Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

Name Description

Basudeo Singh Mr. Basudeo N. Singh is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He graduated as Bachelor of Arts from Patna University. He also holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Patna University. Mr. Basudeo N. Singh is the co-founder of our Company and has served on our Board since our incorporation. He has over 40 years of experience in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. He was the president of the Indian Drug Manufacturer’s Association for the period 2007 - 2009. He is also the president of a social organisation called the ‘Bihar Association’. He has received Business Leader of the Year 2014 in the 7th Annual Pharmaceutical Leadership Summit and Pharmaleaders Business Leadership Awards 2014.

Samprada Singh Mr. Samprada Singh is Non-Executive Chairman Emeritus of the company. Mr. Samprada Singh is a respected professional in the Indian pharmaceutical industry having an overall experience of 42 years. He is one of the co-founders of our Company. He has completed second year bachelors’ examination from University of Patna. He has received various prestigious awards such as the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by Pharma Business and Technology in 2000, the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Pharmaceutical Leadership Summit 2009, ‘Asian Grid Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award 2006’, the ‘Life Time Contribution Award’ by the Express Pharma Excellence Awards in 2004 and ‘Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 2nd Annual AWACS Awards in Marketing Excellence, 2015. He has been bestowed with the ‘Pride of Bihar’ award at the Bihar Healthcare Achievers Awards 2014.

Prabhat Agrawal Mr. Prabhat Agrawal is Chief Executive Officer of the company. He graduated from University of Mumbai as Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a Chartered Accountant, CFA Charter Holder (Chartered Financial Analyst) and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He has been associated with our Company since October, 2014. He has both Indian and international experience in areas such as corporate strategy, operations management and financial management including mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining our Company he has been associated with Hero Honda Motors Limited, A. F. Ferguson and Company, Aditya Birla Group, Frigoglass India Private Limited and Metalfrio Solutions S.A. He received a compensation of `17.8 million during fiscal year 2015.

Rajesh Dubey Mr. Rajesh Dubey is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He graduated from University of Mumbai as Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has been associated with our Company since April, 2010. He has vast experience in audit, taxation and finance. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Lupin Limited.

Amit Ghare Mr. Amit Ghare is President - International Business of the Company. He is responsible for regulated markets including U.S., Australia, Europe, North America, South America and Asia. He graduated from University of Pune as Bachelor of Engineering. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Pune. He has vast experience in areas such as international sales, corporate planning and strategic management and has been associated with our Company since October, 2008. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Lupin Limited.

Girish Jain Mr. Girish Jain is President – Research and Development of the company, He graduated from University of Delhi as Bachelor of Pharmacy. He also holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and a Ph.D from University of Delhi. He has been associated with our Company since April, 2014. His expertise is in areas such as analytical research and product development. Prior to joining our Company he has been associated with Wockhardt Limited and Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited.

Venkatesh S. Mr. Venkatesh S. is President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Laboratories LLC subsidiary of the company. He graduated from University of Mumbai as Bachelor of Chemical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Washington State University, U.S. and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was associated with our Company up to December 8, 2014 and joined as the President of our Subsidiary, Ascend Laboratories LLC on December 9, 2014. His expertise is in areas such as product development, business development, strategic management and operations management. Prior to joining our Company he has been associated with Pfizer Limited.

Manish Narang Mr. Manish Narang is Senior Vice President, Legal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. He graduated from University of Delhi as Bachelor of Commerce. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He is also a qualified Company Secretary and holds a Master’s degree in Management Sciences from University of Pune. He has been associated with our Company since November, 2006. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Win-Medicare Private Limited and Western India Sugar Chemical Industry Limited.

Rajbir Sandhu Mr. Rajbir Sandhu is Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the Company. He graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University as Bachelor of Science. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial Chemistry from Guru Nanak Dev University. He has been associated with our Company since March, 2011. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited.

Mukesh Tiwary Mr. Mukesh Tiwary is Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the Company. He graduated from University of Delhi as a Bachelor of Arts. He has also completed a certificate course in import export management from Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Services. Pursuant to his graduation, he has been associated with our Company for more than 17 years.

Satyavan Manikani Mr. Satyavan Manikani is Assistant Vice President - Strategy and Business Development of the company, He graduated from University of Pune as Bachelor of Pharmacy. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Institute for Technology and Management, Mumbai. He has been associated with our Company since October, 2010. He is experienced in areas such as marketing, sale management, strategic management and business development. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited.

