Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
235.05INR
9:58am BST
235.05INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.70
Rs230.70
Volume
317,536
317,536
Avg. Vol
351,358
351,358
52-wk High
Rs244.10
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raj Chandaria
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|2014
|Group President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Anish Chandaria
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Murad Moledina
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajiv Chohan
|2014
|President - Business Development
|
Kamlakar Sawant
|2014
|President - Operations & Projects
|
Monica Gandhi
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Chief Manager – Legal
|
Raj Singh
|62
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Anil Chandaria
|80
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Jaideep Khimasia
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Poonam Kumar
|56
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Rahul Asthana
|63
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kanwaljit Nagpal
|45
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Raj Chandaria
|Mr. Raj K. Chandaria is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since March 2008. He is associated with the Company since 1982 and is a Director of the Company since 1999. He has immensely contributed in the growth of the Company. He is also Director on the Board of few Indian companies. He is Bachelor of Science, (Economics) and an Masters of Business Administration from Boston.
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|
Anish Chandaria
|Mr. Anish K. Chandaria serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since 2013. He is associated with the Company since 1990 and is a Director of the Company since 2003. He has contributed in the growth of the company, He is also Director on the Board of few Indian companies. He is Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and an Masters of Business Administration from Wharton University with international exposure, Furthermore, he represents promoter group having substantial stake in the Company.
|
Murad Moledina
|
Rajiv Chohan
|
Kamlakar Sawant
|
Monica Gandhi
|
Raj Singh
|Mr. Raj Kishore Singh is Additional Director of the Company.
|
Anil Chandaria
|Mr. Anil M. Chandaria is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited. He has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from London School of Economics and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Mass, U.S.A. He is a Director of the Company since 1982. Mr. A. M. Chandaria has work experience in Management Position for over four decades in Tanzania, Kenya, United Kingdom, Belgium, Thailand and India.
|
Jaideep Khimasia
|
Poonam Kumar
|Professor Poonam Kumar is Additional Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Poonam Kumar who is double post-graduate with degrees in Cost Accountancy and International Economics, brings over three decades of experience in international business, global trade, investment promotion strategies, governance, market development and cross-border socio-cultural integration & human capital development strategies. She is the founder Chairperson of Mega Ace Consultancy, a Management Consulting Firm.
|
Rahul Asthana
|Mr. Rahul D. Asthana is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since July 2014. Mr Rahul Asthana belongs to the Indian Administrative Service and served in the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra for 35 years. He has extensive experience in the management and implementation of Infrastructure projects in the country having worked as CEO of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust, Jt secy Department of Atomic Energy, and Secretary Energy Govt of Maharashtra. His last posting was as Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA where he was responsible for the execution of large transport projects like the Metro and Monorail, Eastern Freeway and improving connectivity in Mumbai and the outlying areas. As Chairman of MbPT, he was instrumental in bringing about efficieny in port operations and implementation of PPP projects like the Offshore container Terminal. He was also instrumental in initiating power generation projects in 2007-08 which have now resulted in Maharashtra having surplus generating capacity. He retired from the IAS in 2013 and now works as an Independent Consultant and Advisor in the Infrastructure space.
|
Kanwaljit Nagpal
|Mr. Kanwaljit S. Nagpal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited. He has been associated with the Company as Director since 1999. He is a Commerce Graduate from Mumbai. He has experience of over a decade in the business of Chemicals, Bulk Drugs, Solvents, different types of Oils etc. and is also into the business of plastic molding. His other Directorships include Sea Lord Containers Ltd and Aegis Gas (LPG) hit. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Raj Chandaria
|30,000,000
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|--
|
Anish Chandaria
|30,000,000
|
Murad Moledina
|--
|
Rajiv Chohan
|--
|
Kamlakar Sawant
|--
|
Monica Gandhi
|--
|
Raj Singh
|--
|
Anil Chandaria
|--
|
Jaideep Khimasia
|--
|
Poonam Kumar
|--
|
Rahul Asthana
|--
|
Kanwaljit Nagpal
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Raj Chandaria
|0
|0
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|0
|0
|
Anish Chandaria
|0
|0
|
Murad Moledina
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Chohan
|0
|0
|
Kamlakar Sawant
|0
|0
|
Monica Gandhi
|0
|0
|
Raj Singh
|0
|0
|
Anil Chandaria
|0
|0
|
Jaideep Khimasia
|0
|0
|
Poonam Kumar
|0
|0
|
Rahul Asthana
|0
|0
|
Kanwaljit Nagpal
|0
|0