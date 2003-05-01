Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

Name Description

Gautam Adani Shri. Gautam S. Adani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Adani Power Limited. He has completed his education upto matriculation. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a diversified conglomerate with interests in international trading, infrastructure development, power generation and distribution, development of special economic zones, gas distribution, trading and business process outsourcing. He has been instrumental in the diversification of the Adani Group into the power sector. He has the Directorships in Adani Energy Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Private Limited, Adani Welspun Exploration Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Jain International Trade Organisation Limited and Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Limited.

Rajesh Adani Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is Managing Director, Executive Director of Adani Power Limited. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Adani Power Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Gujarat University. He is responsible for overall development, control and monitoring the implementation of the power projects, raising of financial resources for the projects and negotiation with suppliers. He is also involved in the management of Adani Enterprises Limited. He has been associated with Adani Enterprises Limited since its incorporation in 1988. He handles the marketing and finance aspects of Adani Enterprises Limited and has been responsible for developing the business relationships of Adani Enterprises Limited. He has the Directorships in Adani Energy Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Power Dahej Limited, Adani Power Maharashtra Limited, Adani Power Rajasthan Limited, Adani Shipyard Private Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Baramati Power Private Limited, Columbia Chrome (India) Private Limited, Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Limited, Mundra Power SEZ Limited, Parsa Kante Collieries Limited, PT Kapuas Coal Mining and Swayam Realtors and Traders Limited.

Vneet Jaain Mr. Vneet S. Jaain has been appointed as Whole-time Director of Adani Power Limited. He joined Adani Group in the year 2006. He is a Mechanical Engineer and has over 20 years of experience in power sector. He was conferred with Power Men of the Year – young achievers in the power sector award in the year 2011 by Enertia. He has lead and facilitated installation of world's single locations coal based power plant of 4620 MW at Mundra besides commissioning of India's solar power plant of 40 MW and installation of world's private HVDC transmission network. For 14 years, he has played a important role and was a catalyst in venturing of Jindal Group in Power business.