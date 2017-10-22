Edition:
United Kingdom

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)

AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Berkman

74 2011 Chairman of the Board

Raif Dinckok

44 Vice Chairman of the Board

Eren Dik

Director of Financial Affairs

Sabri Arca

55 2011 Business Development, Sales and Marketing Director

Cengiz Tas

49 2011 General Manager, Member of the Board

Aydin Baytan

2012 Purchasing Director, Acting Director of Human Resources and Management Systems

Ismail Inceoglu

2011 Factory Director

Sinan Ugurlu

Acting Energy Director

Bulent Bulgurlu

69 Director

Nilufer Ciftci

61 Member of the Board

Ali Dinckok

72 2012 Member of the Board

Izer Lodrik

44 2013 Member of the Board

Basar Ay

50 Independent Director

Ant Bozkaya

52 Independent Member of the Board

Mehmet Ergin

77 Independent Director

Timur Erk

71 Independent Member of the Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mehmet Berkman

Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS since April 27, 2009. Mr. Mehmet Ali Berkman graduated from Middle East Technical University with Bachelors degree in Industrial Management at the Administrative Sciences Faculty. He earned his MBA in Operations Research at Syracuse University, where he was granted a scholarship. Mr. Berkman started his professional career in 1972 and served as CEO to Arcelik AS between 1994 and 2000. He was appointed as the Director of Strategic Planning in Koc Holding AS in August 2000, and Director of Human Resources in the same company in February 2001. He currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors and the President of the Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS.

Raif Dinckok

Mr. Raif Ali Dinckok serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He is also performing as Member of the Board of Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS. Mr. Dinckok graduated from the Business Administration Department of Boston University in 1993 and started work at the Akkok Group of Companies. He served as coordinator in the Purchasing Department of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS from 1994 to 2000 and at Akenerji from 2000 to 2003. Raif Ali Dinckok is currently a Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board at the Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme AS and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Akis.

Eren Dik

Sabri Arca

Cengiz Tas

Mr. Cengiz Tas is General Manager and Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He graduated from the Department of Industrial Engineering, Bogazici University, and started his career as an Investment Planning Engineer at Kordsa in 1989. He joined Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii A.S. in 1991, and held the following positions: Budget Specialist, Budget Chief, Budget Manager, Production Coordinator, Assistant General Manager in Charge of Planning, and General Manager during the period of 2004 to 2011.

Aydin Baytan

Ismail Inceoglu

Sinan Ugurlu

Bulent Bulgurlu

Nilufer Ciftci

Ms. Nilufer Ciftci Dinckok is Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. She studied in Switzerland. She graduated from St. Georges School in 1976. She is still a member of boards of directors of Akkok Sanayi Yatirim ve Gelistirme A.S. and various companies of Akkok Group.

Ali Dinckok

Mr. Ali Raif Dinckok acts as Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi A.S. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He began his career at Akkok Group. He currently acts as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Executive Member of the Boards of Directors of various group companies. Mr. Dinckok graduated from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen with a Bachelors degree in Textile Engineering in 1969.

Izer Lodrik

Mr. Izer Lodrik is Member of the Board of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Economics. He started his career at Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He serves at Emniyet Ticaret ve Sanayi AS, Emboy Yuntas Tekstil Sanayi and Eryapi Gayrimenkul AS.

Basar Ay

Mr. Basar Ay is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Law in 1989 and joined Istanbul Bar. He joined Union of Textiles Industry Employers as Legal Advisor in 1991 and was appointed Secretary General in 2007. He is still Secretary General of this Union.

Ant Bozkaya

Dr. Ant Bozkaya is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He earned a MS degree from University of Libre de Bruxelles in 2002, and from the Department of Management Science and Finance of the same University in 2004. Dr. Bozkaya started his doctorate studies in the field of economics at the same university, and completed these studies at Harvard University. During the years of 2005 to 2010, Dr. Bozkaya delivered courses on finance, entrepreneurship, and innovation policies as a lecturer at Harvard University. Dr. Bozkaya worked as a Senior Consultant and Manager at the company named Andersen Consulting between 1986 and 1991, and acted as the Founder and CEO of Bilkent Holding, and Director at the Technology, Healthcare, and Energy Enterprise Group between 1992 and 1999. He is Chairman of the Governance and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mehmet Ergin

Mr. Mehmet Abdullah Merih Ergin is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS. He graduated from University of Leeds with a degree in Textile Engineering and PhD. He was Chairman of the Board of Ak-Al Tekstil Sanayii AS until end of 2008.

Timur Erk

Mr. Timur Erk is Independent Board Member of Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS. He graduated from German High School, and studied Chemical Engineering in Germany. Mr. Erk has been serving as an industrialist at the chemical sector since 1971, was listed among founders of the Association of Turkish Chemical Industrialists, and actively participated in management of this Association for many years. He acted as the deputy chairman for eight years until February 23rd, 2000 when he was elected as the Chairman of the Association. Apart from the Chairmanship of the Association of Turkish Chemical Industrialists, Mr. Erk also holds various positions such as the Chairman of the Chemical Industry Assembly of the Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges, the Chairman of the Platform of Chemical Sector, and etc.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading