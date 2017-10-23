Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (AGUA.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco Mr. Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco is co-founder and serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has participated in various industries as an investor and advisor. He has been with the Company since its formation. He is also a member of the boards of Directors of Scribe, Nasoft, University Center and Grupo Lar. He holds a Bachelors in management of companies by the University Anáhuac, city of Mexico, Mexico.

Mario Antonio Romero Orozco Mr. Mario Antonio Romero Orozco serves as Vice President of Administration and Finance and Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has been working in the company since 1995. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a certificate of graduate studies in business administration from Harvard University.

Gonzalo Uribe Lebrija Mr. Gonzalo Uribe Lebrija serves as Vice President of Operations and Director of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2011. He acted as COO of the Comexma (textiles). He holds a bechelors degree in Industrial Engineering from the Anahuac University and a Master's in business administration from the IPADE.

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad Mr. Carlos Rojas Aboumrad serves as Vice President of New Business and Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Master of Business Administration from Babson College.

Jose Luis Mantecon Garcia Mr. Jose Luis Mantecon Garcia serves as Vice President of Institutional Relations at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has been working within the company since 1993. He obtained Bachelor of Business Administration from Saint Michael's College and graduate marketing executive at Anahuac University.

Diego Ernesto Casas Gonzalez Mr. Diego Ernesto Casas Gonzalez serves as Director of Human Resources at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has been working within the company since 1995. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a master's in business administration from the University of Texas (Austin).

Eduardo Santos Burgoa Marquez Mr. Eduardo Santos Burgoa Marquez serves as Director of Supply Chain at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has been working within the company since 1996. He acted as director of product launches a joint venture of British Telecomm and AT&T. He obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Antonio Caso Valdes Mr. Antonio Caso Valdes serves as Country Manager - Mexico at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2011. He acted as vice president of MEZGO Group, a bottling company. He obtained a Bachelor of Industrial Relations from the Universidad Iberoamericana and masters in business administration from the IE Business School.

Roberto Gracia De Alba Cantu Mr. Roberto Gracia de Alba Cantu serves as Director of Innovation of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. Before Rotoplas, he served as Director of innovation at Pepsico, FEMSA, SuKarne and Ragasa. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Biochemical and a MBA, both in the Institute technological of studies higher Monterrey campus Monterrey, Mexico, in addition to a specialty in development of products in the University Braunschweig, Germany.

Erika Maria Dominguez Zermeno Ms. Erika Maria Dominguez Zermeno serves as Director of Marketing at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2013. She acted as Group as director of marketing at Prendamex and COMEX as senior marketing manager. She obtained a degree in International Business from the Universidad Panamericana.

Juan Luis Fonseca Mr. Juan Luis Fonseca serves as Country Manager - Central America of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since April 14, 2015. Previously, he served as Country Manager for Guatemala and El Salvador at Stanley Black and Decker. He graduated from the Universidad del Istmo in Guatemala, and holds Masters of Business Administration degree from the Instituto Centroamericano de Administración de Empresas, INCAE Business School, in Guatemala.

Fabiano Pinto Goncalves Mr. Fabiano Pinto Goncalves serves as Country Manager APS (Brasil) of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Pontificia University and a master's degree in business from Babson College.

Marcelo Claudio Santorelli Correa Mr. Marcelo Claudio Santorelli Correa serves as Country Manager - Argentina at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He acted as commercial director in Polimex Argentina (pipeline company), was CEO in Aguatek and was also director of sales in Tigre Argentina. He has been working within the company for 5 years.

Alfonzo Gustavo Vasquez Salazar Mr. Alfonzo Gustavo Vasquez Salazar serves as Country Manager - Peru at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He has been working within the company since 1998. He acted as Plant Manager at Unique. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Lima.

Alfredo Elias Ayub Mr. Alfredo Elias Ayub serves as Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Anáhuac and a master's in business administration from Harvard University.

Francisco Jose Gonzalez Gurria Mr. Francisco Jose Gonzalez Gurria serves as Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2001. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of the Mexican Foundation for Education, Technology and Science, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to students. He has more than 25 years of experience in various branches of industry

Pablo Iturbe Fernandez Mr. Pablo Iturbe Fernandez serves as Director of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He joined group Rotoplas in 2007 as a development professional leading projects in the areas of finance and marketing. Subsequently as collaborator of time full participated in the implementation industrial of the project "water for always" in Brazil, development and 98 strategy commercial of the channel retailer in Mexico and more recently leading, among others, the launch of drinkers school as Manager of solutions of the water. Currently develops projects of private capital in the fields of water technologies, real estate and health services.

Alejandro Rojas Domene Mr. Alejandro Rojas Domene serves as Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2000. He also acted as Secretary of Corporate Practices Committee of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Armada Capital.

Alejandro Aboumrad Gabriel Mr. Alejandro Aboumrad Gabriel serves as Independent Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He acted as Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder of Porcelanite, and serves on various boards of certain subsidiaries of Grupo Carso. He holds a degree in Bachelors of Administration of companies from the University of the Valley of Mexico.

Francisco Amaury Olsen Mr. Francisco Amaury Olsen serves as Independent Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2013. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Brazilian company Tigre for more than 20 years (company dedicated to market pipe). He has extensive business experience in Brazil, as he has been a member of the board of several leading companies in the country. He obtained a Bachelor degree of Business Administration from FURJ/ Univelle Joinville, and specialized in business administration from the University of Southern California (Advanced Management).

Luis Fernando Reyes Mr. Luis Fernando Reyes serves as Independent Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He also acts as Chairman of Compensation Committee and the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He also acts as a board member of the Gables Club Association in Miami, Florida. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of Whirlpool Mexico. He holds a master degree in business administration from the South Carolina State University.

Elmer Franco Macias Mr. Elmer Franco Macias serves as Independent Directors at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2000. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Infra, S.A. de C.V.. He obtained a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, completed studies in industrial relations - human resources at the Universidad Iberoamericana and has participated in management programs in IPADE.

Jose Maria Gonzalez Lorda Ms. Jose Maria Gonzalez Lorda serves as Independent Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2003. She acts as Secretary of Compensation Committee and the Member of Audit Committee of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. She acted as Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Latinoamérica y Black and Decker.

Jaime Serra Puche Mr. Jaime Serra Puche serves as Independent Director at Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. since 2003. He also acts as Chairman of Corporate Practices Committee of Rotoplas, S.A. de C.V. He acted as Secretary of Commerce and Industrial Development and Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico. He serves on various boards in various companies like Grupo Ferroviario Mexicano, Mexico Fund, Bardahl, PVI, Tamsa, Tenaris, Vitro and Southern Peru Copper Corp. He participated in the negotiations of the Free Trade in North America and was the creators of the World Trade Organization.