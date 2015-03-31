Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

Name Description

Mannalal Agrawal Mr. Mannalal B. Agrawal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He has more than four decades of experience in the field of accounting and taxation. He takes keen interest in the social activities of the company.

Madhusudan Agrawal Mr. Madhusudan B. Agrawal is Vice Chairman of the Board of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He has rich experience of over 30 years in the field of corporate affairs and business development. He contributes effectively towards social causes and philanthropic activities of the company.

Purushottam Agrawal Mr. Purushottam B. Agrawal is Vice Chairman of the Board of Ajanta Pharma Limited. A pharmacy graduate with more than four decades experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he drives the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of eye camps and other social activities of the company.

Gaurang Shah Mr. Gaurang Shah is Compliance Officer, Senior General Manager - Legal, Company Secretary of the company.

Rajesh Agrawal Mr. Rajesh M. Agrawal is Joint Managing Director, Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He is graduate in Business Studies from University of Buckingham, UK and MBA from Bentley College, USA, he joined the company in 1999. He has transformed Ajanta's domestic business to one of the best performing market for the company. Under his leadership, Ajanta has emerged as a speciality focussed company, especially in India and has improved its rank in the domestic market significantly. His keen focus on new products and strategizing has made Ajanta a leading player in the segments of cardiology, dermatology and ophthalmology in a very short period. Most of the new product launches, being first of its kind in the Indian market are credited to his business acumen. He has also replicated this success in the Philippines, where the Ajanta Pharma Philippines features amongst the fastest growing companies in that country for over three years.

Yogesh Agrawal Mr. Yogesh M. Agrawal is Managing Director, Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He is a management graduate from Johnson & Whales University, USA. It is under his leadership that Ajanta Pharma made a corporate turnaround from a loss making organization to emerge as a leading generic player from India having strong footprint in its chosen markets. He spearheads Ajanta's foray in the regulated and emerging international markets. He has envisioned and transformed the company’s research program and manufacturing capabilities, setting-up state-of-art facilities that meet stringent regulatory requirements. His passion towards research and development has fuelled the company’s growth.

Prabhakar Dalal Mr. Prabhakar Dalal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He is a highly experienced banker in commercial and development banking, with extensive international exposure. He has worked with EXIM Bank of India for more than 31 years. He held various senior management positions with EXIM bank and was Executive Director of the Bank for over 3 years before retirement. Mr. Dalal’s core competencies include corporate finance, international trade finance, overseas projects finance, human resources management and institutional and international relations.

Anjana Grewal Dr. Anjana Grewal is Non Executive, Independent Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. She is an experienced corporate professional with over three decades of experience in the fields of sales, marketing, financial services and insurance. She has worked with leading Indian and multinational corporates in Pharma, FMCG, Banking and insurance sectors. She is reckoned for several product and packaging innovations in the personal care and FMCG sector as also for several initiatives related to sales, service and distribution in the Banking and insurance segments. She is also an academician and visiting faculty at various leading management institutes in India and overseas and is guest faculty and Trainer at RBI and IBA. Currently she is Senior Professor and Centre of Excellence Faculty Director- MISB Bocconi, India Campus of SDA Bocconi- Italy.

Chandrakant Khetan Mr. Chandrakant M. Khetan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He is a technical graduate with more than 35 years of valuable experience as an industrialist. He has diverse business interests spread across various segments and his vision and commitment to professionalism is widely recognized in the industry.

Anil Kumar Dr. Anil Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. He is an eminent cardiologist from Mumbai. He has been practicing medicine in many reputed institutions such as Bombay Hospital and Sir JJ Hospital. He contributes in academics by teaching in medical colleges.