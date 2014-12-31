Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)

Name Description

Timothy Close Mr. Timothy Jackson Close has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was President of the Company. He has been with AGI since 2012, most recently as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development. He has played an integral role in the pending acquisition of Westeel and the acquisition of Rem Grain Vac, and is taking the lead strategic role in our organic growth initiative in Brazil. As a member of AGI's Executive Leadership Team, Mr. Tim has played an active role in strategy development throughout AGI's organization. As President, Mr. Tim will be responsible for overall operational performance. We expect this structure will afford him an opportunity to have a more broadly based impact on business performance and future development. Prior to joining AGI, he was a Senior Vice President at Macquarie Capital, a global investment bank, for nine years. Prior thereto, Mr. Tim was with GE Capital for five years in a corporate finance role. He received his Business Administration Degree from Wilfrid Laurier University with Honours in 1997 and completed the Chartered Financial Analyst program in 2002.

Steve Sommerfeld Mr. Steve Sommerfeld serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Dan Donner Mr. Dan Donner serves as Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the Company.

Paul Franzmann Mr. Paul Franzmann is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. He was a business brokerage and management consultant from 2003 to 2005.

Eric Lister Mr. Eric Lister, QC, serves as Counsel of the Company. He was a partner with a Winnipeg law firm from 1988 to 2009.

Gary Anderson Mr. Gary Anderson is Director of the Company. Mr. Anderson co-founded AGI in 1996 and has been CEO of the company since 2010. From its inception on the Alberta Stock Exchange to its present form as a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company with an enterprise value approaching $1-billion, Mr. Anderson has been a driving force behind the company's strategic direction, the acquisition and integration of 15 business units, the development of AGI's people, and the company's continuing operational performance and improvement.

Janet Giesselman Ms. Janet Plaut Giesselman is Director of the company. Ms. Giesselman is the retired President and General Manager of Dow Oil & Gas, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, and has over 30 years of U.S. and international agriculture, energy and specialty and commodity chemicals industry experience, having led businesses in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. From 2001 to 2010, she held numerous senior leadership positions with The Dow Chemical Company including Vice President, Dow AgroSciences, and Vice President, Dow Latex (Switzerland). Before joining Dow, Ms. Giesselman held various leadership positions in marketing and strategic planning with the Rohm & Haas Company, a specialty and performance materials company. Ms. Giesselman is also a director of Omnova Solutions Inc. (a public Ohio based specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces company), where she serves on the audit committee, and McCain Foods Limited (a private New Brunswick based frozen food, produce and transportation company), where she serves on the audit, compensation and management committees. Ms. Giesselman holds a B.Sc., Biology from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Plant Pathology from the University of Florida.

Malcolm Moore Mr. Malcolm F. Moore serves as Director of the company. Mr. Moore is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Digi-Star Investments LLC, a provider of specialized monitoring and electronic control systems for precision agriculture, and is an experienced executive with over 35 years of diverse industry experience. Mr. Moore is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of Gehl Company, a manufacturer and distributor of construction and agricultural equipment during Mr. Moore's tenure. In his 11 years with Gehl Company, Mr. Moore held a series of senior positions including President since 2003 and culminating with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2009. Mr. Moore also serves on the board of directors of Twin Disc, Inc. (a Wisconsin based public company involved with power transmission equipment), where he chairs the compensation committee and additionally serves on the pension and nominating and governance committees, and FreightCar America, Inc. (a public Illinois based railroad car manufacturing company), where he serves on the compensation and nominating and governance committees. Mr. Moore holds a B.S., International Business, from American University and an M.B.A. from the J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management-Northwestern University.

William Lambert Mr. William A. Lambert serves as an Independent Director of the company. Mr. Lambert retired as a Special Partner to Birch Hill Equity, a Canadian private equity investment firm, in December 2009 and serves on the Board and/or the audit committee of several other public and private entities. Mr. Lambert has an financial background including a number of years in the banking sector prior to his involvement in private equity.

William Maslechko Mr. William S. Maslechko serves as an Independent Director of the company. Mr. Maslechko has been a partner or associate of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, a Calgary-based law firm, since 1990. Mr. Maslechko has been a director of a number of public and private issuers and has served on the compensation committees of a number of such entities.