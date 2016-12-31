Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

Name Description

Benoit Potier Mr. Benoit Potier serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the General Management Team and Member of the Executive Committee at Air Liquide SA since May 10, 2006. He previously served as Chairman of Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from November 2001 until May 10, 2006. Prior to that, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company for the period of time from 2000 to November 2001. In 1997, he became Chief Executive Officer of Air Liquide SA. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris and joined Air Liquide SA in 1981 as Research and Development Engineer. He then served as Head of Projects at the Engineering and Construction Department of the Company, followed by Director of Energy Development for the Large Industry business unit. Mr. Poitier became Director of Strategy and organization in 1993, and Director of the Chemistry, Welding, Refinery and Energy Markets in 1994. He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1995. Outside of the Air Liquide group, he currently serves also as Member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee of Michelin, Director of Ecole Centrale, Association Nationale des Societes par Actions (ANSA), Cercle de l'Industrie and Member of the French Board of INSEAD, among others.

Fabienne Lecorvaisier Ms. Fabienne Lecorvaisier serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Operations Control, Diving, Welding of Air Liquide S.A. since 2015. She started her professional career at Societe Generale. She then held various positions at Barclays Bank and the Banque du Louvre. In September 1993, she joined Essilor as Development Director. In January 1996, she was appointed Director of Finance and Information Systems of Essilor America before becoming Finance Director of Essilor in January 2001. Since July 2007, Ms. Lecorvaisier has been Senior Vice-President Strategy and Acquisitions of Essilor. She is a graduate of Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Francois Darchis Mr. Francois Darchis is Senior Vice President - Strategy, IDST (Innovation, Digital, Science, Technologies), Information Technologies, Industrial Merchant World Business Line at Air Liquide S.A. He was previously Vice President for Large Industries Europe, Marketing and Research and Development.

Jean-Marc de Royere Mr. Jean-Marc de Royere serves as Senior Vice President - International, Governance and Corporate Social at Air Liquide S.A.

Michael Graff Mr. Michael J. (Mike) Graff serves as Senior Vice President of Air Liquide SA since 2015. He also supervises Electronics World Business Line (WBL) and Safety and Industrial Systems (SIS) at the Company. Mr. Graff joined Air Liquide SA in 2007, after 27 years with the integrated oil and gas companies, Amoco and BP PLC, where he held various executive roles in refining, chemicals and polymers. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Lubrizol Corporation, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Society of Chemical Industries. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

Pascal Vinet Mr. Pascal Vinet serves as Vice President of Healthcare Global Operations and Member of the Executive Committee at Air Liquide SA since February 2011. He was Secretary of the Executive Board, Vice President of Global Activities and Health Operations of Air Liquide SA from January 1, 2010 until December 31, 2010. He joined the Company in 1986 and served previously as Secretary of the Executive Board and Vice President of Strategic Control from 2007 to January 1, 2010. He led the Australian subsidiary of Air Liquide SA, R&D of the Group and other activities in the United States. In 2007, he was appointed Vice President of Strategic Control and Secretary of the Executive Committee.

Francois Abrial Mr. Francois Abrial serves as Vice President - Group Human Resources at Air Liquide SA since 2015. He previously served as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from January 1, 20101 until December 31, 2010. He was with the Company from 1996 to 2010. He served as Deputy Director of Human Resources of the Company. He oversaw activity of the Gas Branch and Medical Branch, before becoming Director of the Africa Middle East area in 2007.

Mok Weng Mr. Mok Kwong Weng serves as Vice President - Deputy Head of Asia at Air Liquide SA since 2013. He was previously Vice President, North-East Asia and South-East Asia and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Air Liquide SA in 1988 as General Manager, Air Liquide China. He has managed various subsidiaries in the region. Mr. Weng is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris and graduated from the National University of Singapore.

Thierry Desmarest Mr. Thierry Desmarest serves as Independent Director - Lead Director at Air Liquide SA since 2015. He is also Chairman of the Appointments and Governance Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from November 2001 to May 10, 2006 and also Director of the Company from 1999 to November 2001. He spent four years managing the mines of New Caledonia before being appointed Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Industry's Cabinet in 1975, then at the Ministry of Economy's Cabinet. He joined Total in 1981 and was in charge of heading Total Algeria, then held various executive positions within Total Exploration Production, before being appointed as its Chief Executive Officer in 1989. He was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total in 1995, of Totalfina in 1999 and of Elf Aquitaine and TotalFinaElf in 2000. Mr. Desmarest was Chief Executive Officer of Total until February 2007. In May 2010, he was appointed Honorary Chairman of Total SA. He is currently Director of Sanofi-Aventis, Renault SA, Renault SAS and Bombardier Inc., among others. He graduated from Ecole des Mines de Paris in 1970 and from Ecole Polytechnique in 1966.

