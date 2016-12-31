Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

Name Description

Kenneth Hanna Mr. Ken Hanna serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Aggreko Plc. He has international experience, bringing financial and leadership expertise to Aggreko. He possesses knowledge of many different business sectors and is an experienced senior executive and leader, promoting robust debate and a culture of openness in the Boardroom. Ken is also currently Chairman of Inchcape Plc, Non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Tesco Plc and Chairman of Shooting Star CHASE Charity. Until 2009, Ken spent five years as Chief Financial Officer of Cadbury Plc. He has also held positions as Operating Partner for Compass Partners, Group Chief Executive at Dalgety Plc, Group Finance Director of United Distillers Plc and Group Finance Director of Avis Europe Plc.

Chris Weston Mr. Chris Weston serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Aggreko Plc. He has experience at a senior level in the energy industry, proven leadership skills in a large international business and has consistently succeeded in driving performance and growth in his career. Prior to his appointment in January 2015, Chris was Managing Director, International Downstream at Centrica plc, where he was the Executive Director responsible for the Group’s largest division. In this role Chris was operationally responsible for both British Gas in the UK and Direct Energy in the USA. He joined Centrica in 2001 after a successful career in the telecoms industry, working for both Cable & Wireless and One.Tel. Before that, Chris served in the Royal Artillery. He has a BSc in Applied Science, as well as an MBA and PhD from Imperial College London.

Bruce Pool Mr. Bruce Pool serves as President - Rental Solutions of Aggreko Plc. Mr. Pool has been with Aggreko for 17 years in a variety of roles, including three years running our Northern European business, and most recently running North America, the largest business unit within Rental Solutions; as such he has extensive knowledge of the Rental Solutions business. His ability to move into the role demonstrates our commitment to maintaining strong succession planning. Bruce has responsibility for the leadership of the Rental Solutions business, the Global Events team and Group Sales & Marketing. He is also responsible for overseeing the delivery of our new business priorities in relation to customer and efficiency within Rental Solutions. The Rental Solutions business is our local businesses in developed markets: North America, Europe and Australia Pacific.

Tom Armstrong Mr. Tom Armstrong serves as Group Chief Information Officer, Programme Director of Aggreko Plc. Mr. Tom has responsibility for the implementation of our new business priorities (customer, technology and efficiency) programme designed to enhance our competitive advantage and deliver sustainable growth. Tom is also responsible for our IT infrastructure, cyber security and the Programme Management Office (PMO).

Stephen Beynon Mr. Stephen Beynon serves as Managing Director, Power Solutions of the Company. Stephen has over 20 years' experience running large service based businesses. He started his career with Cable & Wireless and then ran the B2B divisions of Optus in Australia and Virgin Media in the U.K., as well as the B2C business of Eircom in Ireland. From 2012 to 2016, he ran the B2B business, and then the residential business of British Gas. Most recently, he has been an independent advisor to companies in the energy sector.

Anna Filipopoulos Ms. Anna Filipopoulos serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Anna has responsibility for human resources and internal communications, focusing on talent and leadership development, employee engagement and culture. She is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the strategic priority in relation to People.

Dan Ibbetson Mr. Dan Ibbetson serves as Group Business Development Director of the Company. Dan has responsibility for global business development, M&A coordination and Group strategy. This new position on the Executive Committee will provide a critical focus on securing growth and maximising opportunities into the future.

Volker Schulte Mr. Volker Schulte serves as Group Manufacturing and Technology Director of Aggreko Plc. Mr. Volker is responsible for building on our current engineering capability in Dumbarton and focusing on enhancing our product strategy, product development and product management with the objective of delivering market leading products to our customers.

Peter Kennerley Mr. Peter Kennerley serves as Group Legal Director and Company Secretary of Aggreko Plc. He was formerly Company Secretary and General Counsel of Scottish & Newcastle Plc; prior to that Peter was a partner at Simmons & Simmons specialising in corporate law. Peter also spent two years as Secretary to the Takeover Panel. Peter has overall responsibility for the management of legal and ethical risk and for supporting the Board in setting and maintaining standards of corporate governance.

Barbara Jeremiah Ms. Barbara S. Jeremiah serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Barbara is currently a Non-executive Director of two North American based companies, Russel Metals and Allegheny Technologies, having recently retired as Chairwoman of Boart Longyear, a US based company in the minerals drilling sector. Barbara will join the Ethics, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Uwe Krueger Prof. Dr. Uwe Krueger serves as Non-Executive Director of Aggreko Plc. Dr. Uwe is currently Chief Executive Officer of WS Atkins plc, He brings expertise of the engineering, services and renewable energy sectors. He is a physicist with a PhD and an honorary professorship from the University of Frankfurt and an honorary PhD from Heriot-Watt University. Most of his career has been spent leading engineering and consulting organisations. Uwe is currently Chief Executive Officer of WS Atkins plc. He also sits on the boards of SUSI Partners AG and Ontex S.A. and lectures at the University of Frankfurt on renewable energy. Before joining WS Atkins plc, Uwe was Chief Executive Office of Oerlikon, Senior Advisor at Texas Pacific Group, President of Cleantech Switzerland, and held various senior leadership positions at Hochtief AG.

Diana Layfield Ms. Diana Layfield serves as Non-Executive Director of Aggreko Plc. She brings extensive international experience and detailed understanding of how to operate successfully across emerging markets, particularly in Africa and Asia. She also brings experience in sales, technology and strategy. Diana is currently Chief Executive, Africa Region for Standard Chartered Plc. Previous positions held over 11 years at Standard Chartered include; Chief Operating Officer for the Wholesale Bank; Group Head of Strategy & Corporate Development; and Global Head of Corporate Clients. Prior to Standard Chartered, Diana was Chief Executive Officer of Finexia Ltd, a technology firm, and spent five years with McKinsey & Co, an international strategy consulting firm. Diana has a BA from the University of Oxford and a Master’s degree in International Economics and Public Administration from Harvard University.

Ian Marchant Mr. Ian D. Marchant serves as Non-Executive Director of Aggreko Plc. He brings knowledge of the domestic and international energy markets, along with a substantial understanding of associated strategic, financial and regulatory issues. Until his retirement in June 2013, Ian spent 21 years at SSE Plc, most recently as Chief Executive, and prior to that as Finance Director. Ian is an experienced Non-executive Director, currently serving as Chairman of John Wood Group Plc and as Chairman of Infinis Energy Plc. He is also Chairman of Scotland’s 2020 Climate Group, President of the UK’s Energy Institute, Chairman of Maggies Cancer Charity and a Member of the Prince’s Council of the Duchy of Cornwall and former Chairman of Scotland’s 2020 Climate Group.

Dame Nicola Brewer Ms. Dame Nicola Brewer serves as Non-Executive Director of Aggreko Plc. Ms. Nicola Brewer brings extensive geo-political and diplomatic experience to Aggreko, having worked in many of the developing regions in which we operate, including Latin America, Asia and Africa. Nicola was a senior diplomat at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and from 2009 to 2013 was High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. Her FCO postings also included Mexico and India. She has served as Director General at the Department for International Development where she supervised all UK overseas bilateral aid programmes in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. She was also Director General for Europe and on the Management Board at the FCO. She is currently the Vice Provost International at University College London.

Miles Roberts Mr. Miles W. Roberts serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Miles is currently Chief Executive Officer of DS Smith Plc, a FTSE international packaging group with operations in nearly 40 countries. Prior to this, Miles was Group Chief Executive of McBride plc, having served as the Group Finance Director before that. An engineer by background and also a chartered accountant, Miles will also join the Audit and Nomination Committees.