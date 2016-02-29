Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

Name Description

Michael Leeming Mr. Michael John Leeming has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. He is no longer Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. His other titles include Chairman of the Altron Risk Management Committee and Member of the Altron Audit and Nomination Committees. He has experience as banker and a director of AECI Limited, Imperial Holdings Limited, Real Africa Holdings Limited and Woolworths Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Rhodes College, a Masters of Commerce degree from Wits University, and a FIBSA from the same university. He is Fellow of the Certified Management Accountants and has completed the Harvard University’s Advanced Management Program.

Alex Smith Mr. Alex M. R. Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director of Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron)., since August 1, 2008. He holds Bachelor of Law (Honours) (Edinburgh); CA. He has 14 years of experience in the accounting profession with PricewaterhouseCoopers, both in the UK and South Africa. Initially involved in auditing, later spending eight years in the transaction services/corporate finance fields. Seven years of financial management experience with the Altron group. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

W. Groenewald Mr. W. K. Groenewald has been appointed as Group Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. He is no longer the Interim Group Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. Mr. Groenewald is an admitted attorney and holds the B Com LLB degrees. He is also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Southern Africa and was previously the Altech and Altron TMT company secretary.

Robert Venter Mr. Robert E. Venter has been appointed as Director of Allied Electronics Corporation Limited. He holds BA (Econ) (UCLA); MBA (UCLA) Dean’s List. Robbie has 24 years’ experience in senior management positions in the Altron group (1990 to current), including chief executive officer of Aberdare Cables (1993 to 1996) and chief executive officer of Powertech (1996 to 2001) before joining Altron as chief executive (2001 to present). Prior to joining Altron, Robbie spent four years’ in merchant banking in the United States and the latter part, as vice president of Bear Stearns and Co. Inc (1987 to 1990).

Stewart van Graan Mr. Stewart van Graan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 June 2017. Mr Van Graan has more than 35 years’ experience in the ICT industry. Prior to leaving Dell, he recently led Dell’s Enterprise Solutions business in the EMEA Emerging Markets. Here he had responsibility for Dell’s Enterprise Solutions strategy and performance across 104 emerging countries, including South Africa. Mr Van Graan also served as the chairman of the board of Dell in South Africa. Previously, over a combined period of 14 years, Mr Van Graan was the managing director of Dell in South Africa and the general manager of Dell Africa. Prior to joining Dell in 2002, he spent 23 years at IBM in various positions, both locally and internationally. Since stepping down from the Dell South Africa board, Mr Van Graan has been actively pursuing his interests around engaging with businesses and individuals in their growth and transformation strategies, with particular focus on mentoring young talent and guiding the youth and business professionals on leadership in the ICT industry. Mr Van Graan holds a BCom (Hons) degree in systems and technology from the University of Cape Town.

William Venter Dr. William P. Venter has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus, Non-Executive Director of Allied Electronics Corporation Limited, . He DPhil (Bus.Man.) (UJ); MPhil (Bus.Man.) (UJ – cum laude); MBA (Wales); DCom (hc) (UP, UFS and UPE; DSc (Eng) (hc) (Natal); DEng (hc) (Wits); C Eng (UK); F.I.E.E. (UK) Bill is a UK-qualified chartered engineer and founder of Altron, through Allied Electric in 1965 and recipient of the Order of Meritorious Service (Gold), as awarded by the State President of South Africa for his significant contribution to South Africa’s electronics and telecoms industries. He has devoted some 50 years to entrepreneurial and managerial endeavours and initiatives in the electronics, telecommunications and power electrical industries, both in South Africa and the UK, firstly as electrical design engineer at GEC, then marketing manager at STC (SA) and thereafter founder and chief executive and latterly as chairman of the Altron group. He has played an important role in developing the South African electronics and electrical industries into the key component of the national economy that it is today. Previously, Bill was the chairman of the CSIR, director of AMIC Limited, Nedcor Bank Limited and director of the Export Council of South Africa and member of the State President’s Economic Advisory committee.

Grant Gelink Mr. Grant Glenn Gelink has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Allied Electronics Corporation Limited., with effect from June 1, 2012. Grant holds CA (SA), BCompt (Hons) (Unisa), BCom (UND) (Hons) (Unisa), HDip Education (Unisa), Dip Public Administration (Peninsula Technical College). Grant has had work experience within Deloitte, which includes the following positions which span over 26 years – chief executive (2006 to 2012), chief executive Human Capital Corporation (2004 to 2006), head of consulting and advisory services (2001 to 2006), partner-in-charge Pretoria office (1997 to 1999), national head of public sector (1995 to 1999), partner (1993 to 2012) and audit trainee and manager (1986 to 1993). Prior to joining Deloitte, Grant was a high school teacher in Durban for six years. Grant’s current board memberships include Santam Limited, FirstRand Limited, Grindrod Limited, Eqstra Holdings Limited and MTN Zakhele Limited.

Penuell Maduna Dr. Penuell M. Maduna is Independent Non-Executive Director of Allied Electronics Corporation Limited. He is Former member of the ANC’s Constitutional Committee and National Executive Committee, former Deputy Minister of the Department of Home Affairs (1994 to 1996) and former Minister of the Departments of Minerals and Energy (1996 to 1999) and Justice and Constitutional Development (1999 to 2004). Attorney, notary and conveyancer. Visiting Scholar of Constitutional Law at Columbia University Law School (New York). Currently an active partner at Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys as well as a member of the executive committee at Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys and a senior special advisor of Sasol Limited. He is also the deputy chairman of Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd and the chairman of JSE-listed SAB Zenzele Holdings Limited.