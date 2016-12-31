Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)

Name Description

Benjamin Vaughan Mr. Benjamin Michael Vaughan serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Vaughan is Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer for Brookfield in South America. He joined Brookfield in 2001 as part of the corporate development team and in that capacity he focused on restructurings, financing, acquisitions and divestitures. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Vaughan was the Chief Operating Officer of Brookfield Renewable Energy Power. From 2012 to 2013, he was the Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield Brazil. In 2014 and 2015 he was the Chief Operating Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Group. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and is a graduate of Queens University. Mr. Vaughan is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mark Bishop Mr. Mark Bishop serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Bishop is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and President of Brookfield Timberlands Management GP Inc. (“Brookfield GP”), the general partner of Brookfield Timberlands Management LP (“Brookfield LP”), which provides administrative services to the Corporation as described later in this Circular. Mr. Bishop is a Chief Operating Officer in Brookfield’s Infrastructure Group, responsible for the management and strategy of Brookfield’s timberlands portfolio. With over 26 years of foresty industry experience, he also is the timberlands business development lead, focused on North and South America, and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2008, Mr. Bishop was a paper and forest products research analyst and prior to that held various forest industry operating and financial positions. Mr. Bishop holds an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University and a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of British Columbia. He received his British Columbia Registered Professional Forester designation in 1990. He is a resident of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Mr. Bishop is a Managing Director of Brookfield.

Mabel Wong Ms. Mabel Wong is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. She has been a key member of Brookfield's team for the past ten years and has held a number of senior finance roles within the organization. Ms. Wong is a Chartered Accountant and worked at one of the big four accounting firms prior to joining Brookfield.

Marcia Mckeague Ms. Marcia Anne Mckeague serves as Vice President - Maine Woodland Operations of the Company. Marcia is a Vice President of Acadian Timber and responsible for the operations of Acadian Timber's 310,000 acres of timberlands in Maine and is also President of Katahdin Timberlands LLC, a company owning and managing over 600 recreational leased lots in Maine. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2003, Marcia managed both the wood procurement activities and the timberlands of Great Northern Paper during the time that the company owned 2 million acres and operated a sawmill and 2 pulp and paper mills. Marcia has over 30 years of experience in the forest industry primarily in planning and operations management functions. She holds a Bachelors of Science in Forestry from the University of Michigan and a Masters of Science in Forestry from Michigan State University and is a licensed professional forester in Maine.

Luc Ouellet Mr. Luc Ouellet serves as Vice President - New Brunswick Woodland Operations of the Company. Prior to joining Acadian Timber in 2006, he worked for Fraser Papers as Woodland Manager in New Brunswick and Maine responsible for harvesting operations, silviculture, road construction and forest operations planning on freehold and Crown land. Luc is a Registered Professional Forester in New Brunswick and Maine, a member of the Professional Engineer Association in New Brunswick and has been involved in managing timberlands for over 25 years. Luc holds a Bachelor in Forest Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

Kevin Topolniski Mr. Kevin Topolniski serves as Chief Forester of the Company. Kevin is Chief Forester of Brookfield Timberlands. Prior to his current role, Kevin served in a similar capacity at Fraser Papers for 10 years. His experience in the forest industry includes forest operations, forest management planning, computer information systems, environmental management systems and research and development. With Fraser Papers, Kevin was instrumental in the achievement of sustainable forestry certification on lands currently managed by Acadian Timber in New Brunswick. Kevin is a Registered Professional Forester with more than 30 years experience in the industry.

Leigh Tang Ms. Leigh Tang serves as Corporate Secretary, Manager - Business & Corporate Services of Acadian Timber Corp. Ms. Tang is the Secretary and Manager, Corporate and Business Services of the Corporation, in which capacity Ms. Tang provides administrative support services in the areas of investor relations and issuer disclosure requirements. Ms. Tang also provides administrative support to the Board of Directors as required. Prior to the Arrangement, she provided these services to the Fund. Ms. Tang joined Brookfield in February 2004. Ms. Tang is a resident of Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada. Ms. Tang first became Corporate Secretary and Manager, Business & Corporate Services of the Corporation on January 1, 2010.

David Mann Mr. David McDaniel Mann, QC., serves as Lead Independent Director of Acadian Timber Corp. Mr. Mann has over 30 years of experience in the practice of corporate and commercial law, with an emphasis on corporate finance and public utility regulation. Most recently Mr. Mann served as Counsel at Cox and Palmer from 2005 to 2015. Mr. Mann also serves as Chairman of Logistec Corporation and is the Audit Committee Chairman for New Growth Corporation and Allbanc Split Corp II. Mr. Mann holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University and a Master of Laws from the University of London, England.

Reid Carter Mr. Reid Ewart Carter serves as Director of the Company. He was President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Acadian Timber Corp. Mr. Carter is the Managing Partner, Brookfield Timberlands Management. Since he joined Brookfield in 2003, Brookfield’s timberlands portfolio has grown from a modest operation of 310,000 acres under management to one of the largest timberland estates globally, with approximately 3 million acres under management in the United States, Canada and Brazil. Mr. Carter has a detailed understanding of the management, assets and relative global competitive positioning of North American paper and forest products companies. Mr. Carter is a registered professional forester in British Columbia and has over 35 years of experience in the forest industry, including senior roles in TimberWest Forest Corp. and Fletcher Challenge Canada. He is a director of SelectSeed Ltd., Semios and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. He is a resident of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. From 2006 to 2015, Mr. Carter was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

J.W. Bird Mr. J.W. Bud Bird serves as Independent Director of Acadian Timber Corp. Mr. Bird is President and Chief Executive Officer of Bird Holdings Ltd. a private business investment and real estate development company. He was the founder and owner of the Bird-Stairs distribution company, which operates in the construction products sector throughout Atlantic Canada. He is a Director of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick L.P, Atlantic Salmon Association, Miramichi Salmon Association and YMCA – Fredericton. Mr. Bird was previously a Director of the former Noranda Inc., Nexfor Inc. (which subsequently changed its name to Norbord Inc.) and ADI Limited. He has been an elected representative at all three levels of government: Mayor of Fredericton, Minister of Natural Resources for the Province of New Brunswick and a Member of Parliament.

Phil Brown Mr. Phil Brown serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brown is a lawyer and the Executive Managing Director at Momentum Search Group, a legal recruiting firm. He was previously the managing partner at Torys LLP’s New York office, an international law firm, where he was responsible for executing the firm’s strategy in the United States. Prior to that he co-headed Torys mergers and acquisitions practice in Canada. He was a director of Essar Steel Algoma from June 5, 2013 to October 29, 2013. Mr. Brown is a resident of New York, New York, United States.