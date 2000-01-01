Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

Name Description

Pranab Barua Mr. Pranab Barua is a Managing Director, Executive Director of the company., He graduate in English Hons. from St. Stephens College, New Delhi and who has also attended many advanced Management programmes in India and abroad, is the Managing Director of the Company and Business Director for the Apparel and Retail Business of Aditya Birla Group. Mr. Barua has over 35 years of professional experience, having worked in different Companies including top multinationals and Industries. In particular, his professional background includes experience as Chairman and Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser; Regional Director, Reckitt Benckiser for South Asia; Foods Director on the Hindustan Unilever Board, and Sales and Marketing Director of Brooke Bond India Ltd. He has also worked closely with Private Equity Groups like IL&FS, Actis and India Value Fund for their investor companies like Godrej Tea and Trinethra Super Retail. Presently, Mr. Barua is also the Managing Director of Aditya Birla Retail Limited, which runs the business of retail Hypermarkets and Supermarkets.

Sushil Agarwal Mr. Sushil Agarwal is a Non-Executive Director of the company., he qualified Chartered Accountant and Masters in Commerce, is a Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited, the ultimate Holding Company of the Company (“ABNL”). He has been with the Aditya Birla Group since the beginning of his career in 1989 and has privilege of working closely with the former Chairman Late Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla and current Chairman Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla. He has richly contributed with his widely acknowledged financial acumen and analytical skills in many Restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions initiatives of the Aditya Birla Group. In recognition of his stellar contribution to the Aditya Birla Group. He is on the board of several companies.

Rakesh Jain Dr. Rakesh Jain is a Non-Executive Director of the company., He holds Master in Technology from IIT Kharagpur and Ph.D. from University of Akron in the United States He started his career in GE Electro Materials Coshocton OH and held various positions such as President and CEO, Business Leader, Global Manufacturing Leader and Six Sigma Leader in GE Group, amassing therefrom rich global experience in the areas of business development, strategy formulation and technology management.

Sukanya Kripalu Ms. Sukanya Kripalu is Independent Director of the Company. Her experience includes working with leading corporates likes Nestle India Limited, Cadbury India Limited and Kellogg India.