K. Prakash Mr. K. R. Prakash is Vice President - Head Corporate Quality of the company. He graduated from Bharathiar University as Bachelor of Pharmacy. He also holds a Master’s of Science in Pharmaceutical Technology from Vinayaka Missions University. He has been associated with our Company since November 2013. He is experienced in areas such as quality management system, pharmaceutical design, quality control, microbiological laboratory operations and global regulatory requirements of pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining our Company he was associated with Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

Ambrish Srivastava Mr. Ambrish Kumar Srivastava is Vice President - Regulatory and Medical Affairs of the company, He graduated from University of Gorakhpur as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). He holds a Doctorate of Medicine in Pharmacology from University of Gorakhpur. He has been associated with our Company since October, 2013. His expertise is in undertaking clinical Research, bioavailability and bioequivalence studies (ANDA) and post marketing study. Prior to joining our Company he has been associated with Torrent Private Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Indus Biotherapeutics Limited, Zydus Cadilla Healthcare Limited, Elli Lilly Ranbaxy Limited, Cadila Heathcare Private Limited and Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, GoI and B.T.D. Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Dhananjay Singh Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the company, He graduated as Bachelor in commerce from University of Patna. Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh joined our Board in 1988 and at present he is the Joint Managing Director of our Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. As Joint Managing Director of the Company Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh is responsible for marketing (domestic), purchase, human resource development, audit, administration, legal, CSR and branding functions at our Company.

Sandeep Singh Mr. Sandeep Singh is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He graduated as Bachelor of Commerce from University of Mumbai. Mr. Sandeep Singh joined our board in 2013 and at present he is the Joint Managing Director of our Company. He has been associated with the management of our Company for over 10 years and is responsible for marketing and business operations (domestic and international), business development, strategy, research and development as well as finance functions at our Company

Balmiki Singh Mr. Balmiki Prasad Singh is Executive Director of the company, He has passed his intermediate in Commerce from University of Patna. Mr. Balmiki Prasad Singh joined our Board in 1988. Prior to being appointed to our Board he was employed with our Company in various capacities. He has over 30 years of experience in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Mritunjay Singh Mr. Mritunjay Kumar Singh is Executive Director of the company. He graduated as Bachelor in Science from University of Mumbai and has a diploma in administration management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Mr. Mritunjay Kumar Singh joined our Board in 1988 and he has been associated with the management of our Company for a period over 24 years. He is also the managing director of Indchemie.

Akhouri Prasad Mr. Akhouri Maheshwar Prasad is Independent Director of the company. He holds a Master’s degree in Science from Patna University. Mr. Prasad retired from the Indian Revenue Service after serving the Government of India for a period of 37 years. He has held several key positions in the Government including Special Secretary to GoI and Director General, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, Member of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, Chief Commissioner, Central Excise and Customs, Maharashtra.

Arun Purwar Shri. Arun Kumar Purwar is Independent Director of the company. He holds a Master’s degree in Commerce from Allahabad University. He is also an associate member of Indian Institute of Bankers. Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar in the past has served as the chairman of State Bank of India from November, 2002 to May, 2006. Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar was the chairman of Indian Bank Association during 2005-2006. He has received various prestigious awards such as the ‘CEO of the year’ Award from the Institute of Technology and Management in 2004, “Outstanding Achiever of the year” award from the Indian Banks’ Association in 2004 and “Finance Man of the Year” award by the Bombay Management Association in 2006.

Sudha Ravi Ms. Sudha Ravi is Independent Director of the company, She graduated as Bachelor of Science from Madras University. She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Mumbai University. She is also an associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. Ms. Sudha Ravi has over 30 years of experience across banking and financial services and is currently an executive director (not on board) of Piramal Fund Management Private Limited. Prior to joining Piramal Fund Management Private Limited she has spent more than 30 years at State Bank of India. She was part of the senior management team at State Bank of India and has held the posts of General Manager, Enterprise Risk Management at the Corporate Office, as Representative, Regional Office, Washington D.C. U.S. and as Deputy General Manager and private secretary at the Chairman’s Secretariat at State Bank of India. Ms. Sudha Ravi is also the chairperson of ASSOCHAM National Council of Non-Banking Financial Companies.

Ranjal Shenoy Mr. Ranjal Laxmana Shenoy is Independent Director of the company. He is member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; b) the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and c) the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Mr. Shenoy also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from University of Mysore and a Masters’ degree in Law from Mumbai University. He is also an Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (C.A.IIB). Mr. Shenoy has over 30 years of working experience with companies in different industrial segments, including the position of whole-time director- finance and legal and company secretary, in Merck Limited, India, (formerly known as E. Merck (India) Limited) .