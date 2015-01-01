Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)

Name Description

Francois Guillin Mr. Francois Guillin serves as Chairman of the Board of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Chairman of Guillin Emballages, Alphaform, Dynaplast, Nespak, Socamel Technologies, Rescaset Concept et Guillin Italia.

Sophie Guillin-Frappier Ms. Sophie Guillin-Frappier serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She was also appointed Member of the Board of Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Anis Opakowania Company and Chairwoman of the Board of Sharp Interpack Company.

Bertrand Guillin Mr. Bertrand Guillin serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Groupe Guillin SA. He was also appointed Member of the Board of Nespak Company, Guillin Italia and Sharp Interpack.

Christine Guillin Ms. Christine Guillin serves as Director of Groupe Guillin SA. She is was also appointed Director of Nespak and Guillin Italia.