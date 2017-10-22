Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

Name Description

Tuncay Ozilhan Mr. Tuncay Ozilhan has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since May 24, 2007. Prior to his current post, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company until May 24, 2007. He studied in Saint-Joseph high school and then graduated from the Faculty of Economics with a Bachelors degree of Istanbul Universitesi. He has received his MBA degree from Long Island University in the United States. Since 1977, he has undertaken responsibilities such as General Director of Erciyas Brewery, Coordinator of the Beer Group and General Coordinator of the Anadolu Group. Mr. Ozilhan was appointed as the CEO of the Anadolu Group in 1984 and he is Chairman of the Anadolu Group since May 2007. He has also been serving as Chairman of Anadolu Foundation as well as various Group companies. Mr. Ozilhan served as TUSIAD’s (Turkish Industrialist’s and Businessmen’s Association) Chairman from 2001 to 2003 and he is currently Vice Chairman of TUSIAD’s High Advisory Council. His other responsibilities include; Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Turkish – Russian Business Council at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), B-20 Turkey Executive Council Membership, Honorary Consul for the Republic of Estonia and President of the Anadolu Efes Sports Club.

John Hudson Mr. John Gavin Hudson has served as Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2017. Mr. John Gavin Hudson is an accomplished business executive with over 24 years of experience in Marketing, Sales, Distribution and various General Management roles within SABMiller, both in South Africa, Latin America and more recently as Managing Director of Efes Russia with a very successful and proven track record of delivering results through disciplined processes, people management and an innovative approach to leading the organization. He obtained his MBA through The Open University, London in 2000. Having worked as Efes Russia Managing Director since January 2016, John Gavin Hudson has been appointed as the Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO as of 01.01.2017. He will also hold the General Manager position of Anadolu Efes Turkey.

Onur Cevikel Mr. Onur Cevikel has served as Chief Financial Officer, IR Contact of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2013. He received his degree in Business Administration from Istanbul Universitesi. Mr. Cevikel began his professional career with the Efes Beer Group as Finance Specialist in 1995. From 1996 to 2011, he held various positions including Finance Manager of Coca-Cola Kuban Bottlers, Finance Manager of Coca-Cola Rostov Bottlers, as well as Finance Manager, Finance Director and Operations Director of Efes Russia. Following the announcement of the strategic alliance with SABMiller Plc. in 2011, Mr. Cevikel was appointed as Integration Director leading the integration team coordinating the integration activities in Russia.

Cuneyt Arat Mr. Cuneyt Arat has served as Efes Georgia Managing Director within Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since May 1, 2015. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Department of Business Administration, in 1992. Mr. Arat began his career as International Marketing Specialist at Bekoteknik A.S. After working at STFA Dis Tic. A.S. as International Marketing Coordinator, Mr. Arat continued his career at General Elektrik A.S. as Sales & Marketing Specialist between 1994 and 1996. Then he served, respectively, between 1996 and 2006 at Nestle Turkiye as Import & Export Manager, Distribution & Warehousing Manager, Logistic Manager, National Distribution Manager, at Nestle Azerbaijan as Business Development Manager and at Nestle Turkiye as Sales Operations Manager (Foodservices Division). Having served as Supply Chain Director at Kimberly-Clark Turkiye between 2006 and 2009, Mr. Arat joined the Group as Iraq General Manager at Coca-Cola Icecek A.S. in 2010. He served, respectively, as North and South Iraq General Manager, South Iraq General Manager and Middle East Regional Director at Coca-Cola Icecek A.S. until 2015.

Burak Basarir Mr. Burak Basarir serves as Soft Drink Group CEO within Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He holds a degree in computer sciences from American River College. He studied management at California State University, Sacramento between 1990 and 1992 and received a B.Sc. degree in business administration from Middle East Technical University in 1995. Prior to joining Coca-Cola Icecek, he worked for Arthur Andersen as a Senior Auditor. He joined CCI in 1998 and assumed increasing managerial responsibilities in finance and commercial functions. He was appointed as CFO in 2005 and has played an integral role during CCI’s IPO process and effectively managed the financial integration of Efes Invest in 2006. Having led the largest operation of CCI in terms of sales volume and revenues as the Turkey Managing Director between 2010 and 2013, Mr. Basarir was appointed to the position of CEO of Coca-Cola Icecek as of 1 January 2014. Recognized as Best CFO in Turkey by Thomson Reuters Extel in 2009, he has 20 years of work experience.

