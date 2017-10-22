Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)
AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.14TRY
22 Oct 2017
8.14TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.09TL (-1.09%)
-0.09TL (-1.09%)
Prev Close
8.23TL
8.23TL
Open
8.23TL
8.23TL
Day's High
8.23TL
8.23TL
Day's Low
8.12TL
8.12TL
Volume
1,322,590
1,322,590
Avg. Vol
5,443,906
5,443,906
52-wk High
9.94TL
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL
6.91TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|48
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|57
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Guvenc Ceyhan
|Marketing and Sales Manager
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|2012
|General Manager
|
Erdem Gokkus
|2009
|Plant Director
|
Nevra Ozhatay
|45
|Member of the Board
|
Serra Sabanci
|42
|2012
|Member of the Board
|
Husnu Ergoz
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Husnu Pacacioglu
|75
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves as Chairman of the Board of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He previously served in Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Mr. Hacikamiloglu began his career in the Sabanci Group in Betonsa, and later held various posts at Agregasa and Akcansa. He served as Vice General Manager of the Financial and Administrative Affairs of Cimsa, and was appointed to his current post as General Manager of the company in July 1, 2006. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Civil Engineering and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Masters degree. He also received an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|
Guvenc Ceyhan
|Mr. Guvenc Ceyhan served as Marketing and Sales Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|Mr. Mutlu Dogruoz is General Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He graduated from Bogazici University with a degree in Electric and Electronics Engineering.
|
Erdem Gokkus
|Mr. Erdem Gokkus is Plant Director of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.
|
Nevra Ozhatay
|
Serra Sabanci
|Ms. Serra Sabanci serves as Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. She is also performing as Board Member of Cimsa Cimento Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since December 18, 2009. Ms. Sabanci, while working at Temsa, was studying at London Institute of Directors. Ms. Sabanci is performing as Board Member at Sabanci Holding as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci Vakfi. She graduated from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi Department of Economics and received a Masters degree from University of Portsmouth.
|
Husnu Ergoz
|Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Member of the Governance Committees of the Company. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.
|
Husnu Pacacioglu
|Mr. Husnu Pacacioglu is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is also Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Governance Committees of the Company. Mr. Pacacioglu also works for Haci Omer Sabanci Foundation. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Industrial Management in 1963.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|--
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|--
|
Guvenc Ceyhan
|--
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|--
|
Erdem Gokkus
|--
|
Nevra Ozhatay
|--
|
Serra Sabanci
|--
|
Husnu Ergoz
|--
|
Husnu Pacacioglu
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|0
|0
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|0
|0
|
Guvenc Ceyhan
|0
|0
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|0
|0
|
Erdem Gokkus
|0
|0
|
Nevra Ozhatay
|0
|0
|
Serra Sabanci
|0
|0
|
Husnu Ergoz
|0
|0
|
Husnu Pacacioglu
|0
|0