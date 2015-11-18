ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)

Name Description

Moshe Lahmani Mr. Moshe Lahmani is Chairman of the Board of ADO Properties S.A. from November 18, 2015. He studied economics and accounting and received his bachelor’s degree (cum laude) in 1990 from Haifa University (Israel) and in 1991 he was certified as a certified public accountant (CPA). From 1990 to 1999, Mr. Lahmani worked at KPMG as a senior manager. From 1999 to 2001, he served as the CFO of the hi-tech company 3DV Systems. In 2001, Mr. Lahmani joined Amdocs, where he initially served as its financial director until 2003 when he was appointed vice president of global operations. In 2007, he joined Arison Investment as its CFO and currently serves as its deputy CEO.

Rabin Savion Mr. Rabin Savion is Chief Executive Officer, Director of ADO Properties SARL. He studied hospitality management at the Florida International University and received his bachelor of science degree in 1992. From 1992 to 2001, Mr. Savion worked with various real estate and hotel consulting firms including PKF Consulting (US), amongst others, as a consultant. From 2001 to 2002, he worked as the international business director at MAN Properties, in affiliation with CBRE. In 2002, he joined Oxford Capital Investment / Pine Equity as the vice president for international business development and marketing. In 2005, he joined Postfuhramt Oranienburgerstrasse GmbH as a managing director. In 2006 he co-founded the Company and currently serves as the CEO.

Shlomo Zohar Mr. Shlomo Zohar is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ADO Properties SARL. He studied economics and accounting at the Bar-Ilan University (Israel) and graduated with a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from McGill University in 1980. Mr. Zohar has been certified as a certified public accountant (CPA in Israel). He served as a lecturer in auditing at the Bar-Ilan University (Israel), Tel-Aviv University (Israel) and the College of Management (Israel) from 1980 until 2000. From 1980 to 2005, Mr. Zohar worked as a managing partner at Zohar, Zohar & Co and during the same time period he served as member of the Auditing Standards Committee and Internal Auditing Committee of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel. From 2006 to 2009, he served as chairman of Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (IDB) in their Israel branch and as director and vice chairman in their New York branch, chairman of Israel Credit Cards Ltd., chairman of Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. (Israel), chairman of Discount Bancorp, Inc. and chairman of Israel Discount Capital Markets & Investment Ltd. In 2010, he joined the Selling Shareholder as CEO.

Florian Goldgruber Mr. Florian Goldgruber is Chief Financial Officer at ADO Properties SARL effective July 1, 2016. He is a certified business administrator and has served before as Chief Financial Officer of Arbireo Capital AG in Frankfurt am Main since January 2015. After starting his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and goetzpartners he moved to Terra Firma Capital Partners where he was responsible for Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE).

Michael Buetter Dr. Michael Buetter is Member of Board of Director of ADO Properties S.A.. He studied reading law and economics at the University of Hamburg from 1991 and 1996. Dr. Butter passed both his first legal state exam (1996) and his second legal state exam (2000) in Hamburg. In 1999, Dr. Butter received post graduate degrees in law and economics from Oxford University (M.St.) and the University of Hamburg (Dr. iur), respectively. From 2001 to 2003, he worked as an associate at CMS Hasche Sigle in Hamburg as part of the real estate, corporate and commercial law practice. In 2003, Dr. Butter joined Weil, Gotshal & Manges in Frankfurt where he served as a senior associate and team leader, focusing on corporate M&A, private equity, nonperforming loans and real estate transactions. In 2005, he joined Lovells LLP and became a partner and headed the private equity and real estate practice group in Hamburg. From 2008 to 2013, Dr. Butter worked at Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE as member of the executive committee, group general counsel and chief compliance officer. He also served as managing director of real estate companies of the former German Railway Associations (Bundeseisenbahnvermogen, EWGen). In 2013, he was admitted as a member of the royal institute of chartered surveyors (MRICS). In 2013, he joined The Ferrostaal Group in Essen, Germany as member of the executive board and currently serves in The Ferrostaal Group (Holding) in Hamburg/ Essen as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Legal Officer.