Omer Ogun Mr. Omer Ogun has served as Efes Kazakhstan Managing Director, Efes Ukraine Managing Director within Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since June 1, 2015. He was Efes Ukraine Managing Director within the Company between March 2012 and June 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Department of Geophysical Engineering at Yildiz Teknik Universitesi. He began his professional career at Anadolu Group as Service Representative at Celik Motor in 1992, where he later worked as a Sales Supervisor. He served as Planning and Logistics Manager at Coca-Cola Russia (Rostov) Operations from 1998 to 1999 and Operations Manager at Efes Russia Rostov Brewery from 2000 to 2006. He was appointed as Operations Director of Efes Russia in 2006. He served as Efes Kazakhstan Managing Director from May 2008 until March 2012, until he was appointed as Efes Ukraine Managing Director. As of 1 June 2015, he has been appointed as Efes Kazakhstan Managing Director. He will also be carrying on his Efes Ukraine Managing Director role.

Gokce Yanasmayan Mr. Gokce Yanasmayan has served as Efes Moldova Managing Director within Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since December 1, 2014. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul University Department of Economics in 2000. He worked as an auditor at Arthur Andersen from 2000 to 2002 and at Ernst & Young from 2002 to 2004. After starting his career at Anadolu Efes in 2004 as Efes Kazakhstan Reporting and Budgeting Manager, he worked as Finance and Administration Manager at EBI Holland Office from 2006 until 2010 and as Finance Director at Efes Kazakhstan from 2010 until 2012. He worked as the Finance Director at Efes Ukraine from 2012.

Gokhan Kipcak Mr. Gokhan Kipcak serves as Chief Information Officer of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1990. He started his career in Elginkan Group as the Information Systems Engineer responsible for production and sales systems. He joined the Coca-Cola system in Turkey in 1991 and held various positions in the Information Technology function until 1998. He then worked for The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Amatil to establish IT systems for the Coca-Cola bottling operation in South Korea. He came back to CCI in 2000 and led the implementation of core Sales, Finance and Supply Chain information systems in all CCI operations. He was appointed as the Group Chief Information Officer of CCI as of 2007. Kipcak was awarded as Turkey’s Best CIO in 2012 by the CIO Magazine.

Meltem Metin Ms. Meltem Metin serves as Strategic Business Development Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. Meltem Metin, a graduate of Istanbul Universitesi in Business Administration (English), started her career at Pamukbank Financial Control Department as a management trainee. She joined to Anadolu Group to work as a specialist in the Financial Control Directorate in 1995. She became Financial Controller at Anadolu Endustri Holding before being transferred to Efes Sinai Yatirim Holding in 1998, working first as a Financial Controller, then as Regional Finance Manager. In May 2000, she was appointed Finance Manager to the Kazakhstan operations of Efes Sinai (Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers-CCAB) during which time she was the Finance Manager for the Kyrgyzstan operations (Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers-CCBB) as well. Subsequently, she was appointed General Manager of CCAB in February 2002; she additionally assumed the same position for CCBB in June 2005. With 19 years of professional experience, she has been the Group Strategic Business Development Director at CCI since May 2009.

Rustu Onur Atty. Rustu Ertugrul Onur serves as General Counsel of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi’s Faculty of Law in 1988. Following the completion of his apprenticeship at the Konya Bar Association, he worked as a research assistant at the same university. Mr. Onur served as Legal Counsel for Mobil Oil Turk A.S. and BP Petrolleri A.S. between 1995 and 2000. He also worked as BP Turkey Employee Representative, BP Oil Europe Works Council Member and BP Oil Europe Works Council Link Committee Member. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola system, he set up the legal department within Pfizer Ilaclari and served as Assistant General Manager and Legal Director. Mr. Onur implemented various compliance programs as Compliance Liaison Officer at Pfizer Turkey. Serving as General Counsel of Coca-Cola Icecek since 2007, he was also assigned as CCI Compliance & Ethics Officer in 2013. Mr. Onur, who has 25 years of work experience, is a member of the Istanbul Bar Association.

Tugay Keskin Mr. Tugay Keskin has served as Turkey General Manager of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2017. Tugay Keskin is a graduate of Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Science. Mr. Keskin joined CCI in 1993 and served in different positions in Turkey sales function until his appointment as Turkey Sales Director in 2007. Having worked as Turkey Sales Director between 2007-2011 and Turkey Commercial Director between 2011–2014 and CCI Commercial Excellence Director between 2014 and 2016, Tugay Keskin was appointed as Coca-Cola Icecek Turkey General Manager as of 1 January 2017.

