Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)

Name Description

Jill Rahman Ms. Jill Rahman serves as Chairman of the Board of Agro Tech Foods Ltd. She has more than 20 years of progressive brand building and P&L leadership experience with blue chip brand at Kraft Foods, Newell Rubbermaid and currently Conagra brand.

Sachin Gopal Mr. Sachin Gopal is President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Additional Director of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He is a graduate from St.Stephen’s College, Delhi and Masters of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has had an accomplished career over the last 25 years in some of the world’s FMCG companies such as Gillette and Procter & Gamble, both in India and abroad. He brings along experience in Sales, Marketing and Business of the FMCG sector. Prior to this, he had a long career with Gillette India from 1987 to 2005 and handled Sales, Marketing and Business roles such as Group Product Manager, Vice President Marketing and General Sales Director. In his overseas assignments, Sachin handled the roles of Marketing Manager for Gillette Egypt, Group Business Director - Batteries, Duracell Eveready South Africa Pty., Johannesburg S.A and Group Business Manager - Batteries, Gillette Group H.Q. London, U.K. Sachin started his career with Escorts Ltd., where he worked as Senior Marketing officer. He also spent three years with Cadbury where he worked as Product Manager and Regional Sales Manager.

N. Narasimha Rao Mr. N. Narasimha Rao is the Sr. Vice President – Human Resources & Corporate Communication of the Agro Tech Foods Limited. He was Vice President - Human Resources of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Personnel Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. He had worked with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for 13 years. During his tenure with GSK, he has handled several key HR roles both in India and International. Some of his International assignments include HROD manager for Southeast Asia and Australia. His last assignment with GSK was General Manager – HR. Before joining Agro Tech, Narasimha Rao worked for a brief while with Reliance Communications as the Head of HR for Learning & Organisation Development.

R. Gopalakrishnan Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan is the Vice President - Institutional Sales of the Agro Tech Foods Limited.

Asheesh Sharma Mr. Asheesh Kumar Sharma is the Vice President - Marketing of the Agro Tech Foods Limited. He was Head - Marketing of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He is a graduate in Science from Jawahar Lal Nehru University and an MBA from S P Jain Institute of Management and Research. Prior to being a part of ATFL, Asheesh was Marketing Manager – Fabric & Home Care, Health Care and Baby Care in Procter & Gamble. Prior to this, he has worked in Gillette and handled the roles of General Sales Manager and Regional Business Manager, Personal Care. Before joining Gillette, Asheesh worked with Marico and handled the roles of Area Sales Manager and Regional Manager, West. Asheesh started his career as Management Trainee with Berger Paints where he worked for 4 years handling the role of Area Sales Manager.

Satish Singh Mr. Satish Kumar Singh is the Vice President - Research, Quality & Innovation of the Agro Tech Foods Limited.

Dharmesh Srivastava Mr. Dharmesh K.Srivastava is the Sr. General Manager – Supply Chain & Procurement of the Agro Tech Foods Limited. He was General Manager - Supply Chain & Procurement of Agro Tech Foods Limited. A post graduate in Technology in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from IIT Kharagpur and MBA from IIT Delhi, Dharmesh Srivastava has a relevant experience of about 19 years, out of which he was with Gillette and P&G for 16 years. He has taken up various roles in Supply Chain in India, UK and Dubai. Before joining ATFL, he was with P&G based at Singapore handling physical distribution (supply chain) for Australasia, ASEAN India region as "Group Manager – Customer Services & Logistics".

Narendra Ambwani Mr. Narendra Ambwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He is a Member of the Boards of Corporations and social organizations and supports them with his experience and technical mastery accumulated over 25 years in his leadership role at Johnson and Johnson Limited. He retired from Johnson and Johnson Limited as its Managing Director. He was on the Board of Governors of the Advertising Standards Council of India, on the Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers and Member – National and Western Region FMCG Committee of CII. He also served as a Member of the Jury of Tata Innovista 2010 and served on the Evaluation Committee of the Birla Sun Awards 2010. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from IIM – Ahmedabad.

Arun Bewoor Mr. Arun Bewoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He is currently a Management Consultant and had retired as Vice President – India Region from International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) which he held since 2001. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Bush Boake Allen India which was subsequently taken over by IFF and held the position of Vice President (Sales & Marketing) with Procter & Gamble. He also held various honorary industry positions at different points in time as President - American Chamber of Commerce, Tamil Nadu, Madras Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman of different Committees at CII, Member-Advisory Council – IMA and was Board Member of Dakshina Chitra, Chesire and Interface. Mr. Bewoor graduated from the Pune University with a Honors Degree in Physics and Mathematics and holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and attended Management Development Program at Columbia University, New York, USA.

Sanjaya Kulkarni Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Agro Tech Foods Limited. He graduated with an Engineering Degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He then embarked upon a career in finance as a member of Citibank N.A.’s Merchant Banking department in 1973. After working in the Merchant Banking and Corporate Banking Division of Citibank in both New Delhi and Mumbai for 7 years, Sanjaya Kulkarni founded 20th Century Leasing Corporation along with a number of his colleagues. Sanjaya Kulkarni was responsible for setting up the merchant banking division of 20th Century Finance Corporation Limited in the early 1980’s and had oversight of this department, which included public issue management and underwriting, private equity, venture capital and advisory services. He was heading this Company and was also responsible for Private Equity Investments made by 20th Century from their proprietary funds. He has hence been associated with the Venture Capital / Private Equity industry since the outset. He has been appointed to committees of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce, the Bombay Management Association and the Reserve Bank of India. He has been Co-Chairman from 1989 to1993 and then Chairman of the Equipment Leasing Association of India from 1993 to 1995. He has over 29 years of experience in the Indian financial services sector. He is the founder and Managing Director of India Direct Equity Advisors (“IDEA”), the local advisor to the IEP India Direct Fund, L.P. He represents IDEA as Chairman of the IDF Investment Committee since inception. He is also the Chairman of the eTEC investment committee.