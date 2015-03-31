Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)

Name Description

Kedar Desai Mr. Kedar Jagdish Desai is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree of Commerce and a Bachelor‘s degree in Law from the University of Mumbai. He is also a qualified solicitor from the Bombay Incorporated Law Society. He has over 19 years of experience in the field of law. He was associated with Messrs Kanga & Co. from the year 1997 to 2007, out of which during the period 2004 to 2007, he was a partner at Messrs Kanga & Co. Subsequently and ever since, he has been a part of Messrs Desai, Desai, Carrimjee & Mulla, Advocates and Solicitors, as a partner.

Beni Rauka Mr. Beni Prasad Rauka is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and has 19 years of experience in the finance industry. He was associated with our Company as an advisor since April 1, 2001 and became our employee on September 1, 2002. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Systematix Corporate Services Limited as an Executive Director where he managed several IPOs for various Indian companies He served as a Whole-time Director-cum-Company Secretary with Indergiri Finance Limited where, he was involved in ensuring compliance of various corporate laws including stock exchange listing requirements and taxation matters and financial accounting. As the Chief Financial Officer of our Company, he is responsible for finance, accounts, audit of the Company.

Piyush Rathi Mr. Piyush Rathi is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Science from University of Mumbai, Bachelor‘s of Science in Business Administration (Business Finance and Financial Economics – Summa Cum Laude) from Michigan Technological University, USA, and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development. He joined our Company on April 1, 2005. Mr. Piyush Rathi has over 10 years of experience in the enzymes industry. As the Chief Marketing Officer, he is responsible for streamlining systems and processes and identifying new growth avenues for our Company. He also spearheads sales and marketing function and is actively involved in R&D initiatives, Human Resource development activities and Information Technology.

Prabal Bordiya Mr. Prabal Bordiya is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a qualified Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has joined our Company on January 13, 2016.

Dipak Roda Mr. Dipak Roda is Vice President – Market and Business Development of the Company. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Engineering (Chemical Branch) from University of Pune and a Master‘s degree in Science (Tech.) from University of Mumbai. He is working with us since March 7, 2005. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Enzo-Chem Laboratories Private Limited, Khandelwal Laboratories Limited and Lumis Biotech Private Limited. As Vice President – Market and Business Development, he is responsible for sales and marketing of food, feed & technical enzymes for the America and China geographies. He is also responsible for product development, application development and formulation of enzymes for textiles, leather, paper & detergent industries. He has over 20 years of work experience.

Anil Gupta Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta is Vice President - Research & Development of the Company. Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta holds a Bachelor‘s of Science degree from Doctor Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, Master‘s degree in Microbiology and PhD in Bioscience from Jabalpur University. He is working with us since February 1, 1996. He has over 19 years of work experience. As the Vice President – R & D, he is responsible for overall research and development activities. He currently heads all the different areas of R&D viz. Applied Microbiology, Fermentation Process Development, Proteomics as well as Application Research.

Chandrakant Rathi Shri. Chandrakant Laxminarayan Rathi is Managing Director, Director of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Science (Chemical Engineering) from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. He has over 37 years of experience in the enzyme industry and was one of the co-founders of Rathi Papains Private Limited incorporated in the year 1978, which was engaged in the business of manufacturing of enzymes from papain. In the year 1986, he joined Messrs Super Organic Research Laboratories as a partner till the year 1987 (which came to be acquired by the Company at a later stage). Subsequently, he promoted and incorporated the Company in the year 1989 and is currently responsible for the management of the entire operations of the Company and its Indian subsidiaries, including strategic initiatives of our businesses.

Bhaskar Manolkar Mr. Bhaskar Manolkar is General Manager – HR and Administration for the Sinnar Plant of the Company. Mr.Bhaskar Manolkar holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Board of Technical Examinations, Maharashtra, Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics, Mathematics, and Economics from University of Poona, and a Master‘s degree in Business Administration from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik. He is working with us since April 1, 2003. He has 12 years of work experience. He is currently responsible for various regulatory permissions and sanctions at Sinnar plant, Food & Drugs Administration for CGMP certification and drugs and food licenses, employee‘s welfare activities, plant safety audit and general administration of the plant etc.

Mukund Kabra Mr. Mukund Madhusudan Kabra is Director - Operations, Whole Time Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Chemical Engineering from Sambalpur University. He has over 20 years of experience in enzyme industry and joined our Company in the year 1995. He is responsible for overlooking the manufacturing operations of the Company at Sinnar and Indore and for optimising the fermentation for existing products, strain improvement, downstream research and analytical research.

Savita Rathi Mrs. Savita Chandrakant Rathi is Whole Time Director of the Company. She has over 26 years of experience in the enzyme industry and has been associated with our Company since incorporation. She is responsible for the administration of the Company, management and supervision of Export-Import, Client relationship management and the Human Resource department of the Company.

