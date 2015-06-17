Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kaushal Shah
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dipakrashmi Tripathi
|53
|Senior Vice President - Transmission
|
Ajay Krishna
|45
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Rajnish Pandey
|45
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Atul Raghav
|47
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Rajesh Singh
|45
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Rajesh Adani
|52
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Laxminarayan Mishra
|52
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Gautam Adani
|54
|2015
|Additional Director
|
K. Jairaj
|63
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Meera Shankar
|65
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Ravindra Dholakia
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kaushal Shah
|
Dipakrashmi Tripathi
|Mr. Dipakrashmi Tripathi is Senior Vice President - Transmission of the company. He holds a BE (Electrical) degree from Government College of Engineering, Salem.
|
Ajay Krishna
|Mr. Ajay Krishna is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done MBA in Finance &Marketing from L.N Mishra College of Business Management Bihar University.
|
Rajnish Pandey
|Mr. Rajnish Pandey is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done BE (Mechanical) from Karnataka University.
|
Atul Raghav
|Mr. Atul Singh Raghav is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done his BE (Electrical) from jiwaji University, Madhya Pradesh.
|
Rajesh Singh
|Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He hold BE mechanical from Assam University, Silchar in 1994.
|
Rajesh Adani
|Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is Additional Director of the company. He has been associated with Adani Group since its inception. He is in charge of the operations of the Group and has been responsible for developing its business relationships. His proactive, personalised approach to the business and competitive spirit havehelped towards the growth of the Group and its various businesses. He has been appointed as Additional Director on June 17, 2015.
|
Laxminarayan Mishra
|
Gautam Adani
|Shri. Gautam S. Adani is Additional Director of the company. He is the Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a global integrated infrastructure player with interest across Resources, Logistics and Energy verticals. His journey has been marked by his ambitious and entrepreneurial vision, coupled with great vigour and hard work. This has not only enabled the Group to achieve numerous milestones with speed and scale but also resulted in the creation of a robust business model which is contributing towards building sound infrastructure in India. He has been appointed as Additional Director on June 17, 2015.
|
K. Jairaj
|Mr. K. Jairaj is Additional Independent Director of the company. He is a member of the 1976 batch of the Indian Administrative Service , has held distinguished appointments in the infrastructure, energy, transport and urban development sectors, including a role as Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department and Chairman, BESCOM, Managing Director, Bangalore International Airport Ltd; Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd; Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation; Commissioner, Bangalore City Corporation for two terms; Commissioner for Commercial Taxes and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. With N.R. Narayanamurthy, Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, Mr. Jairaj established the Bangalore International Airport Limited, India’s first greenfield airport on public private partnership basis with Siemens, Germany. Mr. Jairaj served with the World Bank, Washington D.C. USA, as senior public sector management specialist in the Africa region between 2004-2006. Mr. Jairaj’s has academic background in economics, public policy and management. He has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Bangalore University, Master of Arts degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, M.P.A. Woodrow Wilson School Of Public And International Affairs, Princeton University and M.P.A, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, U.S.A, where he was Edward’s Mason Fellow. Mr. K. Jairaj is active in the National Management Movement and served as President, All India Management Association (AIMA), the only IAS officer to have done so; Past President Bangalore Management Association; currently on the Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur. He was on the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore from 2000 to 2004. He is associated with several educational and not-for-profit institutions. He has been appointed as Additional Independent Director on June 17, 2015.
|
Meera Shankar
|Ms. Meera Shankar is Additional Independent Director of the company. She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1973 and had an illustrious career spanning 38 years. She served in the Prime Minister's Office for six years, from 1985 to 1991 working on foreign policy and security matters. Thereafter, she led the Commercial Wing in the Indian Embassy in Washington as Minister (Commerce) till 1995. She returned as Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations overseeing India's cultural diplomacy. She has had extensive experience in South Asia having worked on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives as Under Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Later, as Joint Secretary she headed divisions dealing with neighbours, Nepal and Bhutan, and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As Additional Secretary, she handled the UN and international security issues. She served as Ambassador of India to Germany from 2005 to 2009 and then to the United States from 2009 to 2011. She has been appointed as Additional Independent Director on June 17, 2015.
|
Ravindra Dholakia
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kaushal Shah
|--
|
Dipakrashmi Tripathi
|--
|
Ajay Krishna
|--
|
Rajnish Pandey
|--
|
Atul Raghav
|--
|
Rajesh Singh
|--
|
Rajesh Adani
|--
|
Laxminarayan Mishra
|--
|
Gautam Adani
|--
|
K. Jairaj
|--
|
Meera Shankar
|--
|
Ravindra Dholakia
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kaushal Shah
|0
|0
|
Dipakrashmi Tripathi
|0
|0
|
Ajay Krishna
|0
|0
|
Rajnish Pandey
|0
|0
|
Atul Raghav
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Singh
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Adani
|0
|0
|
Laxminarayan Mishra
|0
|0
|
Gautam Adani
|0
|0
|
K. Jairaj
|0
|0
|
Meera Shankar
|0
|0
|
Ravindra Dholakia
|0
|0