Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

Name Description

Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo Mr. Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 28, 2015. He has been Member of Board of Directors since 2007. He acts as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company and participates as Permanent Guest of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Banamex, responsible for Investment and Corporate Banking, as well as Markets, Treasury and GTS in Mexico. He acts as Member of the Executive Committee of Banamex. His responsibility areas include Law, Human Resources, Economic Research, Institutional Relations, Normative Compliance, Operations, Technology and Marketing for Banamex and Latin America, as well as the foundations Fomento Social and Fomento Cultural Banamex and Programa de Educacion Financiera en Mexico. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex, Banco Nacional de Mexico y de Acciones y Valores Banamex. Before joining Banamex, in 2002, he acted as Ambassador for Organizacion para la Cooperacion y el Desarrollo Economico (OCDE), and General Director of Legal Affairs of Banco de Mexico, where he worked for 16 years. He has graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a master's degree in law and a finance degree from Columbia University.

Andres Conesa Labastida Mr. Andres Conesa Labastida serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company's Board in 2004 and was appointed CEO in 2005. He acts as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company and participates as Permanent Guest of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. In 2003 he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Cintra and on December 15, 2004, he became Chairman of the Board of Directors of this company. He acts as Member of the Board of Directors of IATA, ALTA and Skyteam, as well as he was Board Member of Aeromexpress, Alas de America and Seat. Moreover, he was Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary for Finance and Public Credit (1997-1998), General Director of International Financial Affairs of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (1998-2000), General Manager of Financial Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (2000-2003) and Head of Public Debt of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (2003-2004). He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Valentin Diez Morodo Mr. Valentin Diez Morodo serves as of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 12, 2013. Before that, he served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 2007. He acts as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Modelo SAB de CV and Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Acciones y Valores Banamex SA de CV, International Advisory Board Citigroup Inc, ALFA SAB de CV, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Kuo SAB de CV, Grupo Dine SAB de CV, Mexichem SAB de CV, ProMexico, Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, SNC (Bancomext), Zara Mexico SA de CV, Telefonica Mexico SA de CV, OHL de Mexico SAB de CV, Bodegas Vega Sicilia SA and Instituto de Empresa. In addition, he acts as President of Empresarial Mexicano de Comercio Exterior, Inversion y Tecnologia AC (COMCE) and Committee Bilateral Mexico-Espana, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. He also completed post graduate courses in Marketing, Sales and Business Administration at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Ricardo Javier Sanchez Baker Mr. Ricardo Javier Sanchez Baker serves as Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He acted as Advisor of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director of Income Strategy of the Company. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sabre, President of the Technical Committee of Seat, Member of the Board of Directors of Aeromexpress, Alas de America and PLM. He served as Co-General Manager of Public Debt at Treasury and Public Credit Department (2003-2005). He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Iberoamericana, a post graduate degree in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Corneel Koster Mr. Corneel Koster serves as Executive Director of Operations, Maintenance & Client Service of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since September 2013. He is responsible to deliver world-class operations, service and maintenance standards, while he now also heads up customer experience. He has experience in international aviation, having previously fulfilled operational as well as commercial senior roles, such as: Director of Operations, Safety and Security and Member of the Board of Directors of Virgin Atlantic between 2010 and 2013. In 2009, he led the merger of two Air France-KLM subsidiary companies in London to form Cobalt Ground Solutions Ltd, and he became this first ever Air France-KLM merged entity´s Managing Director. He has also been active in cargo and passenger commercial senior regional management roles in Africa, Middle-East and Asia for KLM and Air France-KLM. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

David Gustavo Lamoyi Cordova Mr. David Gustavo Lamoyi Cordova serves as Corporate Director of Legal and Compliance of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He also serves as Assistant Secretary non member of Board of Directors.

Sergio Alfonso Allard Barroso Mr. Sergio Alfonso Allard Barroso serves as Executive Director of Talent and Institutional Relations of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2014. prior to this, he acted as Director of Sales. He joined the Company in 2010. He acted as Director of Sales of Spannair and Corporate Director of Sales of Grupo Mexicana, where he worked for 15 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Actuarial Science from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and a Masters degree in Finance Engineering and Economics from Universidad La Salle.

Michael Stephen Medeiros Mr. Michael Stephen Medeiros serves as Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He has extensive experience in the aeronautics sector, where he previously excelled in key operational positions for Delta Air Lines as Vice President of Seattle, Vice President of New York where he developed the JFK Hub as well as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent. He holds an MBA degree from Auburn University.

Anco David Van der Werff Mr. Anco David Van der Werff serves as Executive Director of Revenue of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2014. He started his career in the airline industry: prior to his appointment he worked at Qatar Aiways contributing in several areas, as Senior VP of Pricing & Revenue Management and before that as Senior VP of Global Sales & Distribution. He worked in Revenue Management for the KLM/Northwest joint venture, where he developed international commercial experience working in KLM in Italy and Air France-KLM in both Sweden and the UK. He holds a Masters degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelors degree from Leiden University in the Netherlands. He is also a regular guest lecturer at various universities, such as Cranfield in the UK, Bad Honnef in Germany and Texas A&M in Qatar.

Rafael Robles Miaja Mr. Rafael Robles Miaja serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founding Partner of the law firm Bufete Robles Miaja SC. He has also served as Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, America Movil SAB de CV, Carso Global Telecom SAB de CV, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, Barclays Bank Mexico SA, Grupo Financiero Barclays Mexico SA de CV, Barclays Capital Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion, Indeval, MexDer, Mercado Mexicano de Derivados SA de CV, Contraparte Central de Valores de Mexico SA de CV, Fomento de Investigacion y Cultura Superior AC, Director and Coordinator of Comite de Mejores Practicas Corporativas and Professor of Centro de Investigacion y Docencia Economica AC, among others. He a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho in 1990 and a postgraduate degree in International Business from the same Academic Institution.

