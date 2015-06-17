Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)

Name Description

Dipakrashmi Tripathi Mr. Dipakrashmi Tripathi is Senior Vice President - Transmission of the company. He holds a BE (Electrical) degree from Government College of Engineering, Salem.

Ajay Krishna Mr. Ajay Krishna is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done MBA in Finance &Marketing from L.N Mishra College of Business Management Bihar University.

Rajnish Pandey Mr. Rajnish Pandey is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done BE (Mechanical) from Karnataka University.

Atul Raghav Mr. Atul Singh Raghav is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He has done his BE (Electrical) from jiwaji University, Madhya Pradesh.

Rajesh Singh Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh is General Manager - Transmission of the company. He hold BE mechanical from Assam University, Silchar in 1994.

Rajesh Adani Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is Additional Director of the company. He has been associated with Adani Group since its inception. He is in charge of the operations of the Group and has been responsible for developing its business relationships. His proactive, personalised approach to the business and competitive spirit havehelped towards the growth of the Group and its various businesses. He has been appointed as Additional Director on June 17, 2015.

Gautam Adani Shri. Gautam S. Adani is Additional Director of the company. He is the Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a global integrated infrastructure player with interest across Resources, Logistics and Energy verticals. His journey has been marked by his ambitious and entrepreneurial vision, coupled with great vigour and hard work. This has not only enabled the Group to achieve numerous milestones with speed and scale but also resulted in the creation of a robust business model which is contributing towards building sound infrastructure in India. He has been appointed as Additional Director on June 17, 2015.

K. Jairaj Mr. K. Jairaj is Additional Independent Director of the company. He is a member of the 1976 batch of the Indian Administrative Service , has held distinguished appointments in the infrastructure, energy, transport and urban development sectors, including a role as Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department and Chairman, BESCOM, Managing Director, Bangalore International Airport Ltd; Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd; Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation; Commissioner, Bangalore City Corporation for two terms; Commissioner for Commercial Taxes and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. With N.R. Narayanamurthy, Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, Mr. Jairaj established the Bangalore International Airport Limited, India’s first greenfield airport on public private partnership basis with Siemens, Germany. Mr. Jairaj served with the World Bank, Washington D.C. USA, as senior public sector management specialist in the Africa region between 2004-2006. Mr. Jairaj’s has academic background in economics, public policy and management. He has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Bangalore University, Master of Arts degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, M.P.A. Woodrow Wilson School Of Public And International Affairs, Princeton University and M.P.A, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, U.S.A, where he was Edward’s Mason Fellow. Mr. K. Jairaj is active in the National Management Movement and served as President, All India Management Association (AIMA), the only IAS officer to have done so; Past President Bangalore Management Association; currently on the Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur. He was on the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore from 2000 to 2004. He is associated with several educational and not-for-profit institutions. He has been appointed as Additional Independent Director on June 17, 2015.