AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)

Blake Goldring Mr. Blake C. Goldring, M.S.M., CFA., serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He first joined AGF in 1987 and held a series of senior positions before being appointed President in 1997, CEO in 2000, and Chairman in 2006. Prior to that, he worked in corporate banking for a major Canadian bank. Mr. Goldring holds an Honours BA in Economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA from INSEAD in France. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts and a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Mr. Goldring sits on a number of private and not-for-profit boards.

William Farquharson Mr. William Robert (Bob) Farquharson, CFA., serves as Vice-Chairman of the Company. He joined AGF as an analyst and over a period of 50 years has managed a number of AGF funds and served the Company in senior executive and director roles. Mr. Farquharson earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, holds an honorary LL.D. from the University of Guelph, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Farquharson sits on a number of private and not-for-profit boards.

Adrian Basaraba Mr. Adrian Basaraba is an Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Senior Officer, AGF; Director and/or Senior Officer of certain subsidiaries of AGF.

Kevin McCreadie Mr. Kevin Andrew McCreadie, CFA , is a President and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments Inc., a subsidiary of the Company., effective June 17, 2014. Kevin McCreadie provides direction and leadership to AGF’s investment management teams and leads the firm’s global institutional business. Mr. McCreadie brings more than 30 years of investment management experience to AGF, with extensive expertise in retail and institutional asset management, direct portfolio management and over a decade of combined experience as CIO for two major U.S. financial services firms. Prior to joining AGF, Kevin was President and CIO of PNC Capital Advisors, LLC, a division of PNC Financial Services Group, one of the largest U.S. diversified financial services organizations. While there, he was responsible for leading the firm’s institutional effort and overseeing over $58 billion in AUM. Kevin began his career in 1982 at J.P. Morgan where he held progressively senior positions, ultimately becoming a U.S. large-cap equity manager. He went on to join Brown Investment Advisory where he was a Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. His experience includes a focus on portfolio construction and enhancing investment processes as well as managing asset allocation and alternative strategies for clients. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an MBA in Finance from the Wharton Graduate School of Business.

Judy Goldring Ms. Judy G. Goldring, LL.B., serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of AGF Management Limited. Before joining AGF, Ms. Goldring specialized in regulatory and administrative law. She earned her LL.B from Queen’s University and was called to the Bar in Ontario. Judy sits on the Board of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). She is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and the Canadian Bar Association.

Robert Bogart Mr. Robert J. (Bob) Bogart, CPA., serves as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development of AGF Management Limited. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Bogart is a seasoned, respected professional who joins AGF from Fidelity Investments, where for the past 17 years he has served as a senior finance executive for both its U.S. and Canadian operations. Mr. Bogart was CFO for the firm's Canadian operations from 1997 to 2002. His role was that of Senior Vice-President of Finance, the Corporate Decision Support group in Boston. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Mr. Bogart began his career in 1983 and has held progressively senior tax and finance positions within the financial services industry. Prior to his employment in the investment management industry, he was a senior tax manager with a public accounting firm where he achieved his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

Rose Cammareri Ms. Rose Cammareri is a Executive Vice President - Retail Distribution of AGF Investments Inc., subsidiary of AGF Management Limited. She is a Senior Officer of AGF Investments.

Winthrop Smith Mr. Winthrop H. Smith Jr., MBA, serves as Lead Independent Director of AGF Management Limited. Mr. Smith Jr. spent 27 years at Merrill Lynch, where he was most recently Executive Vice-President, Merrill Lynch & Co., and President, International Private Client Group, and Chairman, Merrill Lynch International, Inc. During his time at Merrill Lynch, he also held the position of Director of Human Resources. Mr. Smith holds an undergraduate degree from Amherst College and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Smith is a majority partner in a resort operation and serves on a number of public and private boards and board committees including the audit committee, compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Kathleen Camilli Ms. Kathleen M. Camilli serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Camilli is the founder and principal of Camilli Economics, LLC, and one of the top macro-economic forecasters in the US. Previously, Ms. Camilli was the US economist at Credit Suisse Asset Management, and the Chief Economist at Tucker Anthony Sutro. Ms. Camilli started her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and held positions at the Chase Manhattan Bank and Drexel Burnham Lambert. She has been an independent Director of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE) since 2012. She is a strategic advisor to NY-based fintech startup Tactile Finance, and to Houston-based social media startup Pink Petro. She was an independent director of Mass Bank (NASDAQ) from 2004-2008. She is a Board Governance Fellow of the National Association for Corporate Directors, a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the National Association for Business Economists, the Forecasters Club, and Women Corporate Directors. Ms. Camilli received an MBA in Finance and an MA in French Studies from New York University. She earned her B.A. degree in both Economics and French from Douglass College, Rutgers University. Ms. Camilli has served on the boards of numerous not-for-profit organizations.

Sarah Davis Ms. Sarah R. Davis, CPA., CA., serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Davis serves as President of Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”) effective January 19, 2017. Prior to this, Ms. Davis served as Chief Administrative Officer of Loblaw where she had a broad portfolio of responsibilities including corporate strategy, supply chain, information technology, real estate and human resources, and prior to that she served as Chief Financial Officer of Loblaw,. Prior to joining Loblaw, Ms. Davis served as Vice President, Finance and Controller at Rogers Communications. Ms. Davis was named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 in 2011 by the Women’s Executive Network and is the executive sponsor of the Women@Loblaw network. Ms. Davis has deep experience in the implementation of large and complex infrastructure programs, including the implementation of SAP across Loblaw. Ms. Davis holds an honours bachelor of commerce degree from Queen’s University. She is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Davis currently sits on the Board of Directors for PC Bank.

Douglas Derry Mr. Douglas L. Derry, FCPA., FCA., serves as an Independent Director of AGF Management Limited. Mr. Derry is a former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, where he worked for 29 years until 1997. Mr. Derry sits on various corporate and not-for-profit boards. Mr. Derry holds an Honours BA in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and a Fellow, Chartered Professional Accountant.