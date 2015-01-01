Edition:
Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)

ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.74EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.89 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
€43.85
Open
€43.84
Day's High
€44.74
Day's Low
€43.84
Volume
8,303
Avg. Vol
9,209
52-wk High
€47.13
52-wk Low
€26.85

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Francois Guillin

2015 Chairman of the Board

Sophie Guillin-Frappier

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Bertrand Guillin

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christine Guillin

Director

Jeannine Huot-Marchand

Director

Andre Ramousse

Director
Biographies

Name Description

Francois Guillin

Mr. Francois Guillin serves as Chairman of the Board of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Chairman of Guillin Emballages, Alphaform, Dynaplast, Nespak, Socamel Technologies, Rescaset Concept et Guillin Italia.

Sophie Guillin-Frappier

Ms. Sophie Guillin-Frappier serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She was also appointed Member of the Board of Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Anis Opakowania Company and Chairwoman of the Board of Sharp Interpack Company.

Bertrand Guillin

Mr. Bertrand Guillin serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Member of the Board of Nespak Company, Guillin Italia and Sharp Interpack.

Christine Guillin

Ms. Christine Guillin serves as Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She is was also appointed Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia.

Jeannine Huot-Marchand

Andre Ramousse

Mr. Andre Ramousse is Board Member of Groupe Guillin SA. He is also Member of the Board of Societe Groupe Ramousse.

