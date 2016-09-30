Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

Name Description

Michael Kaschke Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since March 4, 2010. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the General and Personnel Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company. From July 22, 2008 until March 4, 2010 Dr. Kaschke occupied the position of Chairman of the Management Board as well as Chief Executive Officer at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Previously, Dr. Kaschke was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He was appointed to the Company’s Management Board on October 1, 2000. From 1979 until 1983, he studied Physics at the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena (Friedrich-Schiller-Universitaet Jena). He subsequently worked as Scientific Assistant and gained his Doctorate. Dr. Kaschke then worked as Member of the Scientific Staff at IBM. In 1992, he joined Carl Zeiss in Oberkochen. In 1998, he became Vice President and General Manager of the Surgical Products Division. In 1999, he became Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Medical Systems Group. He occupies numerous positions on the Board Carl Zeiss subsidiaries. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Kaschke has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Ludwin Monz Dr. Ludwin Monz has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since March 4, 2010. He served as Member of the Management Board at the Company as of October 8, 2007. With effect from October 1, 2008, Dr. Monz has been appointed new Head of the SBU Ophthalmic Systems. He was previously responsible for the SBU Neuro/ENT Surgery. He is Chairman of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Surgical GmbH. Dr. Monz holds a Doctorate in Physics from Johannes Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Henley Management College, United Kingdom. He has been working for Carl Zeiss since 1994 and has held a number of management positions within the Medical Technology division of Carl Zeiss since 2000, most recently as Chairman of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Surgical. Currently, Dr. Monz has been Member of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss AG.

Carla Kriwet Ms. Carla Kriwet has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since April 6, 2016. She was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from November 19, 2014. She is Member of the General and Personnel Committee at the Company. She serves as Executive Vice President Philips Healthcare. She also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of the Hamburgische Investitions und Foerderbank IFB and Member of the Supervisory Board of Save the Children e.V.

Christian Mueller Dr. Christian Mueller has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since December 15, 2009. He is responsible for Finance and Controlling, Investor Relations, and Legal and Taxes. Furthermore, he is responsible for the Surgical Ophthalmology strategic business unit. After studying business administration in Frankfurt, and later earning his doctorate, he joined the C&L Deutsche Revision auditing company in 1992 where he oversaw the audits of the annual financial statements of numerous companies. He joined VIAG AG in 1997 where he was in charge of numerous auditing and risk management projects, and influenced the continued development of the company’s control system. He was also involved with various M&A projects during this time. In 1999, he transferred to the chemical wing of the company – Degussa AG – where, in his role as head of finance, he was partly responsible for structuring its expansion. Dr. Mueller joined the ZEISS Group in 2002 as Vice President of Corporate Auditing and Risk Management. In this position, he managed a series of projects focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of processes and systems. Thereafter, he was increasingly involved with M&A projects. In 2006, he transferred to Medical Systems where he was in charge of the newly created Surgical Ophthalmology strategic business unit with sites in Germany, France and Scotland.

Steven Schallhorn Dr. Steven C. Schallhorn has been Chief Medical Officer for Global Ophthalmic Devices of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG with effect from October 2016. Dr. Schallhorn has served on the Executive Committee for the American Academy of Ophthalmology International Society of Refractive Surgeons, Chairman of the AAO ISRS Program Committee, Chairman of the AAO Refractive Ophthalmic Technology Assessment Committee and Editor for the AAO ONE Program. Dr. Schallhorn has been a visiting professor of medicine at Harvard, USC, UCSF and Baylor. He graduated from Colorado State University.

Cornelia Grandy Ms. Cornelia Grandy has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since October 11, 2011. She is Service Engineer and Deputy Chair of the Work Council at the Company.

Markus Guthoff Dr. Markus Guthoff has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since April 6, 2016. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 4, 2010. In addition, he acts as Member of the General and Personnel Committee as well as Nominating Committee and as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. From July 22, 2008 until March 4, 2010 Dr. Guthoff occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Previously, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG from 2007 and has been on the Supervisory Board since October 2004. Dr. Guthoff served as Member of the Advisory Board at Popp & Potthoff GmbH & Co until December 31, 2009. He was formerly Member of the Management Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. Until October 2007, he was also Member of the Board of IKB Capital Corporation, Chairman of the Advisory Boards of IKB Immobilien Management GmbH, IKB Data GmbH and Movesta Lease and Finance GmbH, Chairman of the Administrative Board of IKB International and Member of the Advisory Board of IKB Private Equity GmbH. Currently, Dr. Guthoff acts as Chief Financial Officer of ALBA Group plc & Co.

Joerg Heinrich Mr. Joerg Heinrich has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG since October 11, 2011. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as Employee for quality/complaint management and Member of the General Works Council of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.