Osman Kazdal Mr. Osman Kazdal has served as Commercial Excellence Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2017. Osman Kazdal holds a BA degree in Economics from Uludag Universitesi and an MBA degree from Marmara Universitesi. He started his career in CCI in 1990. He assumed several senior leadership roles in the commercial function until 2010. He served as the General Manager of CCI Kazakhstan between 2010-2014 and as the Central Asia Regional Director responsible for CCI Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan between 2014 and 2016. Kazdal was appointed as the Commercial Excellence Director of Coca-Cola Icecek as of 1 January 2017.

Kamil Yazici Mr. Kamil Yazici has served as Marketing Development Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since December 1, 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Emory University in the U.S.A. He began his career in 2000 as a Finance Specialist and then worked as a Human Resources Specialist. Mr. Yazici worked as Marketing Specialist at Efes Russia from 2003 to 2005, during which he pursued MBA studies at AIBEC (American Institute of Business and Economics). He was appointed as New Product Development Manager at Efes Russia in February 2005. After serving as Logistic Systems Manager in Russia from 2006 to 2008, Mr. Yazici was appointed as Supply Chain Director of Efes Russia in November 2008. After carrying on with his career at the Group as Efes Russia Development Director from 2010, Mr. Yazici served as Efes Moldova Managing Director as of November 2011. He was Efes Moldova General Manager within the Company between 2012 and December 1, 2014. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until May 14, 2007.

Ebru Ozgen Ms. Ebru Ozgen has served as Human Resources Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2017. Holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA in International Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham, Ozgen earned a master’s degree on Law and Economics from Bilkent University in 2009. Started her career in 1992 in Arthur Andersen, Ozgen is a CIM certified CPA and independent auditor. She joined CCI as Budget and Planning Supervisor in 1997, worked as Finance Manager between 1998-2000 and East Region Finance Manager between 2000-2005. Ozgen was appointed as Turkey Budget Planning and Commercial Finance Manager in 2010 with increased management responsibilities. In 2013 she was promoted to become Turkey Finance Director, and as a member of CCI Turkey Leadership Team she was responsible for the coordination of finance operations that support strategic business targets. Ebru Özgen was appointed as the Group Human Resources Director for Coca-Cola Icecek A.S. as of 1 January 2017.

Tugrul Agirbas Mr. Tugrul Agirbas has served as Head of Corporate Functions of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since June 1, 2016. Mr. Agirbas received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Istanbul Universitesi and joined Efes Beverage Group in 1990. From 1990 to 2001, Mr. Agirbas worked as Project Development Specialist, Marketing Specialist, Istanbul Region Sales Supervisor, New Product Development Supervisor, Group Product Manager, Sales Manager of Marmara Region and Marketing Manager of Miller. Mr. Agirbas was appointed as the Marketing Director of Efes Russia in 2001 and Managing Director of Efes Russia in June 2005. He assumed the post of Turkey Beer Operations President on 1 January 2010. Mr. Agirbas was reappointed as the Managing Director of Efes Russia on 1 November 2011. He served as Eastern Europe and CIS Group Managing Director from May 2014.

Lisani Atasayan Mr. Lisani Cenk Atasayan has served as Region Director, Central Asia of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since 2017. Lisani Atasayan graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a major in Economics and later went on to study Business Administration and Computer Science majors in the University of Guelph, before obtaining an MBA degree from the University of Windsor in Canada. Atasayan began his career in Coca-Cola Icecek as a Financial Analyst in 1997, continuing as the Financial Analysis and Planning Manager between 1999 and 2004. He was appointed as the Finance Manager for Coca-Cola Icecek’s Marmara Region in 2004 and later as the International Operations Finance Director with increasing management responsibilities in 2006. Between 2010 and 2013, he made important contributions to the growth of Coca-Cola Icecek in Azerbaijan where he served as the General Manager. Between 2014 and 2016 he served as CCI Turkey General Manager. As of 2017, Atasayan was appointed as CCI Central Asia Regional Director responsible for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Michael Coombs Mr. Michael Coombs has served as Chief Financial Officer of Soft Drink Group Management of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2017. Michael Coombs holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of South Africa - UNISA and an M.B.A. from the University of South Florida who held the position of Vice President and CFO of Coca-Cola East Japan, his most recent role in a career spanning more than thirty years in the global Coca-Cola system. Following a number of finance assignments within the Coca-Cola system in South Africa, the UK and France, in 1997 Michael moved to Istanbul, where he served as the CFO of CCI. He was appointed as the General Manager of TurkeCom in 2001, an eBusiness joint venture between The Coca-Cola Company and a number of Turkish conglomerates. Two years later, he moved back to the Turkish bottler to resume the position of CFO. From January 2005, he held the position of CFO for Coca-Cola Japan (CCJC). Between 2009 and 2013, he led two of Coca-Cola’s bottling businesses in Japan as the president of Tone CCBC and Coca-Cola Central Japan. Michael has broad Coca-Cola system experience in the key markets of South Africa, Britain, France, and Turkey and over the last eleven years, in Japan. Having served as the Group CFO for Coca-Cola Eurasia and Africa Group between April and December 2016, Michael Coombs was appointed to the position of CFO as of 1 January 2017.

