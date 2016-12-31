Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

Name Description

Kim Schindelhauer Mr. Kim Schindelhauer takes a role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AIXTRON SE with effect from June 08, 2017. Mr. Schindelhauer served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON AG since June 7, 2002. He worked as Controller at Continental AG from 1981 till 1983 and at Continental AG - Uniroyal GmbH from 1983 till 1984. Between 1984 and 1987 he served as Financial Director at Continental Products Corp. From 1987 to 1993 he was Chief Financial Controller at General Tire Inc. He is a Businessman. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen, obtained in 1981.

Bernd Schulte Dr. Bernd Schulte has been Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board of AIXTRON SE since April 1, 2002. In this role he is responsible for Research & Development, Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, Production & Logistics, Facility Management. He holds a degree majored in Physics (Diplom-Physiker) from Technical University of Darmstadt and a PhD in Physics (Dr. rer. nat.) from Technical University of Darmstadt.

Holger Juergensen Dr. Holger Juergensen is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE from June 7, 2002 to January 31, 2013. He joined the Company in 1983 as Managing Partner of AIXTRON Semiconductor Technologies GmbH. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Nomination Committee and as Member of the Audit Committee and the Technology Committee of the Company. Dr. Juergensen is former Executive Board Member of AIXTRON AG. He holds a Master of Science degree in Physics from the Rheinisch Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH Aachen), obtained in 1981, as well as a Doctorate in Philosophy in Natural Sciences (Dr. rer. nat.) from RWTH Aachen, obtained in 1984. He was Research Associate at the Institut for Semiconductor Technology at RWTH Aachen from 1981 till 1985. Since 2001, he is Managing Director of AIXCEL Invest GmbH and since 2005, of Camma GmbH and since 2001.

Andreas Biagosch Dr. Andreas H. Biagosch is Member of the Supervisory Board at Aixtron SE since May 23, 2013. He is Member of the Technology Committee at the Company. He is Managing Partner at Impacting I GmbH & Co. KG, Oberhaching since May 2013. Member of the Supervisory Board Lürssen Maritime Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG, Bremen; Member of the Advisory BoardAshok Leyland Limited, Chennai (Indien) Non-executive Director; AIXTRON SE (since 2013) Member of the Supervisory Board; Wacker Chemie AG, From 1984 to 2012 he served at McKinsey & Co on various posts. From 1982 to 1984 he was Assistant in the Department of Aircraft Propulsion of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). He graduated from Technische Universitaet Muenchen in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He is qualified engineer (Diplom-Ingenieur), industrial engineer (Diplom-Wirtschaftsingenieur), and was awarded a doctorate in engineering (Dr.-Ing.).

Petra Denk Prof. Dr. Petra Denk has been Member of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE since May 19, 2011. She is Chairwoman of the Technology Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. She serves as Professor of Business Administration and Energy Management, Landshut University of Applied Sciences. She also serves at AIXTRON SE (since May 2011) Member of the Supervisory Board; Pfisterer Holding AG, Winterbach Member of the Supervisory Board. Between October 2000 and September 2001 she was Research Assistent at LMU in Biophysics. She completed a post-graduate studies in Business Administration with an MBA degree in September 2005. She holds a degree in Physics from Ludwig-Maximilian-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU), obtained in December 1996, as well as a Doctorate in Physics from LMU, obtained in July 2000.

Martin Komischke Dr. Martin Komischke has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Aixtron SE since May 23, 2013. Since 1996 he serves at Hoerbiger Holding AG, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Member of the Supervisory Board at ADCURAM Invest AG, and from 1996 to 2003 he was Member of the Corporate Board, Strategic Business Unit Drive Technology. Since 1993 he has served at Hoerbiger GmbH as Chairman of the Board of Directors. From 1991 to 1993 he was at Kolbenschmidt AG and from 1988 to 1991 he worked for Mannesmann-Sachs AG. In 1988 he was Awarded doctorate in engineering (Dr.-Ing.) at the Laboratory for Machine Tools and Production Engineering (WZL) at the Mechanical Engineering Faculty of RWTH Aachen University (Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen). From 1977 to 1984 he studied General Electrical Engineering at Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH Aachen) University.