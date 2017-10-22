Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

Name Description

Suzan Sabanci Dincer Mrs. Suzan Sabanci Dincer, CBE, has served as Chairman and Executive Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since March 28, 2008. She also serves as Member of the Executive Risk, Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committees and Chairman of the Executive Management Committee of the Bank. Prior to her current post, she acted as Executive Board Member of the Company, responsible for Asset Liability Management and Correspondent Relations, between 1997 and March 28, 2008. She was appointed as Division Head of the Bank’s Treasury Department in 1989, and promoted to Vice General Manager in charge of Treasury in 1994. Since 2000, Ms. Sabanci Dincer is authorized in all matters of the Bank. She holds an MBA degree from Boston University. Ms. Sabanci Dincer is also Luxembourg Honorary Consul, and Member of Blackstone International Advisory Board, Chatham House Board of Trustees, Institute of International Finance Board of Directors, Emerging Markets Advisory Board, Global Relations Forum Board of Directors, Forum Istanbul Advisory Board, National Bank of Kuwait International Advisory Board and Citigroup International Advisory Board.

Erol Sabanci Mr. Erol Sabanci has served as Honorary Chairman and Consultant to the Board - Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since March 28, 2008. He also serves as Chairman of the Credit Committee of the Bank. He is authorized in all matters of the Bank. He acted as Chairman of the Board from March 17, 1998 until his current appointment. He joined the Board of Directors of the Bank in 1967, as Vice Chairman. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Sabanci Holding. He previously served as Board Member of the Turkish Industrial Development Bank. Mr. Sabanci has a Bachelors degree in Commerce from Manchester College.

Sabri Binbasgil Mr. Sabri Hakan Binbasgil has served as Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since January 2012. He joined Akbank as the Executive Vice President in charge of Change Management in October 2002. He initiated the Bank's "Restructuring Program" which has transformed Akbank into one of Turkey's most customer-focused, modern and innovative financial institutions. Hakan Binbasgil was appointed Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking in November 2003, Deputy CEO in May 2008, and since January 2012 as Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. Prior to joining Akbank, Binbasgil worked as a Management Consultant in the London and Istanbul offices of Accenture, and as Executive Vice President in a different private sector bank. Binbasgil also served on the boards of directors of numerous companies domestically and abroad. After graduating from Robert College of Istanbul, Hakan Binbasgil graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. He also holds MBA and M.S. degrees in Finance from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA.

Hayri Culhaci Mr. Hayri Culhaci has served as Vice Chairman and Executive Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since July 18, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Executive Risk, Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility and Audit Committees and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the Company. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as Executive Member of the Board from March 27, 2009, responsible for investor relations, corporate communications and social responsibility activities. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of the Bank responsible for Strategy and Corporate Communications between 1990 and May 30, 2008. Mr. Culhaci joined in 1990. Before joining Akbank, he served in various managerial positions in the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Culhaci is a graduate of the Faculty of Political Sciences and Economics at Ankara Universitesi, where he holds a Bachelors degree, and holds an MBA degree from Northeastern University in the United States.

Kemal Ozus Mr. Kemal Atil Ozus has served as Executive Vice President - CFO of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since December 4, 2007. He joined Akbank in November 2000 as Vice President of Financial Control and Risk Management, and later became Senior Vice President. In December 2007, he was appointed as Executive Vice President (CFO) in charge of Financial Coordination. Before joining Akbank, he served as an Audit Manager at Ernst&Young. A graduate of Bogazici Universitesi, Department of Business Administration, he is a Board Member on AKAsset Management, AKLease and Akbank AG.

Turgut Guney Mr. Turgut Guney serves as Executive Vice President - Technology and Operations of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Turgut Guney joined Akbank in October 2011 as Executive Vice President in charge of Information Technology. Prior to joining Akbank, Guney served as a senior advisor at Computer Task Group and Oracle Consulting in the U.S. and held various senior management positions at different banks, locally. Turgut Guney is a graduate of Hacettepe University, Department of Computer Engineering, 1990, and holds a Master's degree from Southern Illinois University, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Computer Science, 1994.