Philippe Dubrulle Mr. Philippe Dubrulle serves as Director representing the employees at Air Liquide S.A. since June 18, 2014. He joined the Air Liquide Group in 2008 as an Aeronautics Manager after having worked in several aeronautic groups in France and abroad. Based in Sassenage, Philippe Dubrulle is employed by the subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Technologies. He is Business Line manager – Aeronautical Systems.

Pierre Dufour Mr. Pierre Dufour serves as Director at Air Liquide SA since May 9, 2012. He was Senior Executive Vice-President at Air Liquide SA from May 9, 2012 to May 3, 2017. He also supervises Americas, Africa-Middle East and Asia-Pacific zones, all the Industrial World Business Lines, Engineering and Construction as well as Research and Security. Previously, he was Senior Executive Vice President and Member of General Management and Executive Committee of the Company from January 1, 2010, the function he held after being Senior Executive Vice President, Member of General Management Team and of Executive Committee, President and CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings Inc. from November 27, 2007. Between 2002 and November 27, 2007, he was Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Prior to this, he served as Group Industrial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from 2000 to 2002. He joined Air Liquide SA in 1997, as Vice-President Worldwide Engineering. In 1998, he was appointed Group Industrial Director, overseeing the technical aspects of operations and maintenance for the Group worldwide. Mr. Dufour also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of American Air Liquide Holdings Inc. in Houston, Texas, a position he held from July 2000 to September 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board of Air Liquide Middle East and Director of Air Liquide Arabia. Prior to joining the Air Liquide Group, he was Executive Vice-president of SNC-LAVALIN, Inc.; he held the position from 1991 to 1997. He began his career with SNC-LAVALIN, Inc. in 1976. He currently holds a number of positions, including Director of Archer Daniels Midland Company. He holds a Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, a Masters degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and completed an advanced Management program at Harvard Business School. He is Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Montreal.

Jean-Paul Agon Mr. Jean-Paul Agon serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide SA since May 5, 2010. He began his career with the L'Oreal group in 1978. From 1981 to 1997, he held various senior management positions first as General Manager of L'Oreal Greece and General Manager of L'Oreal Paris, then International Managing Director for Biotherm International, Managing Director for L'Oreal Germany and finally Managing Director for L'Oreal Asia Zone. From 2001 to 2005, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oreal USA as well as several subsidiaries of the L'Oreal group in the USA. In 2005, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the L'Oreal Group, and became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group in 2006. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oreal since March 2011. He is also Director of L’Oreal USA Inc and Galderma Pharma S.A. Until March 2012, he was Vice Chairman and Director of The Body Shop International plc and he served as Cgairman of the Board and CEO of Galderma Pharma S.A. until April 2012. He graduated from HEC Business School (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) in 1978.

Genevieve Berger Ms. Genevieve Berger serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide S.A. She was Director of the mixed laboratory for parametric imaging CNRS-Broussais Hôtel-Dieu from 1991 to 2000. She was General Manager of the CNRS between 2000 and 2003. She served as University Professor and Hospital Managing Director at La Pitié-Salpêtrière between 2003 and 2008 before joining Unilever as Chief Research & Development Officer and then Chief Science Officer from 2008 to 2014. She has been the Head of the research department at the Swiss company Firmenich since July 1, 2015. She holds Ph.D. in physics, Doctor of Medicine and a Ph.D. in Human Biology.

Brian Gilvary Mr. Brian Gilvary serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide S.A. He began his career at BP group in 1986 where he has spent his entire career. Following a variety of roles in the upstream, downstream and trading of the oil and gas business in Europe and the United States, he became the Downstream’s Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Director from 2002 to 2005. From 2005 until 2009, he was Chief Executive of the integrated supply and trading function. In 2010, he was appointed Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for the finance function. Brian Gilvary was appointed Chief Financial Officer of BP on January 1, 2012. Having worked in both upstream and downstream, he has a strong experience of BP oil and gas business and a significant expertise of finance and trading. He holds Doctorate in Philosophy in Mathematics from the University of Manchester.

