richard Dansereau Mr. Richard Dansereau is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. He has over 30 years of real estate experience, during which time he has been involved in all aspects of real estate for a variety of different firms. S i n c e 2 0 0 9 , Mr. Dansereau h a s b e e n a Managing Director at Stonehenge Partners, a New York-based real estate company, which owns and manages a portfolio of more than 3,000 luxury rental apartments in Manhattan. Prior to joining Stonehenge, Mr. Dansereau held progressively senior roles at Cadim, a real estate division of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, including President and Chief Operating Officer, from 2000 to 2009 and, prior to that, he was Vice-President of Acquisitions for Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust from 1997 to 2000. In addition, he has been employed at a number of notable real estate firms, including Brasos Advisors (now Lonestar), Colliers and Marcil Trust, and has served on the boards of private and public companies, including MCAN Mortgage Corporation. He currently sits on the Board of Inovalis REIT. Mr. Dansereau has a certificate in marketing from the Business School of the University of Montreal.

Frank Camenzuli Mr. Frank Camenzuli is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Agellan Commercial REIT. He brings over 35 years’ of broad real estate operating and acquisition experience to Agellan. Mr. Camenzuli is a founding principal and President of ACPI, providing it with both entrepreneurial vision and strategic direction. Mr. Camenzuli founded ACPI in 2003 and has been responsible for sourcing and maintaining relationships with ACPI’s financial partners since its inception. In addition, since 1998 he has overseen the acquisition, management and disposition of over $3.2 billion in assets. From 1985 to 2002, he was a principal and president of Caber Capital and one of the founding partners of CBRE Limited. From 1980 to 1985, Mr. Camenzuli held senior management positions in several real estate companies including two major Canadian retail brokerage firms. Mr. Camenzuli holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree and a Masters degree in Social Sciences from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Camenzuli provides the services of the Chief Executive Officer of Agellan as an employee of ACPI pursuant to the External Management Agreement.

Daniel Millett Mr. Daniel Millett, CPA, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of Agellan Commercial REIT. He has been the Chief Financial Officer of the REIT since 2013. Prior to that time, Mr. Millett was a Senior Manager at KPMG LLP where he held progressively senior roles between 2006 and 2013. At KPMG, Mr. Millett focused on the building, construction and real estate audit practice. In that role, he managed various audit and advisory engagements for publicly and privately held companies. He has been involved in over $1 billion of capital markets transactions. Mr. Millett has proven expertise in financial controls, risk management, financial reporting, real estate valuation and financial modeling. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant designation, and Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Terra Attard Ms. Terra Attard is re designated as Secretary, Trustee of Agellan Commercial REIT. She is a principal and founding partner of ACPI and has senior asset management responsibilities for properties in Eastern Canada and the United States, as well as corporate management and oversight of ACPI, its affiliates and partnerships. Ms. Attard brings 17 years of real estate experience and has had direct involvement in over $1.3 billion of real estate transactions. She has held various asset, property and general management roles at Caber Capital from 2000 to 2003, O & Y Enterprises from 1999 to 2000 and Cadillac Fairview from 1996 to 1998.

Glen Ladouceur Mr. Glen Joseph Ladouceur is Independent Trustee of the Company. He is a retired Partner from KPMG Canada where he was in charge of the financial institutions and real estate income tax practice of the Toronto office. He held a number of senior leadership positions throughout his 30 year career with KPMG including the role of Senior Partner and Chairman of KPMG Barbados and responsible for KPMG’s Caricom (a Caribbean Community of fifteen Caribbean countries) tax practice between 2007 and 2010. His experience with KPMG involved financial reporting, tax advice to major Canadian and foreign pension funds and real estate investment trusts, including advice on the formation of publicly traded trusts. Mr. Ladouceur acted as an international tax advisor regarding the purchase of Canadian real estate by foreign investment funds and the purchase of foreign real estate by Canadian investment funds. He has also provides consulting advice to privately held real estate companies and trusts and charitable foundations. Mr. Ladouceur holds Bachelor Degrees in both Commerce and Arts from the University of Windsor, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto, is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, and Chartered Business Valuator.

Anthony Messina Mr. Anthony Messina is Independent Trustee of Agellan Commercial REIT .He has been the Managing Director of Investments for Westmont Hospitality Group since 2009 and the head of Westmont Hospitality Canada which operates over 100 hotels in Canada. Until 2014, Mr. Messina was the Chief Executive Officer and President of InnVest REIT; he was interim Chief Financial Officer of InnVest REIT from July 2012 to December 2012. Mr. Messina has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry including financial management, development/ownership and privatization of public real estate companies. Prior to joining Westmont, Mr. Messina served for over eight years as Vice President for a global real estate division of one of Canada’s largest pension funds, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, where he was responsible for world-wide real estate acquisitions which included asset management until 2005. Previously, Mr. Messina held a series of senior positions in real estate companies and was also an auditor and real estate consultant at Deloitte LLP, Montreal. Mr. Messina holds a Bachelor Degree in Finance from Concordia University and a Graduate Degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University. He is also a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.