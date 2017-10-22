Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)
AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.41TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.02TL (+0.59%)
Prev Close
3.39TL
Open
3.39TL
Day's High
3.43TL
Day's Low
3.35TL
Volume
2,635,198
Avg. Vol
1,811,834
52-wk High
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Saban Kazanci
|54
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
Ahmet Nisli
|61
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu
|2014
|Financial Affairs Director
Tulay Kazanci
|2010
|Member of the Board
Yagmur Satana
|52
|Member of the Board
Cuneyt Uygun
|2014
|Member of the Board
Emel Atagun
|2014
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Tevfik Isbakan
|2010
|Independent Member of the Board
Yaver Timurkan
|Independent Member of the Board
Ozlem McCann
|Investor Relations Manager
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Saban Kazanci
|Mr. Saban Cemil Kazanci is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since June 21, 2005. From June 15, 2000 to February 18, 2001 Mr. Kazanci was serving as Member of the Board of the Company. He firstly worked as a director in the field of generating sets production and sales. He played a role in the foundation of Aksa Energy that started its activities in 1997 in order to expand the group's activities in the energy field and produce electrical energy. Mr. Kazanci is also the Member of Board of Directors at Kazanci Holding’s companies.
Ahmet Nisli
|Mr. Ahmet Serdar Nisli is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS as of August 5, 2014. He has been Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since February 19, 2001. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University. After his graduation, he held offices both at the Cayirhan PP (TEK) and private sector for 18 years and then participated in the Kazanci Holding in 1996. He currently also works as the Kazanci Holding General Director.
Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu
Tulay Kazanci
|Ms. Tulay Kazanci is performing as Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. She is also shareholder in ATK Sigorta and Aksa Anadolu Yakasi Makina Satis ve Servis Ltd. Sti. She holds a high school degree from Mehmet Beyazit Lisesi Goztepe. She also attended Marmara University.
Yagmur Satana
|Mr. Yagmur Satana is Board Member of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS. He began his 22-year banking and finance career at Iktisatbank in 1987. He joined Finansbank in 1989, where he served at various positions until 2008. He served as the chairman and board member in 16 companies operating under Fiba Holding and joined Demiroren Holding in 2011. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Finance and Economics.
Cuneyt Uygun
Emel Atagun
Tevfik Isbakan
|Mr. Tevfik Yavuz Isbakan is performing as Independent Member of the Board of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS since April 27, 2010. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He served as a director of TSKB Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS between 2004 and April 2010. He was the executive vice president of TSKB, before retiring from that post in 2004. Between 1994 and 2004, Mr. Isbakan was the executive vice president of Sinai Yatirim ve Kredi Bankasi A.O., the Industrial Investment and Credit Bank of Turkey (SYKB) which was acquired by TSKB in 2002, and served as a member of the board of directors of various companies that received financing from SYKB. Mr. Isbakan holds a Master of Arts and Master of Science degree from the Robert College of Istanbul.
Yaver Timurkan
|Mr. Yaver Ugur Timurkan is Independent Board Member of Aksa Enerji Uretim AS. He graduated from Istanbul University, with the Bachelor’s Degree awarded by the Faculty of Economics, Economics (English) Department and the Master’s Degree awarded by the Institute for Business Excellence in Business Administration, Department of Accounting and Audit. After working at theTreasury department of Tekfen Investment Bank, he performed various executive duties at Universal McCann Medya Planlama ve Satin Alma Company and finally worked as Strategic Planning Director at the same company.
Ozlem McCann