Kerim Rota Mr. Kerim Rota has served as Executive Vice President - Treasury of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since November 5, 2010. Kerim Rota joined Akbank in November 2010 as Executive Vice President in charge of Treasury. Kerim Rota is also the Chairman of Ak Asset Management, Vice Chairman of Akbank AG and a Member on the Board of Directors of Akbank (Dubai) Limited and AKLease. Before joining Akbank, Kerim Rota served as Executive Vice President at various different private sector banks. Kerim Rota is a graduate of Gazi Universitesi, Faculty of Engineering, 1989. Rota also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi.

H. Burcu Civelek Yuce Ms. H. Burcu Civelek Yuce has served as Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Strategy of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since May 2014. She joined Akbank in 2006 and lastly served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Management. She was appointed as Executive Vice President in charge of Human Resources and Strategy in May 2014. Her areas of responsibility cover human resources, strategic management and branch channel development. Prior to joining Akbank, she worked in international consulting and technology companies. She has a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA degree from Bogazici Universitesi both first in rank. She also participated in courses in Harvard Business School and Koc University.

Ahmet Ayla Mr. Ahmet Fuat Ayla has served as Executive Vice President - Credit Allocation of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since June 25, 2007. Ahmet Fuat Ayla joined Akbank as Corporate Branch Manager in 2002, became the Senior Vice President in charge of Corporate and Commercial Credits Approval Unit in 2005 and was appointed as Executive Vice President in charge of Corporate and Commercial Credits Approval in 2007. Ahmet Fuat Ayla currently serves as Executive Vice President in charge of the Credit Allocation of Consumer, Corporate, Commercial and SME Loans. Ayla is also the Vice Chairman of AKLease and a Member on the Board of Directors of Akbank AG and AKInvestment. Before joining Akbank, Ahmet Fuat Ayla held various senior management positions at different private sector banks. Ahmet Fuat Ayla is a graduate of Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Business Administration.

Levent Celebioglu Mr. Levent Celebioglu serves as Executive Vice President - Investment and Private Banking of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. He joined the Company on May 2015. Prior to joining Akbank, he held various senior management positions at different private sector banks. He is also the Chairman of Akbank AG, Akbank (Dubai) Ltd and AkInvestment. He is a graduate of Dokuz Eylul Universitesi, Faculty of Economics, Monetary Economics & Banking Department, 1983.

Ege Gultekin Mr. Ege Gultekin has served as Executive Vice President - Credit Monitoring and Follow Up of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since February 13, 2015. He joined Akbank in February 2015 as Executive Vice President in charge of Credit Monitoring and Follow Up of Consumer, Corporate, Commercial and SME Loans. Before joining Akbank, Ege Gultekin held various senior management positions at different banks and asset management companies. Ege Gultekin is a graduate of Middle East Technical University, Department of Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences and holds a Master's degree from John Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Information and Telecommunication Systems.

Cenk Gur Mr. Cenk Kaan Gur serves as Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Kaan Gur joined Akbank as Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial and SME Banking in January 2011. Mr. Gur is also the Chairman of AKLease and Vice Chairman of AKInvestment. Prior to joining Akbank, he held various senior management positions at different private sector banks. Mr. Gur, graduated from Gazi Universitesi, Department of Banking and Insurance.

Arif Isfendiyaroglu Mr. Arif Ozer Isfendiyaroglu has served as Executive Vice President - Consumer Banking of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. He joined Akbank in March 2015 as Executive Vice President in charge of Consumer Banking and Payment Systems. Prior to joining Akbank, he held various senior management positions at different private sector banks. A graduate of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Mechanical Engineering Faculty, Department of Textile Engineering, 1990, he also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi, 2000.

