Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (AHLU.NS)

Name Description

Bikramjit Ahluwalia Shriman Bikramjit Ahluwalia serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. He has been involved in the construction activities for last 47 years. Under Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, the company’s turnover rose manifold in the face of stiff competition from various players. He was actively involved in construction management for various prestigious projects such as Common Wealth Games Village Project, for CWG-2010, Dr.S.P.M. Swimming Pool, Talkatora, Stadium, New Delhi, for CWG-2010, Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tuglakabad, Delhi,for CWG-2010,District Court, Saket, Advocate Chambers, Saket, (IICA) Office at Manesar, Gurgaon, for Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Moser Baer Plant, Noida, Starex School, Gurgaon, SEBI Building, Mumbai, Apollo Tyres Corporate Office, Gurgaon, Malibu Town, Gurgaon, CIELO Car Plant, Surajpur, Greator Noida, Goa State Legislative Assembly, 22 storied IFCI Tower, New Delhi and many others. He has also following group companies on his hold: Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd., Ahluwalia Builders & Development Group (Pvt.) Ltd., Capricon Industrials Ltd.

Shobhit Uppal Shriman Shobhit Uppal serves as the Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. He has graduated in Electrical Engineering and has been to his credit more than 23 years of Experience in multifarious activities relating to infrastructure. He has been instrumental in award and execution of many mega projects by the company. He has been involved with the execution of India Exposition Mart Complex (PH-I & II) at Greater Noida, Singapore High Commission Building at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi Metro Depot at Dwarka Sector-8, New Delhi, National Press Centre, New Delhi, Reliance Corporate Office at New Delhi, IBIS Accor Hotel cum Hospital, IGI Airport, New Delhi, Fortis Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector-62, Noida (UP), Hotel Leela Venture, Chankyapuri, New Delhi and many others. At present, he is actively involved with Kolkata, Bangalore, Punjab and NCR projects.

Vijay Pal Shriman Vijay Pal serves as the Whole Time Director - Executive Director of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. He is a Graduate -1982 Associate in specialized Technology Civil Engineering Training in use of project Management Software such as MICRO soft projects from IIT, presently he is working as Sr. Executive Director(Projects). Professional standing his total experience of nearly 26 years in the construction industry and has got some prestigious project executed. He is a Director of following Companies: Complete Design Solutions Pvt Ltd., Premsagar Merchants Pvt Ltd, Splendor Distributors Pvt Ltd., Paramount Dealcomm Pvt Ltd., Jiwanjyoti Traders Pvt Ltd., Dipesh Mining Pvt Ltd.

Sushil Chandra Dr. Sushil Chandra serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. He holds is M.A -PHD. A business Associate of Michelin, France, Tip Top General Agencies Pvt. Ltd- B Business Associate of Rema, Germany, Oswal Electricals & Group Industries, Faridabad. He has been Corporate Advisor of SBI, ERA Group, DS Group, ITC- Bhadrachalam petro products Ltd and Council member of NABARD and has done international consulting Assignments like: International Labour Organization , Bangkok, The united Nations Asian and Pacific Development Administration Centre, Kualampur, Asian Regional Project for Labor and Manpower Administration and Iraq National Oil Company, Baghdad.

Surinder Chawla Shriman Surinder Kumar Chawla serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited. He has about 33 years of experience in handling construction projects. He is an Engineer by profession and has been associated with various Govt. Departments. He has retired as a Director of the CPWD. He is having experience in construction and Engineering activities. He joined the Board of the company as a Director on 28.08.2000 and serving continuously till date. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the company.