Ali Huroglu Mr. Ali Huroglu serves as Supply Chain Services Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Karadeniz Technical university. Prior to joining The Coca-Cola system, he worked for HEMA Gear manufacturing as a Process Engineer from 1983 to 1985 and for General Dynamics Forth Worth-Texas as a trainee from 1985 to 1986. He then returned to Turkey in 1986 and worked on an F-16 aircraft design and manufacturing project at Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara until 1990. He joined The Coca-Cola System as Plant Manager of former Trabzon production facility under the responsibility of Black Sea Sales Center in 1990. Following this, Mr. Huroglu worked on the construction of the Mersin production facility and was responsible for the South and Southeast Sales Center. In 1995, he transferred to the operations department, assuming the position of Operations Manager of the Mersin plant in 1996 and, later, Ankara plant and East Region Group Operation Manager. Mr. Huroglu serves as Group Supply Chain Services Director for Turkey and International Operations since 2001. A Board Member of the Association of Beverage Producers (MEDER) Mr. Huroglu is also Coca-Cola Global Supply Chain Council Executive Committee Member since 2008. He has 34 years of professional experience.

Gokhan Izmirli Mr. Gokhan Izmirli has served as Group Chief Audit Executive of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since January 1, 2013. He received his B.Sc. degree in Business Administration from Bilkent University and his MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds both Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) certifications. Having started his career as an auditor at KPMG, he worked as Financial Coordination Manager at Akbank between 2003 and 2007 and joined Anadolu Group in December 2007. Since then, he served as Internal Audit Manager in Anadolu Group, Audit Manager in Efes Russia and Internal Audit Manager in Efes Russia respectively. He was appointed the Group Chief Audit Executive of CCI as of January 1, 2013.

Nusret Kostem Mr. Nusret Orhun Kostem serves as Middle East and Pakistan Region Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Middle East Technical University, as well as an M.A. in Economics Law from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi. He joined Anadolu Group in 1994 and assumed various managerial positions such as Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Director, Finance Director of Efes Breweries International, Corporate Finance Coordinator of the Anadolu Group and Coca-Cola Içecek Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed as CCI Middle East and Pakistan Region Director as of 1 January 2017. Mr. Kostem is one of the two Turkish executives who took part among Europe’s first 20 executives in Investor Relations peer group in the European Investor Relations Survey in 2007. He was also awarded as Best CFO in Turkey at Turkey Investor Relations Awards in 2011 and 2013. Mr. Kostem is also one of the three authors of the book “A Window to Capital Markets: The A to Z of Public Offerings and Investor Relations” published in 2009.

Atilla Yerlikaya Mr. Atilla D. Yerlikaya serves as Corporate Affairs Director of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Bogazici Universitesi. After having worked as a journalist and publisher for more than ten years, he took senior managerial positions at Philip Morris SA and Shell. He joined Coca-Cola Icecek in 2007 as Group Corporate Affairs Director. Mr. Yerlikaya is currently the Board Member of Turkish-Azerbaijan Business Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Turkish-Kazakh Business Council and Vice Chairman of Turkish-Turkmen Business Council of DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board). He also serves as the Vice-Chairman of UN Global Compact Turkey and the Chairman of YASED’s (International Investors Association of Turkey) Food and Agriculture Commission. He has 19 years of professional experience.

