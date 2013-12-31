Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)

Name Description

Andre Choulika Dr. Andre Choulika is one of the founders of Cellectis SA and has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since 2000. He has also been President of Calyxt (previously Cellectis plant sciences) since August 2010. From 1997 to 1999, Dr. Choulika worked as a post-doctoral fellow in the Division of Molecular Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was a pioneer in the analysis and use of meganucleases to modify complex genomes. He has also served on the Boards of Directors of several biotechnology companies. After receiving his Ph.D. in molecular virology from the University of Paris VI (Pierre et Marie Curie), he completed a research fellowship in the Harvard Medical School Department of Genetics. Dr. Choulika also has management training from the HEC (Challenge +).

Thierry Moulin Mr. Thierry Moulin has been Chief Financial Officer at Cellectis SA since 2014. Mr. Thierry Moulin has been Partner at TMBB Consulting since 2008. He was also previously the Chief Financial Officer of Vergnet SA, Ermewa and Toshiba TEC and was Member of the Board of Directors of Vergnet SA. Mr. Moulin has specialized in the administrative and financial management of industrial groups in France, such as AIRSEC Industries and Sued-Chemie, as well as internationally, including in Japan from 1986 to 2008. He worked as an auditor from 1982 to 1986 after graduating from Rouen Business School.

Mathieu Simon Dr. Mathieu Simon has served as Director and Chief Operating Officer at Cellectis SA since 2013. He has been also Executive Vice President at the Company since 2012. Prior to joining Cellectis, Dr. Simon was Senior Vice President Head of Global Pharmaceutical Operations at Pierre Fabre SA. From 2000 to 2010, he was Director of Wyeth S.p.A., Farmindustria, and Pharma in Italy. Dr. Simon graduated from Medical School at the University of Paris in 1982. Dr. Simon today is an advisor at the European Commission D.G. Research and Innovation (Horizon 2020).

David Sourdive Dr. David J.D. Sourdive has been Executive Vice President-Corporate Development at Cellectis SA since 2008. He has been also Director at the Company since 2000. Since 2014, Dr. Sourdive has also served on the Board of Directors of Mediterranean Institute for Life Sciences. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Medicen Paris Region and Seine Saint Denis Avenir. From 1998 to 2000, he directed the biotechnologies laboratory of the Centre d’Etudes du Bouchet for the French Ministry of Defense. Dr. Sourdive graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and received his Ph.D. in molecular virology at the Institut Pasteur. He also has management training from the HEC (Challenge +).

Philippe Duchateau Dr. Philippe Duchateau has served as Chief Scientific Officer at Cellectis SA since January 30, 2012. He joined the Company in 2001 and he served as Head of Research Department from 2004. After receiving his Ph.D. in 1993 in biochemistry and molecular biology at the Institut Pasteur (Lille, France), he completed a research fellowship from 1993 to 2001 at the University of California, San Francisco (United States) within the Cardiovascular Research Institute. He is co-inventor of numerous patents in the field of nucleases and gene editing and co-author on more than 50 scientific publications and co-editor of one book entitled Site-directed Insertion of Transgenes.

Laurent Arthaud Mr. Laurent Arthaud has served as Independent Director of Cellectis SA since 2011. Mr. Arthaud has been the Managing Director of Life Sciences and Ecotechnologies for Bpifrance Investissement (formerly CDC Enterprises, a subsidiary of Caisse des Depots) since 2012. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Arthaud held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer at CDC Entreprises. Since 2009 he has also directed InnoBio, an investment fund managed by Bpifrance Investissement as part of the FSI France Investissement program. From 1999 to 2004 he served as Vice President of Aventis Capital, an investment subsidiary of the pharmaceuticals group Aventis, and as President of Pharmavent Partners from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Arthaud is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the l’Ecole Nationale de Statistique et d’Administration Economique.

Pierre Bastid Mr. Pierre Bastid has served as Independent Director of Cellectis SA since 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of HOUGOU S.A. since 2011. He also currently serves on the Boards of Directors of HOUGOU Developpement S.A., Louise 342-344 S.A., Crystal Sunrise S.A., Shango S.A., Hebioso S.A., Les Bastidons S.A., Nepteam S.A.S., Krishna S.C. and La Chartreuse B S.C. From 2005 to 2011, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Converteam Group S.A.S. (formerly Alstom Power Conversion). From June 2011 to July 2014, he was also a Member of Board of Directors of Zaka S.A. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Bastid served as President and a Member of the Board of Directors of CVT Holding S.A.S. and as President of Financiere CVT S.A.S. From 2009 to 2011, he served as President of CMC Kilimanjaro, CMC Everest, CMC Mac Kinley, CMC Elbrouz and CMC K2. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon and INSEAD.

Alain Godard Mr. Alain Godard has served as Independent Director of Cellectis SA since October 2007. He began his agronomy career in 1967 in Africa as a researcher at the l’Institut de Recherche pour les Huiles et Oleagineux (Institute for Research on Oils and Oleaginous Plants). Since 2002, Mr. Godard has been a consultant in plant biotechnology and management. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of SARL Godard & Co. since June 2009, and he also serves on the Board of Directors of Fermentalg SA. He previously served as Chairman of the Management Board of Aventis Cropscience from 1999 to 2001 and served on the Executive committee of Aventis Cropscience for the same period. He held several executive positions at Rhone-Poulenc Agrochimie since joining in 1975, and he became CEO of the company in 1991 and chairman and CEO in 1995. Mr. Godard was appointed to the executive Committee of the Rhone-Poulenc group in 1997, where he oversaw operations in the field of animal and plant health and the group’s Asia region. In 1999 he was an active player in the merger of Hoechst and Rhone-Poulenc, which resulted in the founding of Aventis. Mr. Godard is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure Agronomique de Toulouse.

Jean-Marie Messier Mr. Jean-Marie Messier serves as Independent Director at Cellectis SA. He is co-founder and head of Messier Maris & Associes, a high-end international investment banking firm. After graduating from Ecole Polytechnique, Mr. Messier attended the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He became in 1988 Managing Partner at Lazard Freres, position he held for six years. Prior to this, he was responsible for the French Government’s Privatization plan. As such, he privatized companies among which Alcatel, Lagardere, Saint Gobain, Suez and Societe Generale. Mr. Jean-Marie Messier served as President of Vivendi Universal (former Compagnie Generale des Eaux) from 1994 to 2002. During these years, he founded the mobile firm Cegetel and turned Vivendi into a conglomerate focused on two core activities: utilities (water, power and transport) and communications (pay TV, telecoms and internet), selling off assets in other areas. Mr. Jean-Marie Messier has been managing its own “boutique” since 2003, Messier & Associes, an investment bank.