Edward Bastian Mr. Edward H. (Ed) Bastian serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He also acts as President of Delta Air Lines, where he acted as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until 2005, as well as Director of Restructuring between 2005 and 2007. He joined Delta in 1998. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity International and Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University in 1979.

William Carroll Mr. William Carroll serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He is Senior Vice President - CFO of the International area and Alliances. He has more than thirty years of experience in Finance. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller in national and international operations, including eight years of abroad in Spain and Mexico. Prior to joining Delta he worked for Homedics, a global consumer products company, as well as PepsiCo and Arthur Anderson & Co. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Rider University in New Jersey. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA charter.

Antonio Cosio Pando Mr. Antonio Cosio Pando serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, Finance Committee, as well as Executive Committee of the Company. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Hotelero Brisas SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Compania Industrial de Tepeji del Riom SA de CV and Member of the Board of Directors of Bodegas Santo Tomas SA de CV, Inbursa SAB, Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Telmex SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Luis De La Calle Pardo Mr. Luis De La Calle Pardo serve as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2008. He acts as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He acts as Chief Executive Officer and Founder of De la Calle, Madrazo, Mancera, SC(CMM). Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Public Strategies de Mexico Inc. He has served as Board Member of El Seminario, Independent Director of Acciones y Valores Banamex and Cintra, Director of Metrofinanciera, the Institute of Public Council on Agriculture Food and Trade, Member of the Institute of Public Policies and Development Studies and Universidad de las Americas in Puebla, among others. In addition, he acts as Independent Director of Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, Holcim Apasco, and Global Industries. He has acted as Director of Grupo Modelo and Pemex Exploracion y Produccion and Comision Nacional Forestal, among others. In the past, he worked at the World Bank as Economist for the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Zaire. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), as well as a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree, both in Economics, from the University of Virginia.

William Easte Mr. William H. Easte serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. He served as President General Manager of DCP Midstream LLC (formerly Duke Energy Field Services, LLC) from 2004 until his retirement in 2008. Previously he worked at ConocoPhillips for 32 years, He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He served as Vice President of State Government during from 2002 to 2004 and as General Manager of the Refining, Commercialization and Transportation Business Unit of the Gulf Coast from 1998 to 2002. In addition, he has experience as a member of the boards of directors of other public companies where he served as President of audit committees, compensation, finance and corporate governance. Since his retirement from DCP Midstream, LLC, he has been involved in private investment. He has held management positions at the following companies, BakerHughes, Inc. Concho Resources, Inc. Sunoco, Inc. (2011-2012). and he is a member of the Board of the Hermann Memorial Hospital System in Houston, Texas.

Jorge Esteve Recolons Mr. Jorge Esteve Recolons serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He has also served as Independent Board Member of Grupo Financiero Multiva SAB de CV and Director of Corporate Sustainability of HSBC Mexico SA. He acts as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is Board Member of ECOM AGROINDUSTRIAL, as well as Head of Corporate Sustainability and Chief Executive Officer of Seguros de America Latina and HSBC Caribbean Unit. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Telmex and Real Turismo, owner of Hoteles Camino Real in Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Arturo Martinez del Campo Mr. Arturo Martinez del Campo serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also served as Vice President of Finance of Grupo Posadas. Previously, and for more than 25 years he worked in Grupo Financiero Banamex/Citigroup, playing various positions, including Director of administration of cost Mexico, corporate banking financial planning and Treasury (Mexico/Latam), Director of administration and finance credit family and Chief Financial Officer of Avantel. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Ibero-American University with a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the California State University, Los Angeles.

Maria Tricio Gomez Ms. Maria Tricio Gomez serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2017. She acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. She began her career in the ELLE magazine of Grupo Expansión, where she held positions as Beauty Coordinator and Fashion Coordinator two years in Expansion, paused the editorial work and the race to pursue a Diploma in Culinary Arts at the French Culinary Institute in New York. Once finished the Diplomate, She served as Coordinator of Fashion in the Magazine Harper's Bazaar Mexico and Latin America. She owns and buys The Pretty Committee an exclusive boutique in Mexico City that offers a cured selection of international brands. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences with a specialization in Journalism from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Eduardo Tricio Haro Mr. Eduardo Tricio Haro serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 28, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Before that, he served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 2007. He acts as Member of the Executive Committee and Finance Committee of the Company. He acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo LALA and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico, Grupo Financiero Banamex, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexichem, Grupo Industrial Saltillo and Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios. In addition, he serves as Member of the Regional Council of Banco de Mexico, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Universidad de Cantabria, Hospital Infantil de Mexico, as well as President of Fundacion LALA AC, among others. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jose Antonio Tricio Haro Mr. Jose Antonio Tricio Haro serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He is Owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jose Antonio Tricio Haro, a company producer of milk. He is also CEO of Puerto Chico SA de CV. He is Member of Asociacion Ganadera Local de Torreon, Coahuila and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Ve por Mas. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Rafael Tricio Haro Mr. Rafael Tricio Haro serves as Director of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He is Director General of Fresnedo, S.P.R. de R.L. de C.V., a company dedicated to the production of milk. He is partner and member of the Council directors of the Association livestock Local of producers of milk of Gómez Palacio Durango. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.