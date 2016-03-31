Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

Name Description

Gautam Adani Shri. Gautam S. Adani is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Adani Enterprises Limited since 1993. He is the Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group, has more than 33 years of business experience. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a global integrated infrastructure player with interest across Resources, Logistics and Energy verticals. Mr Adani’s success story is extraordinary in many ways. His journey has been marked by his ambitious and entrepreneurial vision, coupled with great vigour and hard work. This has not only enabled the Group to achieve numerous milestones but also resulted in creation of robust business model which is contributing towards building sound infrastructure in India.

Ameet Desai Mr. Ameet H. Desai is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Adani Enterprises Limited since May 2014. He has rich and diversified experience of over 27 years in the fields of Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategy Formulation and Execution, Resource Mobilization, running Business Operations, etc. He has been working with Adani Group for almost nine years,during which, he was the member of the Board of APSEZ and APL. In his responsibility as CFO-Infrastructure, he successfully led IPOs for the Port and Power Company and also handled SAP implementation, QIP of AEL, setting-up of legal function for the Infrastructure business of the group. Besides, he also handled the responsibility of running the Family Office and Real Estate business. He is a Member of APEX Committee and is responsible to contribute on various strategic issues at the group level. Earlier he worked as Vice President (Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Planning) at Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., where he was an instrumental in establishing the merger and acquisition team and leading four cross border acquisitions. He was a team member for a global licensing transaction and also led the divestment of Allied Business of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. He was the member of EC (EXCOM) – the top leadership team at Ranbaxy. Mr.Desai has also worked at Core Healthcare Ltd. where he was responsiblefor corporate finance, restructuring and operations.

Rajesh Adani Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is a Managing Director, Executive Director of Adani Enterprises Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the Gujarat University. He has been associated with Adani Group since its inception. He is in charge of the operations of the Group and has been responsible for developing its business relationships. His proactive, personalized approach to the business and competitive spirit has helped towards the growth of the Group and its various businesses.

Pranav Adani Mr. Pranav Adani is an Executive Director of Adani Enterprises Limited since April 2015. He has been instrumental in initiating & building numerous new business opportunities across multiple sectors. He has spearheaded the Joint Venture with the Wilmar Group of Singapore and transformed it from a single refinery edible oil business into a pan India Food Company. He also leads the Oil & Gas, City Gas Distribution & Agri Infrastructure businesses of the Group. Mr. Pranav Adani is a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Boston University, USA. He is also an alumnus of the Owners/President Management Program of the Harvard Business School, USA.

Vasant Adani Shri. Vasant S. Adani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Enterprises Limited since May 2005. He holds a bachelor's degree in Arts. He looks into the administrative aspects of Adani Group. He has over 30 years of experience in administrative management and real estate development.

Anil Ahuja Shri. Anil Ahuja is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Enterprises Limited., since May 2009. He holds B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He has over 21 years of experience in international financial services and is considered one of the earliest private equity investors in India. In the past, he has worked with 3i Group, JP Morgan Partners Asia and Citibank.