Animesh Bagchi Mr. Animesh Bagchi is Manager - Quality of the Company. He is responsible for establishing quality policies at all the locations of the Company as per GMP, ISO and Food Safety, meeting up the quality parameters of the product and the facility as per regulatory needs, preparation of the technical dossier for product registration. He holds a Master‘s Degree in Science from University of Bhopal and a Bachelor‘s Degree in Science (Microbiology) from University of Bombay. He also has a Master‘s Degree in Business Administration from Sikkim Manipal University. He joined our Company on November 4, 2005. He has been working with our Company for the past 10 years. He has 22 years of experience in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry and 2 years of experience in the field of microbiology. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Makers Laboratories Limited, Merind Limited and Aristo Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Pradeep Bhosale Mr. Pradeep Bhosale is Plant Head – Pithampur, Indore of the Company. Mr. Pradeep Bhosale holds a Diploma in Business Management from University of Pune. He is working with us since June 15, 1994. Prior to joining our Company, he had worked with Aryan Pesticides Limited and Rajgad Sahakhari Sakhar Karkhana Limited. He is currently, the Plant Head – Pithampur, Indore of our Company and is responsible for overall activities carried out at the Indore Plant like production, maintenance, exports etc., fulfilment of regulatory requirements related to SEZ. He has 23 years of work experience.

Rahul Kirkinde Mr. Rahul Shashikant Kirkinde is Business Head – Pharma of the Company. He is responsible for Sales and Marketing of enzymes to the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical industries for India, Asia and European Markets. He holds a Bachelor‘s Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from University of Mumbai. He is a Registered Pharmacist with the Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council. He joined our Company on September 23, 2015. He has over 18 years of experience in the chemicals and pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Anshul Life Science as the General Manager - Marketing & Business Development – Pharma. He has also worked with Ideal Cures Private Limited, Nigerian German Chemicals PLC, Flamingo Pharmaceuticals, Shalina Laboratories and CIPLA - Mumbai.

Rajendra Newase Mr. Rajendra Newase is Senior Manager – Production, Pithampur, Indore of the Company. He is responsible for planning of batch production, raw materials, product development, waste reduction, improving yield and quality of product, optimum utilization of production facilities. He holds a Bachelor‘s Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Pune. He joined our Company on July 15, 1994. He has been working with our Company for 21 years. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Atlas Fine Chemicals Private Limited and Citric India Limited. He has 22 years of work experience.

Satish Pagar Mr. Satish Pagar is Senior Manager – Operations and Maintenance of the Company. He is responsible for planning of production activities, raw materials, major maintenance and modification work, monitoring and control of product quality and outputs, power and fuel consumption, new product trials, processes scale-ups and improvement, facility audits and maintenance. He holds a Bachelor‘s Degree in Science (Microbiology) from University of Poona. He joined our Company on July 7, 1994. He has been working with our Company for 21 years. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Enzo-Chem Laboratories Private Limited. He has 26 years of work experience

Vikas Toshniwal Mr. Vikas Toshniwal is Business Head – Food and Technical Enzymes of the Company. He is responsible for Sales and Marketing of enzymes to food as well as non-food processing industries for India, Asia and European Markets. He holds a Master‘s Degree in Management Studies from University of Mumbai and a Bachelor‘s Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Mumbai. He joined our Company on September 1, 2013. He has 13 years of experience and prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Maruti Udyog Limited, 3M India Ltd, E.I. Dupont India Pvt Ltd, Brady Company India Pvt. Ltd, Novozymes South Asia Private Limited.

Vasant Rathi Mr. Vasant Laxminarayan Rathi is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Pharmacy from Nagpur University and degree of Master of Science from University of Hawai. He has over 37 years of experience in the enzyme industry and was one of the co-founders of Rathi Papains Private Limited incorporated in the year 1978, which was engaged in the business of manufacturing of enzymes from papain. He promoted and incorporated Cal-India in the year 1985 and has been associated with our Company since the year 1993. Mr. Vasant Laxminarayan Rathi heads our international subsidiaries based in United States.

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip Bhailal Shah is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor‘s degree in Commerce from Gujarat University. He has 27 years of experience as the Vice-President of Washington Garment Dyeing & Finishing Inc. As the Vice-President, he is involved in overseeing the financial statements, inventory control, cost control, payroll management, cash flow management and consumer credit analysis.

Ramesh Mehta Mr. Ramesh Thakorlal Mehta Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 1993. He passed the Intermediate Science Exam from University of Bombay. He has experience in the business of jewellery designing and manufacturing, He retired as a partner in the year 2012 from his last firm, T.H.Jewels, where he has worked for 14 years.