Recep Arguden Dr. Recep Yilmaz Arguden has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since May 14, 2007. He is the Chairman of ARGE Consulting, a management consulting firm known for value creating strategies and institution building. He is also the Chairman of Rothschild investment bank in Türkiye. His career spans the private sector, public sector, multinational institutions, NGOs, and academia. He served on the boards of more than 50 national and international corporations. He is an adjunct Professor of Business Strategy; and an author of numerous books and a columnist focusing on business and strategy issues. He is a renowned governance expert and has been selected as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group of the IFC’s Global Corporate Governance Group, as well as being the Vice-Chairman of the Public Governance Committee of the Business and Industry Advisory Committee (BIAC) to the OECD. He is also the founder of the non-profit Argüden Governance Academy. As the elected Chair of Local Networks Advisory Group he represented the National Networks at the Board of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest sustainability platform. He is an Eisenhower Fellow, a recipient of numerous leadership, distinguished citizenship and career awards, and was selected by the World Economic Forum, as a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” for his commitment to improving the state of the world. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi and a Masters degree from Rand Graduate School.

Ahmet Boyacioglu Mr. Ahmet Boyacioglu has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Middle East Technical University. Mr. Boyacioglu began his professional career with the Efes Beverage Group (Anadolu Efes) in 1973. He served in various positions from 1973 to 2005 including Bursa Region Sales Manager, Ege Biracilik ve Malt San. A.S. Sales Manager, Guney Biracilik ve Malt San. A.S. General Manager, Ege Biracilik ve Malt San. A.S. General Manager, Eastern Europe President, International Beer Operations Group President, and Strategy and Business Development Director. Mr. Boyacioglu was appointed as the President of the Efes Beer Group in May 2005 and retired on 1 February 2007. Currently, he sits on the Boards of Directors of some Anadolu Group companies. He was Advisor to the Board of Directors within the Company between 2013 and 2016, and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 2012 and 2013.

Salih Ecevit Mr. Salih Metin Ecevit has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since April 29, 2009. He graduated from Faculty of Political Sciences in 1967. He also received a master’s degree in Economics from Syracuse University in 1976. From 1967 to 1980, he worked as a Government Auditor and served as Deputy General Manager of General Directorate of Revenues at the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Ecevit joined Anadolu Group in 1980 and worked in various roles, serving as General Manager, Executive Director, and Chairman of the Board of Directors in automotive companies of the Anadolu Group. He retired in 2006, while he was serving as the Automotive Group President, owing to the retirement age limit regulations of the Group. He served as Board Member and Chairman of the Association of Imported Car Distributors in Turkey from 1992 to 2004. He is a member of the Board of Directors of many Anadolu Group companies and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Yazicilar Holding A.S.

Mehmet Kozlu Dr. Mehmet Cem Kozlu has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since May 14, 2007. He received his bachelor of arts degree in Economics from Denison University (1969), MBA from Stanford University and PhD from Bogazici Universitesi. He lectured International Marketing and Export Administration at Bogazici University from 1978 to 1981 and was a visiting Professor in the Department of Economics at Denison University in 1985. He was appointed General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines in 1988 and held these positions until 1991. He also served as the Chairman of the Association of European Airlines (AEA) in 1990. Cem Kozlu remained in public service as a Member of the Turkish Parliament from 1991 to 1995 and Chairman of the THY Board of Directors from 1997 to 2003. Dr. Kozlu has held different positions in The Coca-Cola Company since 1996. He assumed the posts of Turkey, Caucasia and Central Asian Republics Executive Director and the Vienna-based Central Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Group President, retiring in April 2006. Currently, he works as a consultant to The Coca-Cola Company for Eurasia & Africa and he is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Noktacom Medya Internet Hizmetleri A.S. (media and internet services) and Singapore-based Evyap Asia. Cem Kozlu also serves as member of the Boards of Directors of Istanbul-based Coca-Cola Satis ve Dagitim A.S., Anadolu Endustri Holding A.S., Kamil Yazici Yonetim ve Danismanlik A.S., Pegasus Airlines, and The Marmara Hotels & Residences, as consultant to the Board of Directors of TAV Havalimanlari Holding, and as member of the Boards of Trustees of Anadolu- Johns Hopkins Saglik Merkezi (Anadolu- Johns Hopkins Health Center) and Istanbul Modern Sanatlar Vakfi (Istanbul Modern Arts Foundation).

Stuart MacFarlane Mr. Stuart Murray MacFarlane serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. Stuart Murray MacFarlane is AB InBev’s Zone President Europe. Mr. MacFarlane received a Degree in Business Studies from Sheffield University in the UK and is also a qualified Chartered Management Accountant. He joined AB InBev in 1992 and since then held senior roles in Finance, Marketing, Sales, and was Managing Director for AB InBev’s business in Ireland. Mr. MacFarlane was appointed President of AB InBev UK & Ireland in January 2008, and in January 2012, became AB InBev’s Zone President Central & Eastern Europe. In January 2014 he was appointed as Zone President Europe to lead combined European Zone of AB InBev.

