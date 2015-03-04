Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

Name Description

N. Sahoo Shri N. K. Sahoo is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a General Manager Canara Bank. Shri N. K. Sahoo joined the Bank on 12th March, 2015 as Executive Director of the Bank. Before joining Allahabad Bank, Shri Sahoo as a General Manager was Branch head of the London Branch of Canara Bank. Shri Sahoo, joined banking industry as Agriculture Officer in 1983 in Canara Bank and worked in almost all key segments of banking in various capacities viz. at Branches, Zonal Office and Controlling Office of Canara Bank. In his long and brilliant banking career, Shri Sahoo in the capacity of General Manager was also the Circle Head of Bhubaneswar and Pune. A CAIIB with B.Sc (Agril) background, Shri Sahoo has undergone many prestigious training programs like Global Advanced Management Program at Shanghai, Executive Development Program at JNIDB, Hyderabad, SBI Training Program, IIM Bangalore, ISB, Hyderabad etc.

Parveen Chhokra Shri Parveen Kumar Chhokra, B.Sc. LL.B., JAIIB, joined the Bank as Shareholder Director on 04.03.2015. Shri Chhokra has 35 years of banking experience and headed Treasury Division of Punjab National Bank for three years as General Manager.

Rajeev Ranjan Shri. Rajeev Ranjan serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company. He holds Msc (Chemistry).

Bijaya Sahoo Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo serves as Shareholders Director with effect from 04.03.2015. Dr. Sahoo is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and MBA (Finance). Besides, he also holds L.L.B. degree and has done Ph. D. in Education. Resident of Bhubaneswar, Dr. Sahoo is Founder Chairman of SAI International College of Commerce and Economics, SAI International School and Founder of SAIANGAN, a Play School and Day Care centre. He is also Founder Chairman of JSS Software Technology Park and JSS IT Solutions Ltd.