Bulent Oguz Mr. Bulent Oguz has served as Executive Vice President - SME Banking of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since July 2013. He joined Akbank as a Manager in March 2003. He served as Vice President and Senior Vice President of SME and Consumer Banking respectively. Oguz was appointed as Executive Vice President in charge of SME Banking in July 2013. Before joining Akbank, Oguz held various managerial positions at Corporate Banking and Loans divisions at different private sector banks. Oguz is a graduate of Middle East Technical University, Political Science and Public Administration and holds an Executive MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.

Emin Ulutas Mr. Emin Tolga Ulutas has been Executive Vice President - Direct Banking at Akbank TAS since September 19, 2016. Before joining Akbank, he held various senior management positions at different companies. He is a graduate of Istanbul Technical University, Department of Civil Engineering and holds MBA degree from San Diego State University.

Cem Mengi Mr. Cem Mengi has served as Executive Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since February 10, 2014. He also served as Member of the Preliminary Committee of the Bank. He joined the Bank in 2001, as Senior Vice President responsible for Corporate Banking and Project Finance. Previously, he worked at Finansbank, Interbank and at Korfezbank, and served as Executive Vice President at Rabobank International. He is Member of TUSIAD and GYIAD. Mr. Mengi has a Bachelors degree in Management Information Systems from International University. He also has done his A Levels in Mathematics and Physics in England.

Eyup Engin Mr. Eyup Engin has served as Head of Internal Audit of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since July 30, 2007. He joined the Bank in 1978, as Assistant Internal Auditor. He served as Manager of the Treasury Department of the Bank until his appointment as Vice General Manager responsible for International Banking in 1996. Mr. Engin has a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Middle East Technical University.

Aziz Demiray Mr. Aziz Aykut Demiray has served as Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since March 1, 2012. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Demiray began his career in 1979 at T. Isbank as an Assistant Internal Auditor and undertook various duties in several units and branches, finally serving as Deputy Chief Executive between 1998 and 2011. A graduate of the Business Administration Department of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences from Middle East Technical University, Mr. Demiray is a Founding Partner of his consulting company, serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees at Istanbul Culture University and is a member of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

Emre Derman Mr. Emre Derman has served as Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since March 26, 2010. Emre Derman has led numerous large cross-border transactions in Turkey as a partner with the international law firm White & Case between 1989 and 2008. In addition to his work in Turkey he has worked in the New York and London offices of the firm and also in former Soviet Union and Eastern European countries during his term as a lawyer for the EBRD in 1994 to 1995. A former board member of Akbank in 2010, Derman has served as a Managing Director and the Senior Country Officer of JP Morgan in Turkey between 2011 and 2014. He is a member of various organizations relating to education and yacht racing and serves as a freelance consultant. Derman holds an LL.B. from Istanbul Universitesi Law School and an LL.M. from Harvard School of Law.

I. Gunter Mr. I. Aydin Gunter has served as Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi since 1998. Aydin Gunter served at Sabanci Holding and held various positions including Executive Vice President in charge of Financial Control and Finance from 1974 to 1994. In 1994, he founded his own consulting firm and served as a Member of the Board of Directors in various companies beginning from 1998. Prior to joining the Sabanci Group, Aydin Gunter worked at the Ministry of Finance as a Tax Inspector. Aydin Gunter is a graduate of the Faculty of Political Sciences at Ankara Universitesi.

Can Paker Mr. Can Paker serves as Board Member of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Received his master’s degree from Technische Universitaet Berlin and continued his education at Yildiz Teknik Universitesi to receive his PhD in mechanical engineering and at Columbia University for his MBA (1973). Starting his professional career at Turk Henkel in 1971, he held various senior positions in the company, and served as the general manager (from 1984) and president of the Board of Directors until 2004. Paker held positions on the boards of several private companies and civil society organizations such as the Sabanci Holding, Sabanci University, Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (TÜSIAD), Istanbul Culture and Arts Foundation (IKSV), The Open Society Foundation in Turkey and Robert College. He served as the Chairman of TESEV (Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation) between 1997 and 2015. He is currently the founding and managing partner of B.O.Y. Consulting and a founding member of PODEM (Center for Public Policy and Democracy Studies), an Istanbul based think tank established in 2015.