Mehmet Zorlu Mr. Mehmet Hursit Zorlu has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since 2012. He was Financial Affairs Group Director, Investor Relations Director of the Company between November 2000 and April 1, 2008. Mr. Zorlu graduated from the Faculty of Economics (Bachelor of Science) of Istanbul Universitesi. After serving in various positions at Toz Metal and Turkish Airlines, he joined the Efes Beverage Group affiliated to the Anadolu Group in 1984 as a Marketing Specialist. Throughout his career with the Efes Beverage Group, Mr. Zorlu held various posts including Marketing Supervisor, Assistant Project Development Manager, Project Development Manager and Business Development and Investor Relations Director. He worked as the Finance and Investor Relations Director of Efes Beverage Group from 2000 until 2008, and as the CFO of Anadolu Group from 2008 to 2013. Having been appointed as the Deputy CEO of Anadolu Group in January 2013, M. Hursit Zorlu also holds seats on the boards of directors of various companies under the Anadolu Group. Mr. Zorlu is also the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Association of Turkey and board member in the Investor Relations Association of Turkey.

Mehmet Basol Mr. Mehmet Mete Basol has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. since 2012. He graduated with a BSc degree from the Arizona State University, Department of Economics, and started his career in banking at Interbank in 1984. In 1988, he transferred to the Turkish Merchant Bank, which was an investment bank established jointly by Bankers Trust Co. New York and Isbank, as the Treasury, Fund Management and Foreign Relations Manager. In 1992, he also assumed the responsibility for the capital markets group as the Assistant General Manager. In 1995, upon the purchase of the bank completely by the Bankers Trust, he was elected to the Membership of the Board of Directors and the Credit Committee. He assumed the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the General Manager of the bank, whose title was changed as Bankers Trust A.S. during 1997-2001. During the period 2001- 2003, he participated as Executive Director in the joint Board of Directors of the public banks, which were established pursuant to the law (T.C Ziraat Bankasi, T. Halk Bankasi, T.Emlak Bankasi). Subsequently, he has formed Tridea Consulting with two other partners, where he advised small to medium sized companies on financial and managerial issues. After 2009, he has continued to serve as an advisor in his own company. He also served as the Member of the Board of Directors of Galatasaray Sportif A.S. (2011-2012), T. Is Bankasi A.S (2011-2014), Dedeman Holding A.S. (2008-2014) and Dedeman Turizm Otelcilik Yatirim A.S. (2012- 2014). Mehmet Mete Basol is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Nurol Investment Bank Inc. (2014).

Kamil Bozer Mr. Kamil Omer Bozer serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Middle East Technical University and received his MBA from Georgia State University. Mr. Bozer began his professional career in Koc Group as an MT in 1983 and served as Deputy Chief Executive in Maret and General Manager at Duzey Pazarlama, respectively. He was appointed as General Manager of Migros in 2002. Omer Bozer served at the Koc Group as President of Food, Retailing and Tourism Group (2005-2006), President of Food and Retailing Group (2006-2008) and once again as President of Food, Retailing and Tourism Group (2008- 2011).

Ahmet Dorduncu Mr. Ahmet Cemal Dorduncu serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Efes Brewery and Malt Industry Co. He has a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Cukurova Universitesi, has a Masters degree in Management from Universitaet Mannheim and a Masters degree in Management from the University of Hannover. Having started his professional career at Claas OHG company in Germany, he then worked at Mercedes Benz A.S. in Turkey from 1984 to 1987. He joined Sabanci Group in 1987, and held various managerial positions at Kordsa A.S. until 1998. From 1998, he worked at the Group’s DUSA Company, serving in the positions of Managing Director/President of DUSA South America and subsequently of DUSA North America. After his appointment to the position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development at H.O. Sabanci Holding in 2004, he functioned as the CEO at H.O. Sabanci Holding from 2005 through 2010. Having joined the Akkok Group on 3 September 2012 as a member of the Executive Board, Mr. Dorduncu currently serves as the CEO of the Group, a position he holds since January 2013. He also serves as a member on the Boards of Directors of some other public and non-public Group companies including Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S., Akenerji Elektrik Uretim and Akis REIT. Ahmet Dorduncu is also an independent board member at Anadolu Isuzu, Coca-Cola Icecek, and the International Paper company registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).