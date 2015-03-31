Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)
ADRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
529.95INR
9:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.05 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs536.00
Open
Rs531.55
Day's High
Rs534.90
Day's Low
Rs528.05
Volume
8,603
Avg. Vol
10,234
52-wk High
Rs685.00
52-wk Low
Rs447.80
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Prakash Patil
|68
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
Chandrakant Gogri
|70
|2012
|Chairman Emeritus
Vibhav Ranade
|2016
|Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Harshit Savla
|52
|2012
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
Rashesh Gogri
|41
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Uday Patil
|52
|Whole-Time Director
Harit Shah
|51
|Whole-time Director
Rajendra Gogri
|55
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
Priti Savla
|37
|2014
|Independent Director
Krishnacharya Akamanchi
|62
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Vilas Gaikar
|54
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramdas Gandhi
|82
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Navin Shah
|54
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhavesh Vora
|48
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Prakash Patil
|Shri Prakash M. Patil is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is chemical engineer having more than 28 years of experience in the field of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry. He is the head of production and Project Implementation Function of the Company. His technical experience has helped the company to emerge as one of the Pharmaceutical Company in the Country. Directorships held in other Companies Alchemie Gases & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Tarapur Environment Protection Society.
Chandrakant Gogri
|Shri. Chandrakant V. Gogri was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from UDCT, University of Mumbai, and also a Diploma Holder in Business Management. After graduation, while working as plant engineer and later as a project engineer, he gained experience in chemical manufacturing before venturing on his own. He is one of the main promoters of the Company. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal and organizational skill has been much helpful to the Company to grow. His other Directorship include: Aarti Corporate Services Limited.
Vibhav Ranade
Harshit Savla
|Shri. Harshit M. Savla serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective July 06, 2012. He served as Compliance Officer of the Company till February 21, 2011. He is a Bachelor of Commerce. He has experience over 24 years in handling commercial functions in company's sales, purchase and exports. His other directorship include: Suyash Laboratories Limited, Amit Heterochem Labs India Limited, Dhaval Raltors (1) Pvt. Ltd., Crystal Millenium Realtors Pvt. Ltd.
Rashesh Gogri
Uday Patil
|Shri. Uday M. Patil is Whole-Time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He has experienced in factory administration work and liaisoning with various Government/Semi Government department and agencies. Directorships held in other Companies Alchemie Gases & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Harit Shah
|Shri. Harit P. Shah is Whole-time Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Commece Graduate. He has experience of over 20 years handling commercial functions encompassing Sales, Purchases and Exports. He looks after Local Sales and Export as well. He is also a Director of Aarti Ventures Ltd. Radiant Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Aarti Corporate Service Ltd. Spark Academy Pvt. Ltd. Unidas Developers & Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
Rajendra Gogri
|Shri. Rajendra V. Gogri is Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is no longer a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April 04, 2014. He holds B.E.-Chemical, UDCT Mumbai / M.S., USA. He has experience of over 26 years in Chemical Industry. His other directorships includes: Aarti Industries Limited, Aarti Healthcare Limited, Alchemie Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Gogri & Sons Investment Pvt. Ltd., Aarti Biotech Limited, Anushakti Chemicals & Drugs Ltd., Crystal Millennium Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Edu Plan India Private Limited.
Priti Savla
Krishnacharya Akamanchi
|Prof., Shri. Krishnacharya G. Akamanchi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He holds B.SC-(TECH) / B.SC (HONS) /PHD-Technology. He presently is a Professor and Head of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, University Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. He has experience in handling industrial projects for solving the process chemistry and process technology problems and also development of new technologies. Since 1984 he has been providing consultancy for Process Technology Development, Process Chemistry Development, Project Evaluation, and Diversification into emerging areas to many industries.
Vilas Gaikar
|Dr. Vilas G. Gaikar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is a Ph.D.(Tech). He is a Professor at ICT (Formerly known as UDCT) since 2002 and Head of Department of Chemical Engineering. He has over 25 years of experience in the industry as a consultant. He has won several allocades for his founding contribution in the field of Chemical Engineering. He has also published vis a vis Demonstration Experiments in Chemical Engineering and Biotransformations and Bioprocesses.
Ramdas Gandhi
|Shri. Ramdas M. Gandhi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He is L.L.M., Solicitor. He has been in practice for over 50 years and experience in the legal field and particularly on the matters relating to corporate laws. His other directorships includes: Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited, Unichem Laboratories Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited.
Navin Shah
|Shri. Navin C. Shah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He holds B. Com, FCA. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant, with more than 25 years of experience.
Bhavesh Vora
|Shri. Bhavesh R. Vora is Independent Non-Executive Director of Aarti Drugs Limited. He holds B. Com, Chartered Accountant. He is practicing Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years of experience in working in the field of Stock Brokers, Audit Compliances, Derivative, Future and Options, Accounting Standards and Internal & Management Audit Areas.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Prakash Patil
|11,815,500
Chandrakant Gogri
|99,000
Vibhav Ranade
|--
Harshit Savla
|11,256,000
Rashesh Gogri
|11,308,500
Uday Patil
|631,568
Harit Shah
|11,263,500
Rajendra Gogri
|74,000
Priti Savla
|40,000
Krishnacharya Akamanchi
|61,000
Vilas Gaikar
|88,000
Ramdas Gandhi
|153,000
Navin Shah
|139,000
Bhavesh Vora
|135,000
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Prakash Patil
|0
|0
Chandrakant Gogri
|0
|0
Vibhav Ranade
|0
|0
Harshit Savla
|0
|0
Rashesh Gogri
|0
|0
Uday Patil
|0
|0
Harit Shah
|0
|0
Rajendra Gogri
|0
|0
Priti Savla
|0
|0
Krishnacharya Akamanchi
|0
|0
Vilas Gaikar
|0
|0
Ramdas Gandhi
|0
|0
Navin Shah
|0
|0
Bhavesh Vora
|0
|0