Sian Herbert-Jones Ms. Sian Herbert-Jones serves as Independent Director of Air Liquide SA since May 4, 2011. She also acts as chairman of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee within the company. Ms. Herbert-Jones first worked for 13 years in PricewaterhouseCoopers office in London from 1983 to 1993 as Director of Corporate Finance, then in the office in Paris from 1993 to 1995 as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. Within the Sodexo group in 1995 in which she was in charge of international development from 1995 to 1998, treasury group from 1998 to 2000 and finally she was appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2000. Since 2001, she has been occupying the position of CFO of Sodexo, and is also Member of the Executive Committee. She additionally serves as Permanent representative of Sofinsod S.A.S. on the Supervisory Board of One SCA (France), as well as Chairman of the Board of Etin S.A.S., Sodexo Etinbis S.A.S. and Sofinsod S.A.S., among others. She holds a Master of Arts degree in History from the University of Oxford and is a Certified Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom.

Xavier Huillard Mr. Xavier Huillard serves as Independent Director of L'Air Liquide SA since 2017. He has spent most of his working life in the construction industry in France and abroad. He joined Sogea in December 1996 as Deputy Chief Executive Offi cer in charge of international activities and specifi c projects, and then became its Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer in 1998. He was appointed Deputy General Manager of VINCI in March 1998 and was Chairman of VINCI Construction from 2000 to 2002. He was appointed Senior Executive Vice President of VINCI and was Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of VINCI Energies from 2002 to 2004, then Chairman of VINCI Energies from 2004 to 2005. Xavier Huillard became Director and Chief Executive Offi cer of VINCI in 2006 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Offi cer of VINCI on May 6, 2010. He was Chairman of the Institut de l’Entreprise from January 2011 to January 2017. Xavier Huillard is Chairman of Vinci Concessions since June 20, 2016. He is a graduate of the Ecole polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Karen Katen Ms. Karen L. Katen serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide SA since May 7, 2008. She has been Member of the Company's Appointments and Governance Committee since May 9, 2012. She also serves as Director at Harris Corporation, Home Depot, Catalyst and Armgo Pharmaceuticals, among others. Culminating as Vice Chairman of Pfizer Inc. and President of Pfizer Human Health, her career at Pfizer spanned more than 30 years since first joining in 1974. She handled the integration of Warner Lambert which was purchased in 2000 and of Pharmacia, acquired in 2003. Retiring from Pfizer in March 2007, she was Chairman of the Pfizer Foundation. Ms. Katen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Masters of Business Administration, both from the University of Chicago.

Sin Leng Low Ms. Sin Leng Low serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide S.A. since 2015 and also serves as the member of Audit and Accounts committee within the company. She began her career in the Singapore government administrative service, She held the duties of Executive Vice-President at electricity provider Singapore Power and Managing Director of its telecommunications subsidiary from 1995 to 2000. In 2000, she joined energy, water, marine and urban development group Sembcorp Industries, where she successively held the positions of Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Chairman of the subsidiary spearheading the industrialization and urbanization development business in China, Vietnam and Indonesia until end 2012. She has graduated from the University of Alberta (Canada) in Electrical engineering and has done Master of Business Administration from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Thierry Peugeot Mr. Thierry Peugeot serves as Independent Director at Air Liquide SA since May 10, 2006. He has been also Member of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee of the Company since May 9, 2012. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2005 to May 10, 2006. He joined the Marrel Group in 1982 as Head of Exports for the Middle-East and English-speaking Africa for the Air Marrel Division, then became Director of Air Marrel America. In 1988, he joined Automobiles Peugeots as Head of the Asia and South West region, then as Chief Executive Officer of Peugeot Do Brazil in 1991 and Chief Executive Officer of Silica in 1997. He moved to Automobiles Citroen in 2000 as Head of International Large Accounts, then became Director of Parts and Services and member of the Executive Committee of PSA Peugeot Citroen. Since 2002, Mr. Peugeot has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA. He is also Vice President of Etablissements Peugeot Freres. He is Director of FFP, Societe Anonyme de Participations, Faurecia and Compagnie Industrielle de Delle. He is also Representative of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle on the Board of LISI. He graduated from ESSEC Business School.