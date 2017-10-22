Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)
AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Mehmet Berkman
|74
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
Raif Dinckok
|44
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Eren Dik
|Director of Financial Affairs
Sabri Arca
|55
|2011
|Business Development, Sales and Marketing Director
Cengiz Tas
|49
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Board
Aydin Baytan
|2012
|Purchasing Director, Acting Director of Human Resources and Management Systems
Ismail Inceoglu
|2011
|Factory Director
Sinan Ugurlu
|Acting Energy Director
Bulent Bulgurlu
|69
|Director
Nilufer Ciftci
|61
|Member of the Board
Ali Dinckok
|72
|2012
|Member of the Board
Izer Lodrik
|44
|2013
|Member of the Board
Basar Ay
|50
|Independent Director
Ant Bozkaya
|52
|Independent Member of the Board
Mehmet Ergin
|77
|Independent Director
Timur Erk
|71
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Mehmet Berkman
|Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS since April 27, 2009. Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman graduated from Middle East Technical University with Bachelors degree in Industrial Management at the Administrative Sciences Faculty. He earned his MBA in Operations Research at Syracuse University, where he was granted a scholarship. Mr. Berkman started his professional career in 1972 and served as CEO to Arcelik AS between 1994 and 2000. He was appointed as the Director of Strategic Planning in Koc Holding AS in August 2000, and Director of Human Resources in the same company in February 2001. He currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors and the President of the Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS.
Raif Dinckok
|Mr. Raif Ali Dinckok serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also performing as Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS. Mr. Dinckok graduated from the Business Administration Department of Boston University in 1993 and started work at the Akkok Group of Companies. He served as coordinator in the Purchasing Department of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS from 1994 to 2000 and at Akenerji from 2000 to 2003. Raif Ali Dinckok is currently a Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Akis.
Eren Dik
Sabri Arca
Cengiz Tas
|Mr. Cengiz Tas is General Manager and Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He graduated from the Department of Industrial Engineering, Bogazici University, and started his career as an Investment Planning Engineer at Kordsa in 1989. He joined Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii A.S. in 1991, and held the following positions: Budget Specialist, Budget Chief, Budget Manager, Production Coordinator, Assistant General Manager in Charge of Planning, and General Manager during the period of 2004 to 2011.
Aydin Baytan
Ismail Inceoglu
Sinan Ugurlu
Bulent Bulgurlu
Nilufer Ciftci
|Ms. Nilufer Ciftci Dinckok is Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. She studied in Switzerland. She graduated from St. Georges School in 1976. She is still a member of boards of directors of Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme A.S. and various companies of Akkok Group.
Ali Dinckok
|Mr. Ali Raif Dinckok acts as Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi A.S. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He began his career at Akkok Group. He currently acts as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Executive Member of the Boards of Directors of various group companies. Mr. Dinckok graduated from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen with a Bachelors degree in Textile Engineering in 1969.
Izer Lodrik
|Mr. Izer Lodrik is Member of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Economics. He started his career at Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He serves at Emniyet Ticaret ve Sanayi AS, Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi and Eryapi Gayrimenkul AS.
Basar Ay
|Mr. Basar Ay is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Law in 1989 and joined Istanbul Bar. He joined Union of Textiles Industry Employers as Legal Advisor in 1991 and was appointed Secretary General in 2007. He is still Secretary General of this Union.
Ant Bozkaya
|Dr. Ant Bozkaya is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He earned a MS degree from University of Libre de Bruxelles in 2002, and from the Department of Management Science and Finance of the same University in 2004. Dr. Bozkaya started his doctorate studies in the field of economics at the same university, and completed these studies at Harvard University. During the years of 2005 to 2010, Dr. Bozkaya delivered courses on finance, entrepreneurship, and innovation policies as a lecturer at Harvard University. Dr. Bozkaya worked as a Senior Consultant and Manager at the company named Andersen Consulting between 1986 and 1991, and acted as the Founder and CEO of Bilkent Holding, and Director at the Technology, Healthcare, and Energy Enterprise Group between 1992 and 1999. He is Chairman of the Governance and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.
Mehmet Ergin
|Mr. Mehmet Abdullah Merih Ergin is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from University of Leeds with a degree in Textile Engineering and PhD. He was Chairman of the Board of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS until end of 2008.
Timur Erk
|Mr. Timur Erk is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He graduated from German High School, and studied Chemical Engineering in Germany. Mr. Erk has been serving as an industrialist at the chemical sector since 1971, was listed among founders of the Association of Turkish Chemical Industrialists, and actively participated in management of this Association for many years. He acted as the deputy chairman for eight years until February 23rd, 2000 when he was elected as the Chairman of the Association. Apart from the Chairmanship of the Association of Turkish Chemical Industrialists, Mr. Erk also holds various positions such as the Chairman of the Chemical Industry Assembly of the Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges, the Chairman of the Platform of Chemical Sector, and etc.
